MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 8 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in the high school football season, every game carries playoff implications, and every block and every tackle are made with a little more urgency. That was certainly the case around Kalamazoo on Friday, as several contests came down to the wire, including Portage...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jonesville cruises past Hanover-Horton
Brady Wright scored five receiving touchdowns as Jonesville cruised past Hanover-Horton 48-15 on Friday. He had 11 catches for 228 yards. Dominic Aponte added 22 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Cowen Keller was 12-for-16 passing for 250 yards. Austin Bowers led the Jonesville defense with eight tackles, while...
whtc.com
Hope’s Rally Fell Short, but GVSU’s Rally Succeeded on Saturday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – Carter St. John threw for two touchdowns, including one to Eddie Williams of 36 yards with 4:05 left in the third quarter that proved to be the decisive score, as the Alma Scots held off visiting Hope on Saturday, 28-26. The Flying Dutchmen entertain the Olivet Comets at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium next Saturday afternoon, with broadcast time at 1:30 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
MLive.com
Muskegon Catholic Central football tops Centreville in defensive slugfest
CENTREVILLE, MI – A scoreless first half indicated big plays would be at a premium during Friday’s football game between Centreville and Muskegon Catholic Central, and it was the Crusaders’ defense and special teams that came up with two of the biggest in their 14-6 win over the host Bulldogs.
Is Kalamazoo a ‘Detroit’ or ‘Chicago’ Sports Town?
Kalamazoo is almost EXACTLY halfway between two major metropolitan areas in the U.S. - Detroit, and Chicago. To the east, you have the Lions, Redwings, Tigers, and Pistons. To the west, the Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Bulls. But with such close proximity to both cities, where does Kalamazoo's...
MLive.com
Jason Sevigny’s big game helps Byron Center extend winning streak
GRAND RAPIDS – Forest Hills Northern had been a team on the move over the past month after a slow start to the season. The problem for the Huskies was that Friday’s opponent, Byron Center, has made some pretty big strides, too, during that stretch. Byron Center defeated...
MLive.com
You vote, we go: Choose which Grand Rapids Week 9 game we shoot, subscribers get free photos
It’s down to the wire for the Michigan high school football regular season. Finales are Friday, and there are plenty of big showdowns coming up in the Grand Rapids area. One will be voted Grand Rapids Photo Game of the Week. Check out the five games on the poll...
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Kent Co. looks to turn former golf course into 125-acre park
Kent County says the large development taking over the former Silver Lake Country Club golf course will have extensive trails and, potentially, a dog park.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
The Weeping Grave of Oak Hill Cemetery in Southern Michigan
Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
WZZM 13
Is our first snow of the year on the way?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two days of small hail and graupel (with a select few who may have seen a legitimate snowflake) here in West Michigan, many are starting to wonder how much longer before the first snowfall of the year arrives for the rest of us. The bad news for those still holding onto the idea of warmer weather, it could come as soon as Monday!
Basement fire extinguished in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded for a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. Officers...
WWMT
Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
WWMTCw
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
Battle Creek police investigating two deaths
Police in Battle Creek are investigating after two people died on Saturday.
Battle Creek’s Kellogg’s Is Making Eggo Flavored Eggnog Booze This Year
As if we needed ANOTHER reason to spend the holidays getting tipsy off the ole' eggnog, Kellogg's just made a decision that I'm sure thousands of people will regret being excited about, at least the next morning. Kellogg's teamed up with Sippin Cream to make a lethal combination of eggnog,...
Village residents ‘confused’ about why they did not get stimulus money from Kalamazoo County
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI -- People in the village of Schoolcraft do not want to come off as “sore losers,” the village manager said, but they are confused about why the county did not grant the village federal stimulus funds as part of recent distributions. The village has scheduled a...
2 candidates face off in race for Kalamazoo County board seat with no incumbent
KALAMAZOO, MI -- One of two new faces will represent people in the newly created District 9 seat on the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. Dale Deleeuw and Tom Graham are seeking the open District 9 seat on Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. Voters in the district will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to weigh in on the race, and on other local and state contests.
