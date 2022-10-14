ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Jonesville cruises past Hanover-Horton

Brady Wright scored five receiving touchdowns as Jonesville cruised past Hanover-Horton 48-15 on Friday. He had 11 catches for 228 yards. Dominic Aponte added 22 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Cowen Keller was 12-for-16 passing for 250 yards. Austin Bowers led the Jonesville defense with eight tackles, while...
JONESVILLE, MI
whtc.com

Hope’s Rally Fell Short, but GVSU’s Rally Succeeded on Saturday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – Carter St. John threw for two touchdowns, including one to Eddie Williams of 36 yards with 4:05 left in the third quarter that proved to be the decisive score, as the Alma Scots held off visiting Hope on Saturday, 28-26. The Flying Dutchmen entertain the Olivet Comets at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium next Saturday afternoon, with broadcast time at 1:30 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
HOLLAND, MI
1077 WRKR

Is Kalamazoo a ‘Detroit’ or ‘Chicago’ Sports Town?

Kalamazoo is almost EXACTLY halfway between two major metropolitan areas in the U.S. - Detroit, and Chicago. To the east, you have the Lions, Redwings, Tigers, and Pistons. To the west, the Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Bulls. But with such close proximity to both cities, where does Kalamazoo's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
US105

The Weeping Grave of Oak Hill Cemetery in Southern Michigan

Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WZZM 13

Is our first snow of the year on the way?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two days of small hail and graupel (with a select few who may have seen a legitimate snowflake) here in West Michigan, many are starting to wonder how much longer before the first snowfall of the year arrives for the rest of us. The bad news for those still holding onto the idea of warmer weather, it could come as soon as Monday!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Basement fire extinguished in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded for a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. Officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

2 candidates face off in race for Kalamazoo County board seat with no incumbent

KALAMAZOO, MI -- One of two new faces will represent people in the newly created District 9 seat on the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. Dale Deleeuw and Tom Graham are seeking the open District 9 seat on Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. Voters in the district will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to weigh in on the race, and on other local and state contests.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy