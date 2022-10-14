Emotional video of Worcester boy getting his first pair of glasses goes viral 00:22

WORCESTER -- A visit to an eyeglasses store in Worcester changed the life of a young boy. Thanks to a new pair of glasses, a Worcester toddler is finally able to see clearly, a now-viral TikTok shows.

Samantha Ryan posted a video of her two-year-old son Hunter putting on glasses for the first time. "Seeing the world clear for the first time in 2 1/2 years brought tears to everyone including our little boy," she wrote along with the video.

Little Hunter looked emotional as he got a good look at his parents.

The boy needed the glasses because of complications that came up a few months after a tear duct procedure. He had a similar procedure this week at Boston Children's Hospital in an attempt to repair the tear duct, Hunter's father told WBZ-TV.