Beauty & Fashion

Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Announce They’re Having A Baby Boy

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Over the last couple of months, we’ve documented Jhene Aiko’s growing baby bump. Now we’re happy to announce that the pint-sized singer and her boyfriend, Big Sean, will welcome a baby boy to their family. In a clip captured by Hollywood Unlocked, the couple announced the gender of their baby during last night’s show.

As Aiko and Sean wrapped up a song together on stage, the rapper says over the mic, “L.A., make some noise.” Aiko chimes in, “Make some noise for our baby boy!” Sean then walks over to her, cradles her stomach and says, “Make some noise for our baby boy!!”

The crowd screamed with joy and approval while Sean finished the song. This is the rapper’s first child, and Aiko’s second. The W.A.Y.S. singer has a daughter with O’Ryan Browder, Omarion’s younger brother.

Aiko and Sean have been dating since since 2016. In an interview with Billboard , the rapper discussed is relationship with the singer saying, “Jhené is more than just a friend. I don’t know how else to describe it — me and her are just cool like that. I love her and I know she loves me. I was down to make that commitment — something that will last and be different from the rest.”

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

