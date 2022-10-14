ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Washington Square News

The Beautiful Hair Salon will save your wallet

New York City is infamous for its skyrocketing cosmetic service costs. Nowadays, the average cost of a haircut in New York City ranges from $75 to $250. Thus, as a savvy college student, I am always on the hunt for fantastic deals. The Beautiful Hair Salon, tucked on the second...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

New York-based, Jamaican exec Michelle Stoddart is blazing trails by betting on herself

Michelle Stoddart always bets on herself. Born and raised in Savanna-la-mar, Jamaica, she has propelled herself through an unlikely career. She started as a counter-clerk at National Commercial Bank in Jamaica and is today the vice president of community development for Resorts World Casino in New York City, where she’s the first minority to hold the post of director.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try

For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Aura, Hackensack, NJ

Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has opened in Hackensack. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

I Am An Italian American

I am an Italian American. My roots are deep in an ancient soil, drenched by the Mediterranean sun and watered by pure streams from snowcapped mountains. I am enriched by thousands of years of culture. My hands are those of the mason, the artist, and the man of the soil.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Councilman Quintero Endorses Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE

I firmly believe that one of the strongest measures of any community is the quality and compassion of its public schools. By that measure, I believe Hoboken’s public school system rivals any in New Jersey and the United States, not just because of the quality of its programs, but because unlike many others, ours is a district of unrivaled cultural and socioeconomic diversity. When it comes to leadership in the district – I look for those who take the stewardship of our program seriously. Hoboken’s kids are our most precious resource, not a cost center, and the job of our Board of Education – as stewards – is to take an honest look at the needs of our students (from Pre-K to High School) and focus efforts on how to best meet those needs. Which is why I am enthusiastically supporting and endorsing the Leadership that Listens slate of candidates in the upcoming Board of Education election.
HOBOKEN, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

A List of Must-Try Pasta Spots in Essex County

There’s nothing more comforting than a bowl of steaming hot pasta. Pasta is a staple of Italian cuisine, and here in New Jersey, there are so many amazing dishes one can find — from the classic to the creative. North Jersey has such a wide range of restaurants to choose from, so it might be hard to find just the right place. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and rounded up a list of some of the best pasta spots in Essex County. Read on to see where to find best pasta spots in the Essex County area.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen boxers win NJ Diamond Gloves championships

North Bergen boxers had a successful run at the 2022 New Jersey Diamond Gloves tournament, winning four championships at the North Bergen Recreation Center this past weekend. Jean Pierre Valencia (165-pound novice), Peter Roldan (203-pound open), Erick Rivera (112-pound sub novice) and Luis Aybar (147-pound novice) all brought home championships in the amateur tournament, while Jimmy Martinez finished as the runner-up in the 147-pound open class final. All of the boxers represent Little Mac Boxing in North Bergen.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
Community Policy