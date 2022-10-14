Read full article on original website
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
Washington Square News
The Beautiful Hair Salon will save your wallet
New York City is infamous for its skyrocketing cosmetic service costs. Nowadays, the average cost of a haircut in New York City ranges from $75 to $250. Thus, as a savvy college student, I am always on the hunt for fantastic deals. The Beautiful Hair Salon, tucked on the second...
Buddies Quit Corporate Jobs To Launch Healthy Cafe That Just Landed On Route 17
One was a real estate developer and the other worked in marketing. Both quit their jobs to open a health food cafe that recently landed in Bergen County. Allen Caruso and Brandon Acres, of Saratoga Springs, NY, have brought THORN + ROOTS to Route 17 in Ridgewood. Caruso and Acres...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
New York-based, Jamaican exec Michelle Stoddart is blazing trails by betting on herself
Michelle Stoddart always bets on herself. Born and raised in Savanna-la-mar, Jamaica, she has propelled herself through an unlikely career. She started as a counter-clerk at National Commercial Bank in Jamaica and is today the vice president of community development for Resorts World Casino in New York City, where she’s the first minority to hold the post of director.
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try
For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
Westfield, NJ ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: What’s true, what’s fiction
Among mega-producer Ryan Murphy’s newest projects is one “inspired by the true story of the infamous 'Watcher’ house in New Jersey.”. Naomi Watts and Union City native Bobby Cannavale lead a cast that includes Terry Kinney, Michael Nouri, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind and Margot Martindale.
NBC New York
Kids Sell Lemonade! Stranger Mocks, Then Chucks Bottle at Little Italy Vendor's Face
Cops are looking for a man they say made fun of a 24-year-old vendor selling lemonade at Little Italy's famed Feast of Gennaro festival, then threw a glass bottle at his head, authorities say. According to police, the stranger stopped in front of the vendor on the second night of...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Aura, Hackensack, NJ
Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has opened in Hackensack. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”.
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
albanymagic.com
New York Restaurant Bans TV Host, Calling Him a ‘Cretin’
James Corden, host of the Late Late Show, is no longer allowed in one famous New York City eatery. According to Keith McNally, who runs the famous Balthazer restaurant in SoHo, says the comic was so abusive to his staff that he banned him from ever coming back. In an...
Hispanic State Parade of New Jersey marches down Bergenline
Bergenline Avenue was host to a massive Hispanic State Parade on Sunday, October 16. The event was postponed from two weeks earlier. The parade is one of the many ways that North Bergen and the other North Hudson municipalities celebrate Latin culture and history during Hispanic Heritage Month. This year...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
jerseydigs.com
RBH Group Unveils New Design for Long-Awaited Building in Newark’s Four Corners
A new design for a long-awaited development in Newark’s Four Corners neighborhood was unveiled to the historic preservation commission last week. The 13-story residential project by the RBH Group is a few years in the making and was originally called the Millenium Project. The glass building at 101 Market...
I Am An Italian American
I am an Italian American. My roots are deep in an ancient soil, drenched by the Mediterranean sun and watered by pure streams from snowcapped mountains. I am enriched by thousands of years of culture. My hands are those of the mason, the artist, and the man of the soil.
Councilman Quintero Endorses Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE
I firmly believe that one of the strongest measures of any community is the quality and compassion of its public schools. By that measure, I believe Hoboken’s public school system rivals any in New Jersey and the United States, not just because of the quality of its programs, but because unlike many others, ours is a district of unrivaled cultural and socioeconomic diversity. When it comes to leadership in the district – I look for those who take the stewardship of our program seriously. Hoboken’s kids are our most precious resource, not a cost center, and the job of our Board of Education – as stewards – is to take an honest look at the needs of our students (from Pre-K to High School) and focus efforts on how to best meet those needs. Which is why I am enthusiastically supporting and endorsing the Leadership that Listens slate of candidates in the upcoming Board of Education election.
themontclairgirl.com
A List of Must-Try Pasta Spots in Essex County
There’s nothing more comforting than a bowl of steaming hot pasta. Pasta is a staple of Italian cuisine, and here in New Jersey, there are so many amazing dishes one can find — from the classic to the creative. North Jersey has such a wide range of restaurants to choose from, so it might be hard to find just the right place. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and rounded up a list of some of the best pasta spots in Essex County. Read on to see where to find best pasta spots in the Essex County area.
North Bergen boxers win NJ Diamond Gloves championships
North Bergen boxers had a successful run at the 2022 New Jersey Diamond Gloves tournament, winning four championships at the North Bergen Recreation Center this past weekend. Jean Pierre Valencia (165-pound novice), Peter Roldan (203-pound open), Erick Rivera (112-pound sub novice) and Luis Aybar (147-pound novice) all brought home championships in the amateur tournament, while Jimmy Martinez finished as the runner-up in the 147-pound open class final. All of the boxers represent Little Mac Boxing in North Bergen.
Hudson Reporter
