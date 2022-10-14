Read full article on original website
Related
Rugby League World Cup: Australia beats Fiji 42-8 – as it happened
Australia overcame an early scare to run away with their first game of the Rugby League World Cup
‘They are brutal’: New Zealand trounce Wales at Women’s Rugby World Cup
Reigning champions and tournament hosts New Zealand overwhelmed Wales 56-12 at the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Sunday to lock up the top spot in Pool A and a place in the quarter-finals along with England and Canada. Prolific winger Portia Woodman and 18-year-old centre Sylvia Brunt both crossed...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Namibia shock Sri Lanka and Netherlands beat UAE on opening day
Namibia (163-7) beat Sri Lanka (108 all out) by 55 runs. Netherlands (112-7) beat United Arab Emirates (111-8) by three wickets. Namibia v Sri Lanka scorecard; Netherlands v United Arab Emirates scorecard; Group A table. Namibia, ranked 14th in the world, shocked Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka to win by...
Anthony Joshua imitates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration on holiday in Portugal following Manchester United's Europa League win over Omonoia
Anthony Joshua has taken to social media to show off his impression of Cristiano Ronaldo's signature goal celebration. In a video shared to his 14.5million Instagram followers, the former unified heavyweight champion mimicked the Manchester United talisman's iconic Siu celebration in front of an idyllic backdrop in Ronaldo's native Portugal.
shiftedmag.com
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed
If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
FIFA・
'Utter shambles!': Fans blast Rugby League World Cup after 'embarrassing' opening ceremony falls flat - and organisers blame 'technical errors' for awkward atmosphere at St James' Park
Rugby League World Cup chiefs have apologised after a 'technical error' caused the opening ceremony to fall flat, with fans labelling the pre-tournament entertainment as 'embarrassing'. England's opening game against Samoa was delayed due to technical issues at St James' Park, with the PA system failing to work during the...
Rugby League World Cup starts with shambles as PA system goes out before England opener leaving Kaiser Chiefs red faced
KAISER CHIEFS frontman Ricky Wilson was forced to keep the crowd entertained at the Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony. That’s after the public address system BROKE at St James’ Park. The embarrassing incident occurred just minutes before the curtain-raiser between England and Samoa which the hosts won...
Thomas Tuchel Interested In England Job If Gareth Southgate Leaves After World Cup
Tuchel is currently unemployed after being fired by Chelsea in September.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England 60-6 Samoa - Welsby, Young, Watkins, Farnworth score
Tries: Welsby, Young 2, Watkins, Farnworth, Whitehead 2, Makinson, Williams, Burgess Goals: Makinson 8 Penalties: Makinson 2. Hosts England opened the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup by ruthlessly taking apart a desperately poor Samoa at St James' Park. Shaun Wane's hosts were actually underdogs heading into the contest against...
Jake Maizen’s hat-trick helps Italy stun Scotland in Rugby League World Cup
Jake Maizen scored three tries as Italy defeated Scotland 28-4 in Pool B, while there were Pool C wins for New Zealand and Ireland
Kangaroos kick away from Fiji in eight-try trouncing at Rugby League World Cup
Australia defeated Fiji 42-8 in their RLWC round one clash at Leeds with Harry Grant and Cameron Munster masterminding an eight-try victory
Yardbarker
Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup
The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
BBC
Matt Mason: Bowling coach leaves Warwickshire for England Women role
Matt Mason has left Warwickshire to become fast bowling coach of the England women's team. The 48-year-old was appointed as bowling coach by Warwickshire in February, having previously worked with Leicestershire and Worcestershire. He has also coached in his native Australia, helping Perth Scorchers win the 2021-22 Big Bash title...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales boss Ioan Cunningham takes scrum positives from New Zealand loss
Head coach Ioan Cunningham says Wales can take plenty of positives from their 56-12 World Cup defeat to New Zealand. Wales conceded 10 tries but scored twice thanks to a solid set-piece, but Cunningham admits his side must be more clinical ahead of their final Pool A match against Australia next weekend.
Wales suffer heavy defeat to New Zealand as hosts progress to World Cup quarters
Wales took a battering from hosts New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Sunday, losing 56-12.The Black Ferns smashed their way through to the quarter-finals, conceding only two tries from the visitors, who managed to score only once in each half.The hosts will play Scotland in both teams’ final group game next week but have already secured a spot in the quarter-finals having earlier won 41-17 against Australia.Moving on to the knockouts ☺️#WALvNZL | #RWC2021 pic.twitter.com/aaHqeloVmO— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 16, 2022Fifon Lewis and Sioned Harries were the only Welsh players to make it over the...
BBC
BBC Sport Africa TV: David Wiese - One Man Two Countries
Former South Africa star David Wiese tells BBC Sport Africa all about representing two African nations as he prepares for another crack at cricket's T20 World Cup with Namibia. The 37-year-old Roodepoort-born all-rounder debuted for the Proteas in 2015 but switched to the country of his father, Namibia, in time...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Scotland shock West Indies in Group B
Scotland 160-5 (20 overs): Munsey 66* (53), MacLeod 23 (14); Holder 2-14, Joseph 2-28 West Indies 118 (18.3 overs): Holder 38 (33); Watt 3-12, Leask 2-15, Wheal 2-32 Scotland, ranked 15th in the world, started their Men's T20 World Cup campaign in brilliant fashion by shocking two-time winners West Indies.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Irish face tough path to Super 12s spot in Hobart
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland are determined to progress from the T20 World Cup group stage for the first time since 2009 but West Indies, Zimbabwe and Scotland will provide stiff opposition in Hobart.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: England victorious but fans given wake-up call by France
After England claimed a record 25th consecutive Test win heading into the World Cup, fans may have thought it would not be too challenging to tag another six on and take the title. As the ball bounced perfectly for Joanna Grisez late in England's pool game against France, Red Roses...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon - Kiwis start with win
Tries: K Bromwich, Asofa-Solomona, Hiku, Brown, Manu, Rapana Goals: Rapana 5. New Zealand began their Rugby League World Cup campaign with victory over a competitive Lebanon team in Warrington. Josh Mansour's try after 59 seconds put Lebanon ahead and, trailing 18-12 in the second half, they sensed a shock against...
