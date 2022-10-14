Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony...
spectrumnews1.com
Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips
ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia's pivotal U.S. Senate race. But the 37-year-old Atlanta businessman could help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden's term. Oliver is the third name on the ballot...
spectrumnews1.com
Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — as he tries every page in the political playbook to deliver votes for Democrats. "What a...
country1025.com
“Everyone Is Moving To Florida!” Here Are the Top 25 States Moving There Most, Including Massachusetts
And here I was thinking Massachusetts would be #1 on this list. I feel like at a certain age most Massachusalites… errr… Massachusetters? No. Most Massholes feel the gravitational pull dragging them away from the cold and the snow – to the sunny warmth of Florida beach life. But alas, we aren’t the top state in the country packing up and moving to the Sunshine State.
Mass. correction officer has made ‘unbelievable recovery’ after severe beating from inmate
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Matthew Tidman, a Massachusetts correction officer, has made an “unbelievable step forward in his recovery” after he was attacked by an inmate in the medium-security facility back in August. Tidman, 36, suffered injuries that were, at the time, considered life-threatening. Now nearly 2 months...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts crossing guard arrested on disturbing charges involving a child
Police say that a Massachusetts crossing guard has been charged this week in a disturbing crime involving a child. According to police, on Tuesday, October 11, David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arrested by Boston Police Detectives and charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Assault with Intent to Rape a Child. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
fallriverreporter.com
Two separate busts by Massachusetts State Police nets 30,000 doses of fentanyl, 27,480 bags of fentanyl/heroin
Two busts by the Massachusetts State Police have netted big quantities of fentanyl and heroin. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant on Miller Street that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
Mass. shelter takes in 31 cats, 9 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian
MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter teamed up to rescue more animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.
spectrumnews1.com
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe
CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also faces new charges for his role in the scheme, prosecutors announced Friday. Under the agreement, the company...
fallriverreporter.com
Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school
A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
More cats and dogs from storm-ravaged Florida arrive in Mass. for adoption
The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have continued to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida over the past few weeks and now the two groups are coming together to rescue even more pets in need. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the organizations had vans on the ground at Bradley...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of second-degree murder granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man convicted of a homicide will be granted parole but will have to maintain certain conditions to remain free. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 15, 1999, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Dale Williams was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Windsor Raymond and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Best Massachusetts restaurants in top 100 New England Yelp list
Five places in western Massachusetts made the top 100 list for best New England restaurants.
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Massachusetts?
This is something I can't say I have ever done before. Because who has time to jump into a pile of rubbish on a normal day? Some find it well worth their time so maybe it's just me. Since I happen to know a few people that actually do this once in a blue moon or on a daily basis.
This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
Married Couple in ‘Very Quiet’ Massachusetts Neighborhood Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a Massachusetts couple is dead in a suspected murder-suicide. “Two adults were pronounced deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” cops said. “Initial investigation appears to reveal that this was a domestic incident resulting in a murder/suicide. There is no threat to the public.”. Officers responded to the...
Comments / 0