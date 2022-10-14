ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

These are the trendiest baby names going into 2023

As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time. Baby naming database and resource site...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
tvinsider.com

‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Preview: The Disappointment in Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Ambitious Project

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Chip Gaines declares as he walks up a dilapidated staircase in the premiere of Fixer Upper: The Castle. Truer words…. The building is Waco, Texas’ Cottonland Castle (below). Completed in 1913 for $75,000 — the equivalent of $2 million today — the 4,300-square-foot property is one of the most ambitious projects the husband-and-wife renovation team behind Fixer Upper and the Magnolia brand have taken on.
TV & VIDEOS
rsvplive.ie

We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time

Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

Boy who had a feeding tube for years had wholesome reaction to trying 'real food' for the first time

Critical illnesses in newborns and children rob them of several experiences in life including the functions of their own bodies. A video going viral on Reddit this week shows a 5-year-old boy's heartwarming reaction to finally having "real food" for the first time after relying on a feeding tube for most of his life. In a video—shared by u/PaybackTony—the youngster is seen smiling, laughing and jumping with joy after finally being able to drink directly from a bottle. The text inlay in the video reads, "Make a Wish kid eats food for the first time." The Make-A-Wish foundation is a nonprofit that grants "life-changing wishes" for critically ill children to help them "believe that anything is possible and give them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses."
KIDS
EW.com

John Stamos' 4-year-old makes fun of iconic Full House quote in the cutest way

Full House might live on in the hearts of millennials everywhere, but it's a little too much for star John Stamos' four-year-old son, Billy. "I came home and [the nanny] was showing him Full House and I fired her," Stamos joked on Thursday's episode of The View, adding that his kid's interest in the beloved family comedy series doesn't stretch far beyond playfully shaming his father with an iconic line from the show.
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Little Girl 'Steals' Neighborhood Cat and Mom's Response Is Priceless

We all know that kids say the darndest things, but we can't forget the crazy things they do, too. TikTok user and mom @breannalarson4 knows exactly how it is, but if you need some proof you should see what her daughter did. Luckily, Breanna posted a clip of the hilarity to her account, and TikTok is loving it!
PETS
pethelpful.com

Actress Nina Dobrev 'Takes Over' Her Dog's Bed in Precious Photo

With all the things we buy for our pets, it's hard not to become a bit of a snob. In fact, most pet parents will find a few products they swear by...and might even use for themselves! Just ask Nina Dobrev, who posted the sweetest picture to her dog's account, @mrs.maverick.
PETS
The Independent

Mum says she has ‘completely different baby’ after £7.99 cream helped painful eczema

An adorable baby who had to wear mittens to stop her scratching and bleeding because of painful red eczema across her face and body now has “baby soft skin” for the first time – thanks to a “miracle” £7.99 over-the-counter cream.Little Nola Harris-Rodrigues was born an otherwise happy and healthy baby on December 15, 2021, but her first-time mum Emily Harris, 25, noticed her daughter did not have the super smooth skin babies are known for.Nola’s dry skin only seemed to worsen until at three-months-old, her face, scalp and body were covered in red, flaky skin and weeping sores –...
SKIN CARE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy