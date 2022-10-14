ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro News

Infrastructure Law will send W.Va. $750 Million annually for next five years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s share of the federal infrastructure law will be substantial. The Biden administration recently revealed the figures for each state and the allocations from the bi-partisan legislation which was approved earlier this year. West Virginia will get $750 Million annually for the next five years from the program.
POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginians celebrate the return of Bridge Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bridge Day returned to West Virginia yesterday after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.Thousands gathered at New River Gorge, America's newest national park, to enjoy the fall foliage.But the biggest attraction was base jumping. This was the only day it was allowed on the bridge.Bridge Day is the largest one-day event in the Mountain State, and participants said this year did not disappoint.
POLITICS
Metro News

W.Va. Capitol Police are looking for new officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Capitol Police are hiring. The organization which provides security to the state capitol complex as well as other state offices in Kanawha County has about eight openings. Kevin Foreman, Director of the Capitol Police, said they typically look for former or current law...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline

My name is Chase Linko-Looper. I’m a United States Army combat veteran, and a proud West Virginian. Being that West Virginia is my home, I do not wish to see its forests destroyed, or its wildlife pushed to extinction. I don’t believe you want that either. The Mountain Valley...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

West Virginia has 29 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

WEST VIRGINIA (STACKER)—Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
EDUCATION
woay.com

McDowell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center employee named CNA of the Year

Gary, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Health Care Association (WVHCA) names Anna Schrader as 2022 Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year. The Association presented Schrader with the award at the annual WVHCA banquet recognizing the most skilled nursing and assisted living centers across West Virginia. Schrader has worked at...
HEALTH SERVICES
woay.com

Governor Justice requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for Summer 2022 flooding

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces he has formally requested federal assistance for severe weather and flood damages from July 12 to August 15. West Virginia received up to 200% of its normal precipitation, experiencing 24 hours of rainfall. The prolonged weather resulted in flooded homes, schools, and businesses, washed-out roads, and miles of damaged sewage lines.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTV

DOH: Maintenance crews ready for first snow of the season

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Maintenance crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways in counties across north-central West Virginia are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average of 86...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

