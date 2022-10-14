SALT LAKE CITY- No. 20 Utah hasn’t been exactly the team everyone thought they were getting to start 2022, but they dug deep to take down No. 7 USC, 43-42. It didn’t look great for the Utes at the beginning of the game going down 14-0 to the Trojans early. They weren’t able to get stops, and they were struggling to make plays on offense, but then something clicked, and they started to go toe-to-toe with USC to the very bitter end.

