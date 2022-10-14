Read full article on original website
Cam Rising, Utes Displayed ‘Unwavering Belief’ In Their Win Over USC
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah needed a victory and they needed it bad to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes alive, and they got it Saturday night against the Trojans, 43-42. The Utes displayed “unwavering belief” in their win over USC in the comfort of Rice-Eccles Stadium. There were several times last night that Utah’s backs were against the wall, but it ultimately never seemed to matter.
Utah Moves Up In AP Top 25 Following Victory Over USC
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah football team moved up the AP Top 25 rankings following a big victory over the previously undefeated USC Trojans. The Utes took down the Trojans on Saturday, October 15. A day later, Utah moved up five spots in the AP Poll.
Lincoln Riley blasts refs after USC’s loss to Utah
USC was on the losing end of an epic shootout with Utah on Saturday night, and Lincoln Riley openly criticized the officiating crew after the game. The Trojans were called for a season-high 12 penalties in their 43-42 loss. Those penalties included a pair of questionable roughing the passer calls. One of them negated an interception in the first quarter. USC was leading 14-0 at the time, and Utah went on to score a touchdown on the drive. You can see the play below:
Micah Bernard Jukes His Way Into End Zone For Utah TD
SALT LAKE CITY – After trailing by two touchdowns early in the game, Utah scored their first touchdown of the game against USC on the legs of Micah Bernard. It was a crazy sequence of events for Utah that led to the 12-yard touchdown run by Micah Bernard. Cam Rising threw an interception on a flea flicker but it was called back on a roughing the passer call on USC. Bernard scored the touchdown on the following play to trim USC’s lead to 14-7 with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.
Cam Rising Coasts Into End Zone After Big Throw Against USC
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah football team needed a stop and a score in the worst way and they got just that which ended in a two-yard TD by Cam Rising. That play was set up by Rising who threw a 45-yard pass to Money Parks that put Utah at the two-yard line. Rising ran in the touchdown on the next play. USC’s lead was cut to 21-14 with 4:01 remaining in the first half.
No. 20 Utah vs. No. 7 USC: Live Updates, Analysis And More From Rice-Eccles
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s the biggest Pac-12 game of the season as No. 20 Utah hosts the seventh-ranked USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. Utah will be in the spotlight on national television while sporting hand-painted helmets with pictures of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. The Utes will be in their “Dark Mode” attire. USC is entering the game with an undefeated record of 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Pac-12 play. They have wins over Rice, Stanford, Fresno State, Oregon State, Arizona State, and Washington State.
Instant Takeaways From No. 20 Utah’s Exciting Takedown Of No. 7 USC
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 20 Utah hasn’t been exactly the team everyone thought they were getting to start 2022, but they dug deep to take down No. 7 USC, 43-42. It didn’t look great for the Utes at the beginning of the game going down 14-0 to the Trojans early. They weren’t able to get stops, and they were struggling to make plays on offense, but then something clicked, and they started to go toe-to-toe with USC to the very bitter end.
Devaughn Vele Receiving TD Makes It One-Score Game Before Halftime
SALT LAKE CITY – As time was ticking off the clock in the final minute of the first half, Utah got a much-needed touchdown catch by Devaughn Vele against USC. With less than one minute until halftime, Cam Rising connected with Dalton Kincaid for a 30-yard gain before the signal caller found Devaughn Vele for a 16-yard touchdown.
Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham Reacts to Upset Victory Over USC
The Utes won on a night they played with heavy hearts.
College GameDay Makes Their Picks For No.7 USC Vs. No.20 Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 7 USC is paying No. 20 Utah a visit this evening in what might be one of the most important Pac-12 matchups of the year, and College GameDay made their picks known. The Utes are coming off a painful loss to UCLA last weekend in Pasadena...
PK: Utes’ Win Over USC Was Most Exciting In Program History
SALT LAKE CITY – The stage was set, given all the ramifications, for Utah’s most important game since joining the Pac-12 over a decade ago. And, my goodness, did the Utes ever deliver before a record crowd of 54,609 at Rice-Eccles Stadium and a national television audience on FOX. They made it all the better by winning in stunning fashion, causing many in the stadium to swarm the players on the field after the game.
Cam Rising’s Late TD, 2-PT Conversion Lifts No. 20 Utah Past No. 7 USC
SALT LAKE CITY – It was another classic showdown between Utah and USC where Cam Rising lifted the Utes to a 43-42 win over the Trojans on Saturday. Utah ran down the clock trailing by seven points when Cam Rising ran in a one-yard touchdown with 48 seconds left in the game. Rather than going for the tie, Kyle Whittingham elected to go for two and the win. Rising ran in the two-point conversion to put the Utes up 43-42. That left the Trojans with 48 seconds to try and get in field goal range.
Social Media Goes Off Following Utah’s Upset Win Over USC
SALT LAKE CITY – Social media went off after the No. 20 Utah Utes stunned No. 7 USC 43-42 in one of the most exciting games at Rice-Eccles Stadium. It was another classic showdown between Utah and USC where Cam Rising lifted the Utes to a 43-42 win over the Trojans on Saturday.
Three Things To Watch: No. 7 USC Vs. No. 20 Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 7 USC is coming to Salt Lake City this weekend undefeated so far in the 2022 season, while No. 20 Utah is fresh off a painful loss and looking to rebound. If the allure of a Top 25 matchup in a series that has typically been very entertaining isn’t enough to keep you glued to your seat, perhaps the side stories in this game will.
Baby Cosmo: BYU Mascot Finds Mini-Me Before Arkansas Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s mascot Cosmo the Cougar found his miniature lookalike a couple of weeks before Halloween as fans entered the stadium for a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Cougars hosted the Razorbacks at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, October 15. Before kickoff for the Arkansas-BYU...
BYU WR Puka Nacua Runs For Second TD Against Arkansas
PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua scored his second rushing touchdown after sprinting on a sweep against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Cougars hosted the Razorbacks at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, October 15. With 9:53 left in the third quarter, Nacua took the handoff in the backfield...
BYU QB Jaren Hall Hits Kody Epps For TD Against Razorbacks
PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found an open Kody Epps in the flat and the wide receiver took it to the end zone for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Cougars hosted the Razorbacks at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, October 15. With 1:11 left in...
Devin Kaufusi: Pac-12 Title Still A Real Possibility For Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – The 2022 Utah football season started off with extremely high expectations and some fringe College Football Playoff talk. That is all but gone with two losses on the season, the most recent being a 10-point road loss to the undefeated UCLA Bruins. This year is...
Scoring Sweep: Puka Nacua Finds Paydirt Against Razorbacks
PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua battled his way into the end zone on a jet sweep run against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Cougars hosted the Razorbacks at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, October 15. With 9:48 left in the second quarter, Nacua went in motion and...
