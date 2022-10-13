Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. October 16, 2022. Editorial: Sasse owes Nebraskans an explanation for likely departure from Senate. Ben Sasse appears likely to leave the U.S. Senate early to become the next president of the University of Florida. Less than two years into his second six-year term — which he asked Nebraskans...
Sioux City Journal
Who is Christina Bohannan? Meet the Democrat running for the 1st Congressional District seat
Christina Bohannan begins many campaign stops with the same story. Growing up in a town of about 700 in a trailer in Florida, the going got tough when her dad, a construction worker, got sick with emphysema and lost his health insurance, her story goes. "That's when I realized that...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Gun measure attempts to deceive Iowans
Public Measure Number One is written to deceive Iowans. It mimics the Second Amendment and adds “strict scrutiny” that makes it clear this amendment has a hidden agenda. Strict Scrutiny is NOT in the U.S. Constitution. Strict Scrutiny is what makes THIS amendment very different and extreme. Strict scrutiny requires a judge determine a challenged law furthers a “compelling government interest” and is “narrowly tailored” to achieve that interest.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Why is Feenstra unwilling to debate Melton in Iowa 4th race?
"Why do you suppose Randy Feenstra is unwilling to debate Ryan Melton? The only time they met together was at a closed Corn Growers Association forum in Sheldon on Sept. 7 with no journalists present,. except a moderator. That forum was not aired. Feenstra declined to meet with Ryan Melton...
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: An open letter to Iowa educators
There’s a lot of things we clearly know are not in our best interest. We don’t follow the GPS when it leads into a river. We don’t tell our spouse he/she looks fat in those jeans, and we don’t wear a U of I shirt into an Iowa State bar or vice versa.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Disqualify political candidates who speak untruths
Nov. 8 is an important date for all eligible voters to cast their votes for the candidates they want to represent them in local, state, and federal government. One needs to understand no candidate will reflect exactly their political view on every issue. Having said that, there will.be candidates who more closely reflect their views than others. They should vote for that candidate no matter the candidates political affiliation.
Comments / 0