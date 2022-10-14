Read full article on original website
Seriously spooktacular Halloween family fun in the QCA
The Halloween season is upon us, and you can take the whole gang to some of these frightfully ghoulish events for family fun!. 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).
Family trunk or treat set for Halloween
Trunk-or-Treat will take place 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on 9th Street between 7th and 6th Avenues in Rock Island. Hosted by 1st Ward Alderman Moses Robinson, the event will feature free candy, treats and music. Costumes aren’t necessary, but encouraged, a news release says.
QC city selected to be part of North America Marine Litter Project
There is a problem of litter in our water ways. Davenport is one of only three cities in North America to be selected to participate in a Marine Litter Project. Local 4 News spoke with Lauren Roy, the leader of the project from Commission of Environmental Cooperation. Roy says Davenport was selected because of the focus the Quad Cities has on pollution.
A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels
On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
Road work starts Oct. 17 in Muscatine
Drivers in Muscatine should be aware of upcoming construction work over the next couple of weeks. Green Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic each way from Grandview Avenue to Hershey Avenue starting Monday, October 17. The Public Works Department will be milling and patching the asphalt pavement and work should be completed […]
YouthHope will reveal new mural Tuesday
YouthHope and Rotary Club of Rock Island will hold a grand reveal for the new “There is Hope” mural at the Rock Island Youth Center. The event will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at the YouthHope Rock Island Youth Center, 2707 11th St., Rock Island. The mural is an...
Veterans Network celebrates four years of job connections
The Quad Cities Veteran Network, in partnership with IowaWORKS, will celebrate its fourth anniversary of connecting veterans to local jobs. The celebration will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. The celebration includes food and cake for all veterans. The networking...
Gaming-industry experts will speak as part of QC panel
Visit Quad-Cities will host a panel on the future of the gaming industry at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Nancy Ballenger – senior vice president and general manager, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf/Caesars Entertainment. Travis Hankins – vice president and general...
High school helps fight hunger with Empty Bowls Project
The Moline High School Art Department, MHS Interact Club and National Honor. Society will hold the annual Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Moline High School Cafeteria, 3600 Avenue of the Cities. The public is invited to come and pick out an original clay bowl...
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
Metronet declares Davenport a 'Certified Gigabit City'
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport has been named a "Certified Gigabit City" after Metronet's ultra-high speed fiber optic network recently became accessible to a majority of households and businesses in the city. Since Metronet began construction in Davenport in 2019, the company has installed over 980 million miles of fiber...
Auditor announces new Facebook link
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins has announced another way to communicate via social media with the Scott County Iowa Auditor’s Office Facebook page. “As more people turn to other communication sources, we want to provide another option. This allows us to get quick and relevant information out to the public,” she said in a news release.
City approves $26.5 million in ARPA money
Rock Island City Council members on Monday approved a resolution adopting the city’s plan for allocating $26.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. After numerous planning sessions and meetings with city staff, council members, Mayor Mike Thoms and the results of a public survey, ARPA guiding principles were established to allocate funding to projects and programs meant to have positive and long-lasting impacts for the city.
QC Goth band is back from the grave at Rozz-Tox
Just in time for Halloween, the Quad Cities Gorh band Pitch Black Manor is playing its first live show in 27 years on Oct. 22. It will be at 8 p.m. at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Pitch Black Manor, the QC’s first and only Goth band, is back...
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 6-12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 6-12, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Geneseo Gets The Road Victory at Rock Island, 36-22
See the highlights from Geneseo’s 36-22 win over Rock Island in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
Concert series continues Tuesday with a cappella group from NYC
Monmouth’s 2022-23 Maple Leaf Community Concert Series will continue Oct. 18 with a pair of performances at Monmouth College by Backtrack, a five-person a cappella group based in New York City. Backtrack will sing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a special matinee performance in Dahl Chapel and...
