The Extra Point: Rehobeth vs. Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time since 2017, the Rehobeth Rebels will take on the Tigers from Eufaula. Rehobeth is winless all-time in the matchup 12 times but will look to get win number 1 in the 13th attempt. Rehobeth is coming off a big 42-7 win over Greenville, while Eufaula is looking […]
Daleville @ Providence Christian (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV's 2022 Week 8 Game of the Week, as Daleville takes on Providence Christian.
600TH ALL-TIME WIN: Andalusia stays unbeaten at 9-0 with region win at BTW, 36-14
Andalusia picked up the program’s 600th all-time win and blitzed Booker T. Washington on the road in Tuskegee, 36-14, Friday night. Andalusia (9-0, 6-0 4A Region 2) will host top-ranked Montgomery Catholic (9-0, 6-0) in the region championship game and regular-season finale for both teams next week. “I’m really...
2022 New Brockton H.S. Homecoming Queen
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Tonight we continue high school pigskin footaggeee”, a special congratulations to the New Brockton High School Homecoming Queen. At Gamecock Stadium earlier Friday, New Brockton High School Senior Anna Clark was crowned. that school’s 2022 Homecoming Queen, her escort was Colton McClenny. She is...
Montgomery Academy @ Slocomb | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Montgomery Academy takes on Slocomb.
Miss Slocomb named Miss National Peanut Festival 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two days of competition, a new Miss National Peanut Festival has been crowned for 2022. This year’s Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson won the crown. She competed against 42 young ladies from throughout the Wiregrass for the prestigious honor. Each contestant showed off their...
Charles Henderson @ Headland | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Charles Henderson takes on Headland.
GW Long @ Abbeville | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as GW Long takes on Abbeville.
McKenzie @ Kinston | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as McKenzie takes on Kinston.
Florala @ Elba | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Florala takes on Elba.
Ashford @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Ashford takes on New Brockton.
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The top 10 contestants have been announced in the highly contested Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.
It’s Pike County Fair Time!
The nip in the air let’s us know that the Pike County fair is just around the corner. Actually, it’s even closer than that, said Kathy Sneed, publicity chair for the sponsoring Troy Shrine Club. The 2022 Pike County Fair gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 18...
Enterprise streets closing for Boll Weevil Fall Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several streets in downtown Enterprise will be closed to traffic on Saturday as the city celebrates the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. According to information provided by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, the closures will affect the following roadways from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow:
Couple visits the Boll Weevil Fall Festival for the first time
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise held its annual Boll Weevil fall festival Saturday. Hundreds of people, if not more, spent the day in downtown Enterprise enjoying the nice fall weather. At the festival, it was a happy family friendly environment with music that you can groove to, over 100...
Dothan police investigating shots fired call near Robbins Street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating a report of shots fired near Robbins Street and 6th Avenue. It happened around 7 p.m. Officers found several shell casings along with a home and vehicle that had been shot into. People were in the home and told police they didn’t know who was responsible.
Downtown Enterprise businesses react to early morning fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Numerous Enterprise businesses are reacting to this morning’s fire that severely damaged several downtown businesses. One of the businesses damaged is Coffee Corner. Other businesses impacted are All About Art and She Shed. Enterprise Mayor William Cooper says the fire could have been much worse.
Masks once again required at Southeast Health
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Masks are once again required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health, according to information put out by the healthcare provider on Friday. The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their social media post, and...
