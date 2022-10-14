ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

foodieflashpacker.com

8 Outstanding Hilton Head Breakfast Restaurants

Who doesn’t enjoy a hearty breakfast? Breakfast is more than simply the start of the day; it sets the tone for the entire day. Breakfast is an opportunity to let loose and indulge in anything you can think of. And no trip to Hilton Head is complete without taking...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Salvation Army announces Angel Tree make-up dates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army will hold make-up days for their Angel Tree signups after Hurricane Ian impacted the original dates. The organization is offering three extra days to sign up for the program for those unable to sign up because of the storm. Sign-ups will be held...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man's body found in Beaufort Co. pond, believed to be an accidental death

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A dead body was found floating in a Beaufort County retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Officers received the call and arrived just after 12 p.m., to the pond near Madrid Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release from the department.
PORT ROYAL, SC
yourislandnews.com

Man found dead in Port Royal pond

The body of a man was recovered from a pond in Port Royal on Saturday afternoon, and police there said the death appears to have been accidental. Officers from the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) responded to the report of a person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Avenue just after noon, Saturday, Oct. 15. With assistance from the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department, the body of an adult Black man was recovered.
PORT ROYAL, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort Co. addresses primary election errors

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - State and local election officials were met with a string of questions yesterday from state representatives at a meeting in Beaufort County. All of these questions were regarding a mistake made during the primary election back in June. ”Approximately 70 voters have been given a...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
cntraveler.com

Through Guided Tours, Chef Sallie Ann Robinson Is Preserving Daufuskie Island's Gullah Geechee History

“I didn't have big dreams. I didn't grow up knowing you could have big dreams,” says Sallie Ann Robinson, the chef, author, and cultural historian dreaming up new realities on the South Carolina island she calls home. No one knows Daufuskie Island quite like Robinson. She's six generations deep, a well of wisdom, and the island's self-proclaimed ‘Gullah Diva.’ After spending a day with Robinson, I second that she's the area's “It” girl. She does it all, but some of her most important work is preserving Daufuskie's Gullah Geechee history by hosting authentic tours around the island.
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
crbjbizwire.com

Charleston Mom Launches Bodysuit Biz For Women Like Her

CHARLESTON, S.C. - After having her first child, Charleston local Katie Maniscalco found herself with limited options for her body type and set out on an unexpected journey to launch her first business. Meet Kitty VALE, a fashion brand specializing in bodysuits meticulously designed to fit long torsos. In 2021, Katie Maniscalco, found herself frustrated with the lack of bodysuits on the market that offered enough length in the torso to fit her body type.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

