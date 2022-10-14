Read full article on original website
Related
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Outstanding Hilton Head Breakfast Restaurants
Who doesn’t enjoy a hearty breakfast? Breakfast is more than simply the start of the day; it sets the tone for the entire day. Breakfast is an opportunity to let loose and indulge in anything you can think of. And no trip to Hilton Head is complete without taking...
live5news.com
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
The Post and Courier
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
WLTX.com
Postal Service to job fairs in several South Carolina cities next week
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — South Carolina residents looking for work will have multiple chances to learn about a possible career with the United State Postal Service (USPS) beginning on Tuesday. The federal agency has announced job fairs on multiple days to fill openings in several major South Carolina cities....
live5news.com
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new mixed-use development is coming to Summerville. Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility in the development as the first tenant. Located in the heart of Summerville, right across from Brickyard Crossing, a new multi-use property will open its...
walterborolive.com
Hardee Greens, LLC to bring 58 new jobs to Jasper County and surrounding area
PRESS RELEASE - Hardeeville, S.C. – Hardee Greens, LLC, a startup indoor, vertical farm company, today announced plans to establish operations in Jasper County. The company’s $1.3 million investment will create 58 new jobs. Established by South Carolina natives, Hardee Greens, LLC will grow fresh green herbs and salad greens.
live5news.com
Salvation Army announces Angel Tree make-up dates
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army will hold make-up days for their Angel Tree signups after Hurricane Ian impacted the original dates. The organization is offering three extra days to sign up for the program for those unable to sign up because of the storm. Sign-ups will be held...
Sawmill development in Summerville to include medical, shops and residential space
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A new mixed-use development – set to provide housing, shops, and medical services – was unveiled Friday in Summerville. “This is a big project,” said Summerville Mayor Rickey Waring. “There’s a lot of stuff in it, you know, with Roper coming in. That was very exciting.” A 40,000-square-foot medical facility for […]
Hardeeville’s Festival on Main brings food, fun, and games to the community
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Hardeeville’s Festival on Main returned to the center stage in Jasper County this weekend. Today is day two of Hardeeville’s third annual Festival on Main, an event featuring family, fun games, and food for all ages. If you like good food, vendors, carnival rides and live music, Hardeeville’s Festival on Main […]
William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
The Post and Courier
New attractions coming to Park Circle, but don't wait to visit popular community
NORTH CHARLESTON — Construction site banners circle the recreational space at the heart of Park Circle, currently undergoing a $20 million renovation that'll add a special-needs playground, ball field, community center and outdoor pavilion. Up the street, the city is spending an additional $25 million to revamp the Danny...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. teacher recognized as teacher of the year by Air and Space Forces Association
HINEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A teacher in Liberty County is out of this world! At least, her teaching style is. A gifted resources teacher at Frank Long Elementary is being recognized for her dedication to teaching about outer space and other STEM topics. Mrs. Becky Busby has been bringing space...
abcnews4.com
Man's body found in Beaufort Co. pond, believed to be an accidental death
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A dead body was found floating in a Beaufort County retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Officers received the call and arrived just after 12 p.m., to the pond near Madrid Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release from the department.
yourislandnews.com
Man found dead in Port Royal pond
The body of a man was recovered from a pond in Port Royal on Saturday afternoon, and police there said the death appears to have been accidental. Officers from the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) responded to the report of a person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Avenue just after noon, Saturday, Oct. 15. With assistance from the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department, the body of an adult Black man was recovered.
live5news.com
Beaufort Co. addresses primary election errors
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - State and local election officials were met with a string of questions yesterday from state representatives at a meeting in Beaufort County. All of these questions were regarding a mistake made during the primary election back in June. ”Approximately 70 voters have been given a...
cntraveler.com
Through Guided Tours, Chef Sallie Ann Robinson Is Preserving Daufuskie Island's Gullah Geechee History
“I didn't have big dreams. I didn't grow up knowing you could have big dreams,” says Sallie Ann Robinson, the chef, author, and cultural historian dreaming up new realities on the South Carolina island she calls home. No one knows Daufuskie Island quite like Robinson. She's six generations deep, a well of wisdom, and the island's self-proclaimed ‘Gullah Diva.’ After spending a day with Robinson, I second that she's the area's “It” girl. She does it all, but some of her most important work is preserving Daufuskie's Gullah Geechee history by hosting authentic tours around the island.
Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston Mom Launches Bodysuit Biz For Women Like Her
CHARLESTON, S.C. - After having her first child, Charleston local Katie Maniscalco found herself with limited options for her body type and set out on an unexpected journey to launch her first business. Meet Kitty VALE, a fashion brand specializing in bodysuits meticulously designed to fit long torsos. In 2021, Katie Maniscalco, found herself frustrated with the lack of bodysuits on the market that offered enough length in the torso to fit her body type.
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
Comments / 0