ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tyler Herro Gives Miami Heat Another Playmaker In The Starting Lineup

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BmIN_0iZ3jMT300

Herro should create more opportunities for the rest of the starters

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is expected to bringing to scoring to the starting lineup.

He also adds to the play-making dynamic, which should take the load off point guard Kyle Lowry and the other facilitators. Last year Herro averaged a career-high four assists and should only improve playing more with the starters .

Here's how the Heat see it playing it out and the benefits of Herro as a starter:

CENTER BAM ADEBAYO : "I feel like that's when me and Jimmy get to rack up the assists. Like he had six [in preseason finale against New Orleans Pelicans] and I had five. When we get in the gaps, people collapse and then they're taking and making shots. That's the easiest thing when you got playmakers around you. You give them the ball and they can make something happen."

COACH ERIK SPOELSTRA : "We have a lot of firepower. We have a lot of versatility that we can go to."

Erik Spoelstra talks about the Miami Heat's playmakers (; 1:36)

FORWARD JIMMY BUTLER : Another playmaker, another really good basketball player that can put the ball in the basket, that makes the right reads, that can get out in transition," Butler said. "All of those good things we've got four of those, Caleb is like .2, so we've got like 4.2 (playmakers) out there on the floor. A lot of great basketball is going to be played."

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt

LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBA
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
944
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy