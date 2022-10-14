Tyler Herro Gives Miami Heat Another Playmaker In The Starting Lineup

Herro should create more opportunities for the rest of the starters

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is expected to bringing to scoring to the starting lineup.

He also adds to the play-making dynamic, which should take the load off point guard Kyle Lowry and the other facilitators. Last year Herro averaged a career-high four assists and should only improve playing more with the starters .

Here's how the Heat see it playing it out and the benefits of Herro as a starter:

CENTER BAM ADEBAYO : "I feel like that's when me and Jimmy get to rack up the assists. Like he had six [in preseason finale against New Orleans Pelicans] and I had five. When we get in the gaps, people collapse and then they're taking and making shots. That's the easiest thing when you got playmakers around you. You give them the ball and they can make something happen."

COACH ERIK SPOELSTRA : "We have a lot of firepower. We have a lot of versatility that we can go to."

Erik Spoelstra talks about the Miami Heat's playmakers (; 1:36)

FORWARD JIMMY BUTLER : Another playmaker, another really good basketball player that can put the ball in the basket, that makes the right reads, that can get out in transition," Butler said. "All of those good things we've got four of those, Caleb is like .2, so we've got like 4.2 (playmakers) out there on the floor. A lot of great basketball is going to be played."

