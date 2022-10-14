ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Mastercard Teams Up With Paxos To Launch Crypto Trading For Banks

Mastercard Inc MA on Monday announced a program to enable financial institutions to bring secure crypto trading capabilities and services to their customers, in partnership with blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos. Per the agreement, on behalf of the banks, Paxos will offer crypto-asset trading and custody services, while Mastercard will use...
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

e&, SES Partner to Offer One-Hop Connectivity to Microsoft Azure

The Carrier and Wholesale Services (C&WS) division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced its partnership with Microsoft and SES to host the co-located SES O3b mPOWER and Microsoft ground station at Ras Al Khaimah. The first O3b mPOWER ground station in the region will facilitate one-hop connectivity to...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Airtel Launches Dual Profile M2M eSim for “Always On” IOT Devices

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of the “Always On” IoT connectivity solution in India. Airtel’s “Always On” solution comprises dual profile M2M eSim which allows an IOT device to always stay connected to a mobile network from different Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the eSIM.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Why Use Kubernetes for Distributed Inferences on Large AI/ML Datasets

Using Kubernetes for distributed inferences enhances your machine-learning models and optimizes their speed and cost. Such a production environment can be a boon for any enterprise. This blog provides you with some strong rationale to use Kubernetes on large AI/ML datasets on which distributed inferences are performed. Challenges of performing...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Cosmos Co-founder Ethan Buchman On Cosmos End-Game, ATOM 2.0, & IBC: Exclusive Interview From Cosmoverse 2022

Benzinga traveled to Medellin, Colombia to attend Cosmoverse 2022. The event curated the brightest minds in the Cosmos ecosystem––from developers putting carbon credits on-chain, to industry leaders in interchain security. Among the speakers at the conference was Ethan Buchman, CEO of Informal Systems and co-founder of Cosmos. Cosmos...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Jane Technologies Launches iOS App For Cannabis Shopping

Jane Technologies, Inc. launched its new iOS app. Collections, Jane's personalization feature within the app, help users discover new brands and products through recommendations based on activity, reviews, and user interests–similar to how Spotify personalizes a playlist or Airbnb recommends an experience. Jane's Collections include curated lists for everything from sleeping to socializing.
RETAIL
u.today

Polygon Co-founder: Blockchains Do Not Solve Any New Problems

Sandeep Nailwal debunked one of the most toxic narratives of adamant blockchain sceptics: the Web3 revolution is not designed to solve "new" problems only. No "imaginary" use cases for blockchains: Sandeep Nailwal. Today, Oct. 15, 2022, the Polygon (MATIC) founder took to Twitter to share his views on the way...
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

Shimmer Network Launch Marks Major Step for IOTA 2.0

September closed in style as the highly anticipated Shimmer network went live. This is after weeks of fire testing the Shimmer Beta version, a process which was initiated back in Mid-July as part of IOTA’s road map. Earlier this week, Dominik Schiener, Co-founder and Chairman of the IOTA Foundation...
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI

The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
SOFTWARE
techunwrapped.com

Slow Internet? Improve your browsing speed with this simple tweak

When we configure our equipment to connect to a Wi-Fi network, it remains associated with our equipment and, in turn, also in our Microsoft account or associated account. In this way, if we format the computer, it will not be necessary to re-enter the Wi-Fi connection data. When our equipment is close to one of these networks, it automatically connects, regardless of which is the best option, since not all of them offer us the same connection speed.
COMPUTERS
PYMNTS

Payments Tech Firm Priority Integrates With Valor PayTech

Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings says it has integrated its MX Merchant ecosystem with Valor PayTech, part of a collaboration between the companies for omnichannel solutions. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” John Grebe, vice president of product strategy for Priority, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13)....
BUSINESS
wealthinsidermag.com

48% of Ethereum Blocks Face Censorship From OFAC-Compliant Flashbots

For a couple of years now, MEV-Boost relays or Flashbots have become popular tools in order to gather the maximum value that can be extracted from Ethereum’s block production. However, in recent times, Flashbots have been controversial as people believe the technology threatens Ethereum’s censorship-resistance. This is because Flashbots account for 48% of blocks that are compliant with government-enforced regulations.
COMPUTERS
thecoinradar.com

Crypto Twitter split as another NFT platform moves to opt-in royalties

Despite the change to an optional royalties model, Magic Eden will still have full royalties set by default for all collections and listings. Solana-based Magic Eden has become the latest NFT marketplace to shift to an optional royalties model, following in the footsteps of X2Y2 in August, albeit reluctantly. Under...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Nigerian banking-as-a-service platform Maplerad raises $6M, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures

Fintechs offering BaaS services in U.S. and Europe, such as Unit, Rapyd and Treasury Prime, have achieved significant scale due to the developed banking systems they enjoy in their markets. However, their counterparts are trying to replicate this growth in less advanced banking systems like Africa, where the demand and scalability of such products are unproven.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Sealed, Gen 1 iPhone From 2007 Sells For 60 Times The Original Price

Apple Inc.'s AAPL first iPhone from 2007 was auctioned on Sunday for more than 60 times its original price. The unused 8GB iPhone was priced $599 when it first hit the market. What Happened: An unopened first-generation original iPhone from 2007 has been auctioned off for $39,339. The flagship product was part of the "2022 Fall Premier Auction" by LCG Auctions that ran from Sept. 30 to Oct. 16.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy