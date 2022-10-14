Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today: Big Eyes Coin Continues Presale Dominance As Ethereum and BNB Battle It Out For The Best NFT Blockchain
NFTs have gained immense popularity since the introduction of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection by Yuga Labs. Since then, NFT adoption has grown, with different blockchains offering an NFT marketplace from which you can purchase your beloved NFTs. Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) host recognised NFT marketplaces that...
Mastercard Teams Up With Paxos To Launch Crypto Trading For Banks
Mastercard Inc MA on Monday announced a program to enable financial institutions to bring secure crypto trading capabilities and services to their customers, in partnership with blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos. Per the agreement, on behalf of the banks, Paxos will offer crypto-asset trading and custody services, while Mastercard will use...
thefastmode.com
e&, SES Partner to Offer One-Hop Connectivity to Microsoft Azure
The Carrier and Wholesale Services (C&WS) division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced its partnership with Microsoft and SES to host the co-located SES O3b mPOWER and Microsoft ground station at Ras Al Khaimah. The first O3b mPOWER ground station in the region will facilitate one-hop connectivity to...
thefastmode.com
Airtel Launches Dual Profile M2M eSim for “Always On” IOT Devices
Bharti Airtel announced the launch of the “Always On” IoT connectivity solution in India. Airtel’s “Always On” solution comprises dual profile M2M eSim which allows an IOT device to always stay connected to a mobile network from different Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the eSIM.
Why Use Kubernetes for Distributed Inferences on Large AI/ML Datasets
Using Kubernetes for distributed inferences enhances your machine-learning models and optimizes their speed and cost. Such a production environment can be a boon for any enterprise. This blog provides you with some strong rationale to use Kubernetes on large AI/ML datasets on which distributed inferences are performed. Challenges of performing...
Cosmos Co-founder Ethan Buchman On Cosmos End-Game, ATOM 2.0, & IBC: Exclusive Interview From Cosmoverse 2022
Benzinga traveled to Medellin, Colombia to attend Cosmoverse 2022. The event curated the brightest minds in the Cosmos ecosystem––from developers putting carbon credits on-chain, to industry leaders in interchain security. Among the speakers at the conference was Ethan Buchman, CEO of Informal Systems and co-founder of Cosmos. Cosmos...
Jane Technologies Launches iOS App For Cannabis Shopping
Jane Technologies, Inc. launched its new iOS app. Collections, Jane's personalization feature within the app, help users discover new brands and products through recommendations based on activity, reviews, and user interests–similar to how Spotify personalizes a playlist or Airbnb recommends an experience. Jane's Collections include curated lists for everything from sleeping to socializing.
u.today
Polygon Co-founder: Blockchains Do Not Solve Any New Problems
Sandeep Nailwal debunked one of the most toxic narratives of adamant blockchain sceptics: the Web3 revolution is not designed to solve "new" problems only. No "imaginary" use cases for blockchains: Sandeep Nailwal. Today, Oct. 15, 2022, the Polygon (MATIC) founder took to Twitter to share his views on the way...
zycrypto.com
Shimmer Network Launch Marks Major Step for IOTA 2.0
September closed in style as the highly anticipated Shimmer network went live. This is after weeks of fire testing the Shimmer Beta version, a process which was initiated back in Mid-July as part of IOTA’s road map. Earlier this week, Dominik Schiener, Co-founder and Chairman of the IOTA Foundation...
Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
techunwrapped.com
Slow Internet? Improve your browsing speed with this simple tweak
When we configure our equipment to connect to a Wi-Fi network, it remains associated with our equipment and, in turn, also in our Microsoft account or associated account. In this way, if we format the computer, it will not be necessary to re-enter the Wi-Fi connection data. When our equipment is close to one of these networks, it automatically connects, regardless of which is the best option, since not all of them offer us the same connection speed.
Payments Tech Firm Priority Integrates With Valor PayTech
Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings says it has integrated its MX Merchant ecosystem with Valor PayTech, part of a collaboration between the companies for omnichannel solutions. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” John Grebe, vice president of product strategy for Priority, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13)....
wealthinsidermag.com
48% of Ethereum Blocks Face Censorship From OFAC-Compliant Flashbots
For a couple of years now, MEV-Boost relays or Flashbots have become popular tools in order to gather the maximum value that can be extracted from Ethereum’s block production. However, in recent times, Flashbots have been controversial as people believe the technology threatens Ethereum’s censorship-resistance. This is because Flashbots account for 48% of blocks that are compliant with government-enforced regulations.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Merge ‘Sets Precedent for Further Change’: StarkWare President Ben-Sasson
StarkWare's President Eli Ben-Sasson said last month’s merge event was like “watching the Webb Telescope unfold,” comparing Ethereum’s historic upgrade with the launch of the largest optical telescope in space. It was “inspiring to see a complex process executed seamlessly when so many steps could’ve gone...
thecoinradar.com
Crypto Twitter split as another NFT platform moves to opt-in royalties
Despite the change to an optional royalties model, Magic Eden will still have full royalties set by default for all collections and listings. Solana-based Magic Eden has become the latest NFT marketplace to shift to an optional royalties model, following in the footsteps of X2Y2 in August, albeit reluctantly. Under...
TechCrunch
Nigerian banking-as-a-service platform Maplerad raises $6M, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures
Fintechs offering BaaS services in U.S. and Europe, such as Unit, Rapyd and Treasury Prime, have achieved significant scale due to the developed banking systems they enjoy in their markets. However, their counterparts are trying to replicate this growth in less advanced banking systems like Africa, where the demand and scalability of such products are unproven.
Sealed, Gen 1 iPhone From 2007 Sells For 60 Times The Original Price
Apple Inc.'s AAPL first iPhone from 2007 was auctioned on Sunday for more than 60 times its original price. The unused 8GB iPhone was priced $599 when it first hit the market. What Happened: An unopened first-generation original iPhone from 2007 has been auctioned off for $39,339. The flagship product was part of the "2022 Fall Premier Auction" by LCG Auctions that ran from Sept. 30 to Oct. 16.
Europe plans to launch a quantum encryption satellite for ultrasecure communications in 2024
Europe plans to launch Eagle-1, the first space-based quantum key distribution system for the European Union, in 2024, which could lead to an ultrasecure communications network.
cryptopotato.com
Samsung’s Knox Matrix to Function as Users’ Own Private Blockchain System
Samsung plans to leverage the “private blockchain” system to enhance the security of its smart devices. South Korean tech giant – Samsung – announced a new security system dubbed ‘Knox Matrix’ that links all user devices together in a private blockchain. The main objective...
