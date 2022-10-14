Meltdown Fallout: Kim Kardashian Ignoring Kanye West's Calls, Have Not Talked In Weeks

mega

Kim Kardashian made the decision to distance herself from her ex-husband Kanye West and has been ignoring his phone calls for weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to Kardashian, 41, reveal while the Hulu star and her family had previously jumped in to help Ye during one of his mental health episodes — that is not going to be the case this time.

An insider said that Kim has removed herself completely from the situation . Kanye had reached out to her multiple times, but she refuses to engage.

Kanye has attacked his ex and her family on social media for the past several weeks. He has accused them of holding his kids hostage and attempting to manipulate him.

He then proceeded to launch his Paris Fashion Week show while wearing a White Lives Matter shirt with Candace Owens. The backlash against Ye has been swift and continues to worsen for him.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources tell us Kim doesn’t feel like she needs to step in personally. We’re told that she isn’t necessarily concerned about her former husband but is concerned about how their four children will be affected by his behavior.

For his part, Kanye has continued his attack against Kim. This week, he walked the red carpet with Kim’s ex Ray J at an event for Candace Owens ’ Black Lives Matter documentary .

Back in February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after 7 years of marriage. Kanye has refused to settle the case with the reality star.

For the past year, Kim and her lawyers have had to make plea after plea to move the case along. At one point, Kim wanted to become legally single and had to submit a declaration where she explained Kanye’s refusal to cooperate.

She said, "I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021."

"I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request,” she added.

"[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted,” Kim said.