ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meltdown Fallout: Kim Kardashian Ignoring Kanye West's Calls, Have Not Talked In Weeks

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vHkM_0iZ3jFHy00
mega

Kim Kardashian made the decision to distance herself from her ex-husband Kanye West and has been ignoring his phone calls for weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to Kardashian, 41, reveal while the Hulu star and her family had previously jumped in to help Ye during one of his mental health episodes — that is not going to be the case this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6ROQ_0iZ3jFHy00
mega

An insider said that Kim has removed herself completely from the situation . Kanye had reached out to her multiple times, but she refuses to engage.

Kanye has attacked his ex and her family on social media for the past several weeks. He has accused them of holding his kids hostage and attempting to manipulate him.

He then proceeded to launch his Paris Fashion Week show while wearing a White Lives Matter shirt with Candace Owens. The backlash against Ye has been swift and continues to worsen for him.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources tell us Kim doesn’t feel like she needs to step in personally. We’re told that she isn’t necessarily concerned about her former husband but is concerned about how their four children will be affected by his behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DggXh_0iZ3jFHy00
mega

For his part, Kanye has continued his attack against Kim. This week, he walked the red carpet with Kim’s ex Ray J at an event for Candace Owens Black Lives Matter documentary .

Back in February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after 7 years of marriage. Kanye has refused to settle the case with the reality star.

For the past year, Kim and her lawyers have had to make plea after plea to move the case along. At one point, Kim wanted to become legally single and had to submit a declaration where she explained Kanye’s refusal to cooperate.

She said, "I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CulHM_0iZ3jFHy00
mega

"I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request,” she added.

"[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted,” Kim said.

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage

During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next

After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
NFL
OK! Magazine

Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source

Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Kanye West slams lawmakers, including his 'friend' Trump: 'For politicians, all Black people are worth is an approval rating'

Kanye West called out lawmakers for using Black voters during an interview with Tucker Carlson. West recalled Trump's delight at getting a boost in popularity after the rapper's White House visit. West said politicians, including Trump, saw Black people only as tools to raise approval ratings. Rapper Kanye West has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The FADER

Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance

On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
GLENDALE, AZ
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

98K+
Followers
2K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy