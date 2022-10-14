ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

Indiana Teacher Detained After Allegedly Telling Fifth-Grader She Had A 'Kill List' That Included Students

By David Wetzel
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Police lights. MEGA

An Indiana teacher is accused of making a "kill list" that included students and school staff members, Radar has learned.

According to a fifth-grade student, Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres said she had planned to kill herself, students and other staff members. The East Chicago Police Department stated that the student reported being told they were on the bottom of the list.

Police say Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, was taken to the principal's office, where she admitted to telling the student that she had a "kill list." However, she did not provide the list.

The principal proceeded to tell the teacher to leave and not return, according to police. “We were informed of a concerning report from a student regarding comments made by the student’s teacher,” St. Stanislaus principal Angelica Foy reportedly wrote in an email.

“The teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and detained [while] we investigated the incident. After students were safely dismissed, the teacher was escorted off campus and we notified the police."

According to police, they found out about the incident four hours later, after the teacher left the school. They then filled out a report for the Criminal Investigation Division.

Police detained Carrasquillo-Torres at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 13 at her Griffith home. The teacher has not yet been charged as police continue to investigate.

The school was planning to hold virtual classes on Oct. 14, and counselors were on hand for any staff members or students who need them.

Denise
1d ago

why was she allowed to leave. police should have been called to detain her there. im sure they would've been there in minutes.

