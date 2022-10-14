ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss

Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending

The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS

The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners lose in 18 innings, eliminated from MLB postseason

SEATTLE — The M’s season came to a long, painful end on Saturday. The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 1-0 in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Mariners were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive on Saturday after falling in the series 2-0. Yordan Alvarez has been causing problems for the M’s, hitting two go-ahead home runs...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Postseason baseball is back in Seattle; Mariners take on Astros in game 3 of ALDS at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are bringing playoff baseball home to Seattle for the first time in 21 years as they fight to keep their postseason run alive. The M’s are looking to turn things around during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park after losing the first two games of the American League Division Series in Houston.
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Meet the Mariners owner: Wireless pioneer John Stanton brings leadership, passion to Seattle team

John Stanton has been leading great teams for more than four decades. The respected tech luminary helped pioneer and transform the mobile industry, serving in executive roles at companies such as McCaw Cellular and VoiceStream Wireless, the predecessor of the modern day T-Mobile. He co-founded Trilogy, a longstanding Seattle-area venture capital firm. The Microsoft and Costco board member even coached youth baseball — six years each for his two sons.
SEATTLE, WA
WFMZ-TV Online

APTOPIX ALDS Yankees Guardians Baseball

MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close. The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the NLCS with an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. It’s the first NLCS appearance for Philly since 2010. They'll open Tuesday at San Diego in an all-wild card NLCS after the Padres stunned the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four games. San Diego is in the NLCS for the first time in 24 years.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Phillies-San Diego Padres: NLCS schedule, tickets, how to watch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --- Red October continues. The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS after beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS.  It's the first time the Phillies have reached the NLCS since 2010. Here's the schedule: Game 1: Phillies @ Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1Game 2: Phillies @ Padres on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on FOX/FS1Game 3: Padres @ Phillies on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m. on FS1Game 4: Padres @ Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:45 p.m. on FOXGame 5: Padres @ Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Great Kills’ own Matt Festa dazzles in extra innings, but his Seattle Mariners fall to Houston Astros in ALDS

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher and Great Kills’ own Matt Festa was a CHSAA city baseball champion more than a decade ago -- and there’s a banner in the gymnasium at St. Joseph-by-the-Sea HS with his name on it to prove it. On Saturday, the 29-year-old right-hander was pitching on a Major League mound with his team’s World Series hopes at stake.
SEATTLE, WA

