MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close. The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the NLCS with an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. It’s the first NLCS appearance for Philly since 2010. They'll open Tuesday at San Diego in an all-wild card NLCS after the Padres stunned the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four games. San Diego is in the NLCS for the first time in 24 years.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO