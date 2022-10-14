ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is not reducing inflation

Last summer, President Joe Biden and his entire White House economic team were swearing up and down that inflation was merely "transitory." They brushed off concerns that Biden's unnecessary post-COVID stimulus package was fueling the inflationary fire. "As our economy comes roaring back, we've seen some price increases," Biden admitted....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden approval rises to 44 per cent with midterms less than four weeks away

With fewer than four weeks left until Americans choose who will control both chambers of Congress and most governor’s mansions and state legislatures, a new poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating jumping six points from the low point it hit over the summer.The survey of 1982 adults — commissioned by CNN and conducted from 3 September to 5 October by SSRS — found 44 per cent of respondents approving of Mr Biden’s job performance. That’s a six-point rebound from the 38 per cent who approved of the president in July and August.Despite the rising approval for the 46th...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thefreshtoast.com

Will Governors Have To Follow Biden’s Cannabis Pardon?

Biden’s cannabis pardon will affect the lives of thousands of people. Does this mean governors will have to follow the president’s lead?. President Biden’s pardon of non-violent marijuana offenses feels like a prelude to a new cannabis era. Through a hopeful lens, the move represents a time when more and more states are legalizing cannabis and the drug has almost bipartisan approval. Realistically, it’s a little more complicated than that.
LOUISIANA STATE
Axios

Biden wades into U.K politics: Tax cut plan was "mistake"

President Biden on Saturday knocked U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss’ controversial economic package as a "mistake," adding that he wasn't the only one who thought so. Why it matters: Biden's White House had previously declined to comment on the controversial economic package, which roiled financial markets and led to the ouster of the U.K.'s finance minister on Friday, Reuters notes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Biden Goes to Pot

Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KULR8

President Biden comments on current state of economy

BILLINGS, Mont. - With inflation, the cost of living going up and fluctuating gas prices, many Americans are feeling a pinch on their wallets. Many people and experts have been speculating about the state of the economy for months and the word “recession” has been used throughout several of those discussions.
BILLINGS, MT
Axios

White House launches student loan relief beta website

The Biden administration launched the official beta version of the student loan forgiveness application Friday night, the first step in relieving millions of Americans of student debt. The big picture: Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has faced a number of legal challenges as well as criticism from Republicans and some...
EDUCATION
Axios

New drug law attempts to marry prices to value

Democrats' new law giving Medicare the authority to negotiate some drug prices attempts to do something critics say is often lacking in today's market: Tying what the government pays to the treatments' value. Yes, but: The law lists multiple factors that will be used to determine a drug's price, but...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden's surgical strikes

In the final stretch before midterm elections, President Biden is flexing his executive authority, with targeted trips on Air Force One and White House decrees to boost key demographic groups. The big picture: Since passing a pair of transformative bills this summer, Biden has been using executive actions to motivate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

White House readies new cyber regulation rollouts

Critical infrastructure sectors should start preparing for the next phase in the Biden administration's cyber regulatory plan after a pair of announcements from a top White House adviser on Thursday. Driving the news: Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cybersecurity and emerging technology, shared updates during two public interviews...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Silicon Valley's congressman offers a midterm warning

Ro Khanna, the Democrat who represents a big chunk of Silicon Valley in Congress, is still optimistic that his party will hold onto the House and that Congress will pass meaningful regulations of Big Tech . But if Republicans win the House, he warns, they'll devote less time to those issues and more to investigating Hunter Biden.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy