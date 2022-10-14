Read full article on original website
Biden's marijuana move could change lives -- and impact the midterms
In granting pardons for federal marijuana possession convictions, President Joe Biden is taking a historic step that is likely to be widely popular and could energize core Democratic constituencies just over a month from the midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is not reducing inflation
Last summer, President Joe Biden and his entire White House economic team were swearing up and down that inflation was merely "transitory." They brushed off concerns that Biden's unnecessary post-COVID stimulus package was fueling the inflationary fire. "As our economy comes roaring back, we've seen some price increases," Biden admitted....
Larry Kudlow: Republicans must keep 'Biden inflation' as the number one issue on their campaign
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow slams Democrats for "record high inflation" and reacts to President Biden's warning that Republicans will worsen inflation on "Kudlow."
Washington Examiner
'It's that simple': Biden goes all-in tying Republicans to future inflation
President Joe Biden is employing a familiar campaign strategy to spin the September consumer price index report, which outpaced projections and showed core inflation hitting a 40-year high. The president frequently implores voters to compare him to the "alternative" and not the "almighty," and he sought to insulate his economic...
‘Never been more optimistic in my life’: President Biden talks inflation, hope for Oregonians in Portland speech
PORTLAND, Ore. — About 400 people filled the East Portland Community Center Saturday afternoon to hear President Joe Biden give a speech on how inflation is impacting prescription drug costs. President Biden took the podium at around 12:30 p.m. He talked about lowering costs for American families, primarily seniors.
Biden Warns Inflation Will Worsen if Republicans Retake Congress
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — President Joe Biden laced into Republicans on Friday for trying to enact policies that would make “every kitchen table cost” go up while lavishing tax cuts on big corporations, shedding his usual tone of bipartisanship a month before the midterm elections.
Biden approval rises to 44 per cent with midterms less than four weeks away
With fewer than four weeks left until Americans choose who will control both chambers of Congress and most governor’s mansions and state legislatures, a new poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating jumping six points from the low point it hit over the summer.The survey of 1982 adults — commissioned by CNN and conducted from 3 September to 5 October by SSRS — found 44 per cent of respondents approving of Mr Biden’s job performance. That’s a six-point rebound from the 38 per cent who approved of the president in July and August.Despite the rising approval for the 46th...
thefreshtoast.com
Will Governors Have To Follow Biden’s Cannabis Pardon?
Biden’s cannabis pardon will affect the lives of thousands of people. Does this mean governors will have to follow the president’s lead?. President Biden’s pardon of non-violent marijuana offenses feels like a prelude to a new cannabis era. Through a hopeful lens, the move represents a time when more and more states are legalizing cannabis and the drug has almost bipartisan approval. Realistically, it’s a little more complicated than that.
Biden wades into U.K politics: Tax cut plan was "mistake"
President Biden on Saturday knocked U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss’ controversial economic package as a "mistake," adding that he wasn't the only one who thought so. Why it matters: Biden's White House had previously declined to comment on the controversial economic package, which roiled financial markets and led to the ouster of the U.K.'s finance minister on Friday, Reuters notes.
Biden Goes to Pot
Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
KULR8
President Biden comments on current state of economy
BILLINGS, Mont. - With inflation, the cost of living going up and fluctuating gas prices, many Americans are feeling a pinch on their wallets. Many people and experts have been speculating about the state of the economy for months and the word “recession” has been used throughout several of those discussions.
The Biden administration's next challenge: Paying for discount drug mistakes
Four months after it lost a high-profile dispute at the Supreme Court, the Biden administration has yet to figure out how it will reimburse hospitals for as much as $10 billion in unlawful cuts to Medicare outpatient drug payments. Why it matters: Congress may have to step in and authorize...
White House launches student loan relief beta website
The Biden administration launched the official beta version of the student loan forgiveness application Friday night, the first step in relieving millions of Americans of student debt. The big picture: Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has faced a number of legal challenges as well as criticism from Republicans and some...
New drug law attempts to marry prices to value
Democrats' new law giving Medicare the authority to negotiate some drug prices attempts to do something critics say is often lacking in today's market: Tying what the government pays to the treatments' value. Yes, but: The law lists multiple factors that will be used to determine a drug's price, but...
Biden, Murphy reckless policies hurting average NJ residents (Opinion)
My friend Rosemary Becchi, who is the founder and head of a great local organization, Jersey First, joined me on the show to discuss the impact of national and state policies on average working New Jerseyans and small businesses. Reckless policies of limiting domestic fuel production and printing money to...
First look: White House trolls GOP with Rick Scott's own words
The White House plans to hand out parts of Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) "12 Point Plan to Rescue America" when President Biden meets with party volunteers Friday in California and Oregon. Why it matters: Democrats want to get off of defense by framing the midterm elections as a choice...
Biden's surgical strikes
In the final stretch before midterm elections, President Biden is flexing his executive authority, with targeted trips on Air Force One and White House decrees to boost key demographic groups. The big picture: Since passing a pair of transformative bills this summer, Biden has been using executive actions to motivate...
Sanders criticizes Fed, touts Dems as “preferable" candidates for working class
Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), an independent who caucuses with Democrats, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that he believes the Democrats are more "preferable" candidates for working-class voters than Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections. What they're saying: "I believe, and most Democrats believe, that at a time when...
White House readies new cyber regulation rollouts
Critical infrastructure sectors should start preparing for the next phase in the Biden administration's cyber regulatory plan after a pair of announcements from a top White House adviser on Thursday. Driving the news: Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cybersecurity and emerging technology, shared updates during two public interviews...
Silicon Valley's congressman offers a midterm warning
Ro Khanna, the Democrat who represents a big chunk of Silicon Valley in Congress, is still optimistic that his party will hold onto the House and that Congress will pass meaningful regulations of Big Tech . But if Republicans win the House, he warns, they'll devote less time to those issues and more to investigating Hunter Biden.
