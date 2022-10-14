ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

WSLS, Habitat dedicate eighth “Home for Good”

ROANOKE, Va. – There was plenty of celebrating happening in Southeast Roanoke on Friday as WSLS 10 News, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, community sponsors, and volunteers dedicated this year’s “Home for Good.”. “I’m very excited, not just me, the whole family we’re all excited...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Saint Francis service dogs to graduate this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – This Sunday will be a big day for a group of very special pups. Five Saint Francis service dogs will graduate from their training program on Sunday and begin life with their new owners. The nonprofit, Saint Francis Service Dogs, trains these dogs to help children...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Health fair provides resources and knowledge for Hispanic community

ROANOKE, Va. – The Hispanic Community in the Star City continues to grow and it’s vital for them to know the health resources available to them throughout the area. As a part of Hispanic Heritage Month, local health experts hosted a health fair to allow the community to come out and learn about some of the options when it comes to health care in the region.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Home for Good dedication, ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday will mark the end of lots of hard work as we dedicate this year’s Home for Good. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with the help of generous community sponsors and several volunteers, the team was able to build a home for a deserving local family.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Urgent need for pet adopters in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 13 the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) and its rescue partners will be hosting an Adoption event. According to the RCACP, the amount of animals being surrendered is increasing and adoptions are decreasing. They say the reason for the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Homeless Veterans Stand Down event set for Monday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event is set for Monday, October 17 at the Salem Civic Center. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a free day of food and support, as well as hope, understanding, and gratitude for those who served.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Pulaski County Emergency Management helps with Hurricane Ian relief

PULASKI, Va. – Emergency leaders in Pulaski County are helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Staff with Pulaski County’s Office of Emergency Management held a donation drive to help with recovery efforts in Florida. They presented a $1500 check to Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization that...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS extends smoke alarm exchange

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Although Fire Prevention Week is sizzling out Fire Prevention Month is still smoking and Roanoke Fire-EMS says they are expanding their gift card incentive to get smoke alarms to residents of Roanoke. Firefighters say if your smoke alarms aren’t working, are over 10 years old,...
ROANOKE, VA
macaronikid.com

Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022

Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
COVINGTON, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5

KeKe Wyatt is scheduled to perform in the Star City in November and opening for her will be Roanoke's own Macklyn Mosley. . Wyatt is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality who starred in all three seasons of R&B Divas of Atlanta on TVOne. In 2000 she gained national attention after her successful collaboration with fellow R&B singer Avant. In 2001 her rendition of "Nothing in this World" garnered her a nomination for the Best New R&B/Soul/Rap Artist award at the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville looking to identify thousands of unmarked African American graves

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Freedmen’s Cemetery is the oldest African American graveyard in Danville, nestled behind the National Cemetery on Lee Street. Established in the late 1800s, it was already falling into disarray when Danville Police Deputy Chief Ronald Dean Hairston was a young officer working his beat in the neighborhood. “After visiting it a […]
DANVILLE, VA

