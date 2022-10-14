ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

wdadradio.com

SALTSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING TRACTOR

A Saltsburg man has been charged with stealing a farm tractor from a location along Route 819 in Bell Township, Westmoreland County. Kiski Valley-based Pennsylvania State Police say 54-year-old Gary Lauffer stole the International 786 model, valued at $15,000, on Friday afternoon. The victim is Turner Dairy Farms. Lauffer was...
SALTSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Person arrested in Allegheny County shooting Saturday morning

Following a shooting overnight in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County Police released a statement stating that an arrest was made early Saturday morning related to the shooting. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of O'Donovan Street where police and EMS found a male with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical but stable condition.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

SHETLER RELEASED ON BOND, TRIAL RESCHEDULED

With his trial scheduled to start tomorrow, Ray Shetler Jr. on Friday was released from jail after posting bond, and the trial has been rescheduled for December 5th. Shetler is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of disarming a law enforcement officer for brawling with Westmoreland County deputies and state police at his girlfriend’s mobile home outside of Seward in December of last year. The authorities had gone there to arrest him for skipping a probation hearing. Both Shetler and a sheriff’s deputy suffered serious injuries in the fight.
SEWARD, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA MAN CHARGED WITH SIMPLE ASSAULT, TERRORISTIC THREATS

Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana man with simple assault and making terroristic threats for an incident on Thursday morning. Police say the incident was reported at 4:00 AM at a home in the 600 block of Gompers Avenue. Officers were initially told that there was a man threatening multiple people with a handgun. When they got there, officers identified the suspect as 20-year-old Ahmad Evans of Indiana. Police executed a search warrant at his home and recovered several firearms in Evan’s home.
INDIANA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor

State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two of three victims identified in fatal shooting Saturday night

Two of the three individuals shot and killed last evening in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in the city's East Allegheny area have been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office. Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, age 33 and Betty J. Averytt, age 59, both died from their injuries last night after being shot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Seven Ohio and Pennsylvania men charged in drug trafficking conspiracy

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Seven men from Ohio and Pennsylvania were charged for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to a release, Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

2 men arrested in scam extradited to Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are in the Allegheny County Jail after the sheriff's office said they scammed victims out of tens of thousands of dollars.The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began in July when one resident lost about $10,000 to a scam where men posed as deputies and sergeants and told victims they owed fines for failing to appear in court as expert witnesses. Two more people later told police they'd lost $25,000 and $8,000. Richard Long from Ellenwood, Georgia was tracked to Georgia and arrested that month.The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said they learned a second suspect, Raquan Hardy from Anderson, South Carolina, was with Long when the victims were contacted. He was arrested by Dallas police, who, along with authorities in Broward County, Florida, plan to file their own charges. Both Long and Hardy have been extradited to Allegheny County.The sheriff's office said the investigation is still open and ongoing and anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is asked to call 412-350-4714.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot on South Side

Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of an individual shot at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in the city’s South Side neighborhood. Police said they located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest at the intersection of South 14th Street and East Carson Street. Police said he was...
PITTSBURGH, PA

