Read full article on original website
Related
wdadradio.com
SALTSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING TRACTOR
A Saltsburg man has been charged with stealing a farm tractor from a location along Route 819 in Bell Township, Westmoreland County. Kiski Valley-based Pennsylvania State Police say 54-year-old Gary Lauffer stole the International 786 model, valued at $15,000, on Friday afternoon. The victim is Turner Dairy Farms. Lauffer was...
McKees Rocks woman charged with shooting boyfriend through closed door
Allegheny County police said a McKees Rocks woman fired 13 shots at a boyfriend following a domestic incident Sunday morning. Tiffany Johnson, 36, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting that left a man with gunshot wounds to his foot and wrist, according to a news release from county police.
Woman charged after allegedly shooting at boyfriend over a dozen times in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A woman is behind bars after police said she shot her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in McKees Rocks. According to Allegheny County police, McKees Rocks police were called to Gardner Street at around 2:21 a.m. Sunday. At the scene, police found a man with...
5 shot, 3 dead in Pittsburgh, in two separate incidents, police investigating
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Five people were shot in Pittsburgh late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, leaving three dead according to Pittsburgh Public Safety’s tweet and our affiliate KDKA. The first incident happened on the North Side along Cedar Avenue between E. Ohio and Stockton Avenue. There, officers responded to calls about multiple shots fired […]
wtae.com
Person arrested in Allegheny County shooting Saturday morning
Following a shooting overnight in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County Police released a statement stating that an arrest was made early Saturday morning related to the shooting. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of O'Donovan Street where police and EMS found a male with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical but stable condition.
wdadradio.com
SHETLER RELEASED ON BOND, TRIAL RESCHEDULED
With his trial scheduled to start tomorrow, Ray Shetler Jr. on Friday was released from jail after posting bond, and the trial has been rescheduled for December 5th. Shetler is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of disarming a law enforcement officer for brawling with Westmoreland County deputies and state police at his girlfriend’s mobile home outside of Seward in December of last year. The authorities had gone there to arrest him for skipping a probation hearing. Both Shetler and a sheriff’s deputy suffered serious injuries in the fight.
Woman facing charges after dropping infant on its head while intoxicated, police say
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after she dropped an infant on its head while she was intoxicated, police say. Court documents show that police were sent to 11th Street in New Kensington on Wednesday for reports of a woman carrying a baby while under the influence.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA MAN CHARGED WITH SIMPLE ASSAULT, TERRORISTIC THREATS
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana man with simple assault and making terroristic threats for an incident on Thursday morning. Police say the incident was reported at 4:00 AM at a home in the 600 block of Gompers Avenue. Officers were initially told that there was a man threatening multiple people with a handgun. When they got there, officers identified the suspect as 20-year-old Ahmad Evans of Indiana. Police executed a search warrant at his home and recovered several firearms in Evan’s home.
Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor
State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
Washington County DA shuts down Finleyville bar, citing 'drug nuisance activity'
A longstanding neighborhood tavern in Washington County has been shut down by authorities after being labeled a “nuisance” bar. Police taped a sign to the front door of Bob’s Tavern on Friday, alerting customers of a temporary injunction filed on behalf of Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
wtae.com
Two of three victims identified in fatal shooting Saturday night
Two of the three individuals shot and killed last evening in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in the city's East Allegheny area have been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office. Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, age 33 and Betty J. Averytt, age 59, both died from their injuries last night after being shot.
Seven Ohio and Pennsylvania men charged in drug trafficking conspiracy
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Seven men from Ohio and Pennsylvania were charged for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to a release, Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. […]
Woman found in Pittsburgh residence in August died of accidental drowning, medical examiner says
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Sunday released a cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was discovered in a Pittsburgh residence in August. Lori Bohn, 54, died of an accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said. Bohn had been found around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15...
2 men arrested in scam extradited to Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are in the Allegheny County Jail after the sheriff's office said they scammed victims out of tens of thousands of dollars.The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began in July when one resident lost about $10,000 to a scam where men posed as deputies and sergeants and told victims they owed fines for failing to appear in court as expert witnesses. Two more people later told police they'd lost $25,000 and $8,000. Richard Long from Ellenwood, Georgia was tracked to Georgia and arrested that month.The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said they learned a second suspect, Raquan Hardy from Anderson, South Carolina, was with Long when the victims were contacted. He was arrested by Dallas police, who, along with authorities in Broward County, Florida, plan to file their own charges. Both Long and Hardy have been extradited to Allegheny County.The sheriff's office said the investigation is still open and ongoing and anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is asked to call 412-350-4714.
New Florence man granted bail on police assault charges, detained on prior case
A former New Florence man accused of assaulting a police officer at his home last year was granted bond Friday, but he remains in jail on a parole detainer pending a hearing later this month. Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio granted Ray A. Shetler Jr.’s motion for nominal bond, set...
Woman now charged with homicide after Washington Co. shooting
A woman charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Washington County is now charged with homicide. Morissa Spencer was already charged with tampering with evidence for Monday’s shooting death of Jason Irwin.
erienewsnow.com
Police Search for Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman; Vehicle Found in Crawford County
Castle Shannon Police are searching for a missing endangered adult female. Emily Slater was last seen Monday, October 10th at 12:30 p.m. in Collier, Pennsylvania. Slater has health issues and that has her family concerned for her well-being. On Friday, October 14th, police found Slater's vehicle (a Red Toyota Solara...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man shot on South Side
Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of an individual shot at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in the city’s South Side neighborhood. Police said they located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest at the intersection of South 14th Street and East Carson Street. Police said he was...
Pennsylvania woman arrested for allegedly dropping newborn on her head
KITTANNING, Pa. (WTRF) — A newborn girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh Tuesday after allegedly being dropped on her head by a Kittanning, Pennsylvania woman. Sara Lugo, whom investigators say was responsible for hurting the baby, fled the scene and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Officers later located her in her […]
Pair charged with stealing $43K while posing as members of Allegheny County Sheriff's Office
Two out-of-state residents are in the Allegheny County Jail, accused of stealing money from three victims in a scam that involved posing as deputies and sergeants with the county sheriff’s office. The suspects are Richard Long, 48, of Ellenwood, Ga., and Raquan Hardy, 25, of Anderson, S.C. according to...
Comments / 0