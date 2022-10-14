Read full article on original website
British passenger, 63, is found dead by his wife on board flight from UK to Cyprus
A British passenger has been found dead by his wife on board a flight from the UK to Cyprus. The tourist, 63, lost consciousness on the flight to the city of Paphos on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island. He never regained his consciousness and his wife on the...
Police appeal for information after man who threw acid over Katie Piper leaves UK
Stefan Sylvestre, who was acting on orders from Piper’s ex-boyfriend, was released from prison in 2018, but has breached licence conditions
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Cygnet put down after dog attack in Newcastle park
A cygnet had to be put down after being savaged in a dog attack, the RSPCA has said. The young swan was found in a "distressed state" by an animal volunteer near the pond in Newcastle's Exhibition Park. The RSPA said it looked as if the bird had been grabbed...
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
BBC
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
NHS waiting list hits 7m for first time ever
The NHS waiting list for treatment has hit seven million people for the first time ever, as A&E trolley waits also hit a record high.New data from NHS England shows there were 7.0 million people waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August.This is up from 6.8 million in July and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.Meanwhile, the number of people enduring long trolley waits – referring to the time spent in A&E before people are found a bed on a hospital ward – has also risen.The number waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted hit 32,776 people in September.This is up from 28,756 in August and is the highest number in records going back to August 2010. Read More Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’ – liveTruss ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil - live
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Creeslough father and child had 'a beautiful love'
A father and daughter who died in the Creeslough explosion in County Donegal shared a "beautiful love", their funeral Mass has been told. Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, the youngest of the 10 victims, were found in each other's arms in the rubble of the service station, their family said.
BBC
Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
BBC
Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm
Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales take over Radio 1 Newsbeat
The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken over BBC Newsbeat to present a mental health special. The royals have become reporters, visiting Radio 1's Live Lounge to hear the experiences of four guests. They spoke about the importance of opening up and building a "toolbox" to help you deal...
BBC
Man dies in suspected gas explosion in Denny
A man has died in a suspected gas explosion in central Scotland. Emergency services were called to reports of a blast at an outbuilding in the Northfield Road area Dunipace, near Denny, at about 16:10 on Sunday. Police Scotland said a man was pronounced dead at the scene, and there...
BBC
County Lines: Police arrest 27 people in North Yorkshire
Twenty-seven people have been arrested across North Yorkshire in a week-long crackdown on county lines drug dealing. Police also seized two bladed weapons and more than £15,000 in cash during raids between 3 and 9 October, and made 60 welfare visits to vulnerable people. The arrests took place in...
BBC
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks dies at the age of 61
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks has died at the age of 61. "Sparksy", as he was known, was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth. Tributes began flooding into BBC Radio Devon on Sunday morning after news spread of his passing. He had presented the breakfast...
BBC
Leah Croucher: Parents visit murder inquiry house in Milton Keynes
The parents of Leah Croucher have visited the house where human remains were found earlier this week. On Wednesday, police said unidentified remains and a rucksack and personal items belonging to the 19-year-old had been found at a Milton Keynes property. A post-mortem examination is due to take place on...
BBC
Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears
A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
BBC
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
Three arrested after body found in Essex woods linked to missing man
Three men have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a man’s body in an Essex wood.Officers believe the body is that of a man in his 40s who was reported missing on Friday afternoon along with a woman in her 30s who has been found unharmed.The pair are suspected to have been forcibly taken from an address on Ebony Crescent, Enfield on Thursday night. They knew one another and were last seen earlier that night.The three men were all arrested in Kent and remain in custody.Police were called to the body found near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in...
