Healthline
The Latest Treatments and Research for Alopecia
Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition that causes patchy hair loss. With alopecia, your immune system mistakenly attacks the hair follicle, leading to inflammation. This causes the hair to fall out. Alopecia can affect anyone at any stage of life. Having a family member with alopecia may increase your chances...
Healthline
How to Know if Methotrexate Is Working for Rheumatoid Arthritis
According to the Arthritis Foundation, 1.5 million people in the United States have rheumatoid arthritis. People with rheumatoid arthritis are often prescribed a drug called methotrexate to treat symptoms. How methotrexate works to treat RA. Methotrexate belongs to a class of drugs called antimetabolites. This type of drug slows the...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?
Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
MedicalXpress
Experimental cancer drug could be effective in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Researchers have shown that the medication saracatinib shows promise as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Saracatinib worked as well or better than two approved drugs at reducing tissue scarring in preclinical models of IPF according to the study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
Arthritis drug shows promise against autoimmune disease scleroderma
Researchers report early success with using an existing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug to treat systemic sclerosis, a rare but potentially devastating autoimmune condition. The disease, a subset of scleroderma, hardens the skin and affects internal organs, but no approved treatment for it exists. So, the research team from the University...
hcplive.com
Charles Vega, MD: Atrial Fibrillation, Risk Factors for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease
An interview with Dr. Vega regarding atrial fibrillation and clinical manifestations for ADPKD. In a segment of his interview with HCPLive, Charles Vega, MD, the Health Sciences Clinical Professor at the UC Irvine Department of Family Medicine, further explained elements of his Pri-Med Midwest 2022 presentation. Vega’s academic interests involve...
ScienceBlog.com
Metformin a potential atrial fibrillation treatment
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin’s targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
reviewofoptometry.com
Seven Nonretinal Diabetic Ocular Complications
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Diabetes, as...
hcplive.com
Arshad Khanani, MD: A Breakthrough in Geographic Atrophy Treatment
A post-AAO 2022 discussion on avacincaptad pegol in GA and what this groundbreaking treatment represents in filling a currently unmet need. The 2022 American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting in Chicago was host to a multitude of ground-breaking discussions for the field and new data on gamechanging agents. One of the...
News-Medical.net
The Role of Estrogen in Pregnancy
The increased production of certain hormones throughout pregnancy is essential for maintaining the health of both the mother and fetus. Human chorionic gonadotropin hormone (hCG), human placental lactogen (hPL), progesterone, and estrogen are the most notable hormones involved in pregnancy. The placenta and estrogen. During the first ten weeks of...
hcplive.com
Unclear Whether Hyperreflective Dots on OCT Predict Outcomes in DME Treatment
Fifteen out of 17 studies in a systematic review indicated that the HRD number decreased after DME treatment. Hyperreflective dot (HRD) numbers on optical coherence tomography (OCT) decrease with treatment in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), according to a systematic review of available literature. However, it remains unclear whether...
Frequent chemical hair straightening may raise uterine cancer risk, particularly among Black women
Story at a glance Although uterine cancer is a relatively rare disease, U.S. incidence rates have increased in recent years. Data show non-Hispanic Black women are at a heightened risk of aggressive forms of the cancer and tend to have poor survival rates. Previous research detailed an association between permanent hair dyes and straighteners with…
FDA holds hearing to remove pregnancy drug from market, company pushes back
The maker of the only U.S. drug intended to prevent premature births is making a last-ditch effort this week to keep its medication on the market, even as health regulators insist that it doesn't work.
MedicalXpress
Safety and efficacy of intraventicular immunovirotherapy with oncolytic HSV-1 for CNS cancers
Metastatic or leptomeningeal disease (LMD), the spreading of a brain cancer to the meninges, is a devastating cancer complication that does not respond well to conventional therapies. While researchers can directly inoculate some brain tumors with an engineered virus that selectively targets cancer cells, this invasive technique is not feasible for widespread or surgically inaccessible malignancies, such as in LMD.
Medical News Today
What to know about medications for diabetic neuropathy
Diabetic neuropathy is a common complication of diabetes. It refers to nerve damage due to long periods of high blood sugar levels. In addition to controlling blood sugars, some medications are available to help manage neuropathy. Diabetic neuropathy is a potential complication of diabetes. Over time, high blood sugar levels...
hcplive.com
Complications of Sleep Disorders and Impact on Quality of Life
C. Michael Gibson, MD: I have a lot of doctors who follow me on Twitter. I asked, “How many of you have had a sleep-disturbance-related accident or know someone who has?” This goes for all health care professionals. I was dumbfounded that about 20% of people said they had fallen asleep at the wheel, or knew someone who had and had been in a collision. Nate, talk to us about some of the complications from insomnia and sleep disorders.
HealthCentral.com
Transverse Myelitis and Multiple Sclerosis: What’s the Connection?
Inflammation of the spinal cord is often the first manifestation of MS. Learn more about how these rare neurological conditions are related. Transverse myelitis (TM) and multiple sclerosis (MS) have several important things in common—they share some key symptoms, both have an autoimmune connection, and both affect the protective covering of the nerves, to name a few. In fact, people with transverse myelitis are at much greater risk of developing MS. And yet, they’re not the same. Learn about the connections between the conditions—and what makes them unique.
News-Medical.net
Review on Panax ginseng therapeutic efficacy for COVID-19-associated neurological diseases
In a recent review published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers discussed the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)-induced neurological diseases. Background. SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2) infections may cause a myriad of clinical manifestations involving multiple organ systems, including the nervous system (NS). NLRP3...
News-Medical.net
Changes in the skin microbiome may contribute to development of GVHD after stem cell transplant
Organ damage occurs in up to 70 percent of patients in the first few months following stem cell transplant. The precise reasons for this potentially life-threatening reaction have long been the subject of scientific research. Researchers led by Georg Stary from the Department of Dermatology at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital in collaboration with the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Rare and Undiagnosed Diseases have recently identified bacterial proliferation on the skin as a factor associated with the occurrence of the complication. The findings recently published in the medical journal "Leukemia" contribute to the research and development of new therapeutic approaches.
