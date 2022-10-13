USAFA, Colo.- The Falcons wrapped up their weekend with tri-action at El Pomar Natatorium in Colorado's capital city, placing third behind both LSU and Denver. "We started the meet slow, but got better as the meet went on," said head coach Colleen Murphy. "We seemed a little sluggish from our meet yesterday, but we learned a lot today and we will build on correcting the little things and race strategy over the next few weeks."

