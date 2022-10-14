Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bills rally to beat Chiefs 24-20 in playoff rematch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Von Miller had just finished talking about the importance of the Buffalo Bills beating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arro
Cardinals LB Zaven Collins Talks Geno Smith, Seahawks Offense
Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins has found his groove. His rookie season featured plenty of ups and downs, which is expected when you throw a young player into the fire. Yet five weeks into year No. 2 Collins has steadied himself, cementing his place in the Cardinals front seven as an inside linebacker.
Cardinals Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
After welcoming Colt McCoy back from the injured reserve, the Arizona Cardinals have reportedly let go of another veteran quarterback to create a roster spot. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team released former Penn State star Chase McSorley and elevated Corey Clement from the practice squad for some additional backfield depth.
Three Bright Spots in Cardinals' Loss to Seahawks
There's still some positives to take away from Arizona's loss, despite the lack of overall team play through four quarters.
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Yankees Force Decisive Game 5
The Yankees will take on the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in a decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series.
Arizona Cardinals Fall to Seattle Seahawks 19-9
There was optimism for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, but the Seattle Seahawks put a stop to those hopes. There’s more than enough blame to go around for an Arizona squad now with a 2-4 record. First Half: Seahawks lead 9-3 over Cardinals. The first half still left...
Logano wins at Las Vegas to earn spot in NASCAR title race
LAS VEGAS — Team Penske has a shot at two major championships this year — Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCA
Will Zion Williamson play in season opener?
According to a tweet from ESPN's Andrew Lopez, the New Orleans Pelicans limited Zion Williamson in practice on Sunday while he bounces back from a seemingly minor ankle injury. But head coach Willie Green said he's hoping the former Duke basketball one-and-done will go through a full ...
