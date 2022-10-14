ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins Talks Geno Smith, Seahawks Offense

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins has found his groove. His rookie season featured plenty of ups and downs, which is expected when you throw a young player into the fire. Yet five weeks into year No. 2 Collins has steadied himself, cementing his place in the Cardinals front seven as an inside linebacker.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Cardinals Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

After welcoming Colt McCoy back from the injured reserve, the Arizona Cardinals have reportedly let go of another veteran quarterback to create a roster spot. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team released former Penn State star Chase McSorley and elevated Corey Clement from the practice squad for some additional backfield depth.
NFL
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Fall to Seattle Seahawks 19-9

There was optimism for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, but the Seattle Seahawks put a stop to those hopes. There’s more than enough blame to go around for an Arizona squad now with a 2-4 record. First Half: Seahawks lead 9-3 over Cardinals. The first half still left...
SEATTLE, WA
BlueDevilCountry

Will Zion Williamson play in season opener?

According to a tweet from ESPN's Andrew Lopez, the New Orleans Pelicans limited Zion Williamson in practice on Sunday while he bounces back from a seemingly minor ankle injury. But head coach Willie Green said he's hoping the former Duke basketball one-and-done will go through a full ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy