Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Meta Will End Support for Facebook’s Instant Articles Next Year
Facebook is retiring its Instant Articles feature, following the withdrawal of support from its parent company because of user preferences misalignment. Meta is no longer investing in fast loading articles as it pivots towards being a video sharing platform, and away from political content, Gizmodo writes. Meta Is Moving Away...
Misinformation most amplified on TikTok, Twitter: report
Posts spreading misinformation are most amplified on Twitter and TikTok, according to a new report that looked at the spread of false narratives online.
itechpost.com
Donald Trump's Truth Social App is Now Available in the Google Play Store
Truth Social goes live on Google Play Store as the Donald Trump-backed application clears content moderation concerns. After months of back and forth, Google finally approves of Trump's Truth Social roll out in its Play Store, Engadget reports. Truth Social Raises Content Concerns. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the...
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
The Verge
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
Android Headlines
Best 5 Encrypted Messaging Android Apps 2022
Staying safe is paramount when you’re online in the modern world. Pretty much everyone’s online nowadays including your friends, and businesses, but also identity thieves and hackers. There are lots of sites and apps people use to communicate, but some of them are safer than others. Encryption is...
Mark Zuckerberg Has No Immediate Plan to Bring Ads to WhatsApp
Social media giant Meta Platforms (META) is going through a very tough time. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is being mocked and is watching the bond of trust with investors crumble day by day. Meta shares are down 62.3% since January, reflected in a fall in market value of nearly $570 billion.
Lebanon-Express
Google initiates the end of passwords, adds passkey support in Android and Chrome
In a blog post on Oct. 12, Google announced that web admins can now utilize the WebAuthn API to integrate passkeys into their sites.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Get paid £44.20 an hour to binge TikTok videos
Believe it or not you can now get paid £44.20 to binge TikTok videos courtesy of influencer marketing platform, Ubiquitous. If one of your favourite activities is to scroll through entertaining apps then this could be the perfect job for you. The 12-hour TikTok binge can be completed over...
Meta’s VR Horizon Worlds Not Gaining Users, Documents Show
Meta is having some trouble selling its metaverse concept, facing headwinds including glitches, uninterested users and not much clarity on what it will take to succeed, The Wall Street Journal reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cautioned that patience will be needed — the transition could take years, he said. But...
Business Insider
How to log into your Gmail account on a computer or mobile device
You can log into your Gmail, and enable Gmail automatic logins, on the app or website. If you logged out of Gmail, signing back into your account is easy if you know your password. Make sure to log out of your Gmail when using shared or public computers for security.
All six of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are now available
The staggered rollout of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets is finally complete. Last week, we pointed out that four of the six Lock Screen widgets Google announced on iOS 16 launch day were available, but now all six are out. The last two are Google Maps and Google Search — arguably the two sets of widgets that iPhone users wanted most.
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg takes veiled shots at Apple after releasing $1,499 VR headset
CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a spiel that suggested that he sees Apple as the company's main competitor in virtual and augmented reality. Zuckerberg's remarks mirror Facebook's ongoing complaints with how Apple manages the App Store for iPhones and iPads. Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday hinted that he sees Apple as Meta's...
How spyware hides in apps already on your phone
Tools used to evade surveillance can be used by repressive governments too.
Comments / 0