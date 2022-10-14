ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

itechpost.com

Meta Will End Support for Facebook’s Instant Articles Next Year

Facebook is retiring its Instant Articles feature, following the withdrawal of support from its parent company because of user preferences misalignment. Meta is no longer investing in fast loading articles as it pivots towards being a video sharing platform, and away from political content, Gizmodo writes. Meta Is Moving Away...
INTERNET
itechpost.com

Donald Trump's Truth Social App is Now Available in the Google Play Store

Truth Social goes live on Google Play Store as the Donald Trump-backed application clears content moderation concerns. After months of back and forth, Google finally approves of Trump's Truth Social roll out in its Play Store, Engadget reports. Truth Social Raises Content Concerns. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the...
POTUS
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps

Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
INTERNET
PC Magazine

Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook

Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
INTERNET
Android Headlines

Best 5 Encrypted Messaging Android Apps 2022

Staying safe is paramount when you’re online in the modern world. Pretty much everyone’s online nowadays including your friends, and businesses, but also identity thieves and hackers. There are lots of sites and apps people use to communicate, but some of them are safer than others. Encryption is...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Has No Immediate Plan to Bring Ads to WhatsApp

Social media giant Meta Platforms (META) is going through a very tough time. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is being mocked and is watching the bond of trust with investors crumble day by day. Meta shares are down 62.3% since January, reflected in a fall in market value of nearly $570 billion.
INTERNET
buckinghamshirelive.com

Get paid £44.20 an hour to binge TikTok videos

Believe it or not you can now get paid £44.20 to binge TikTok videos courtesy of influencer marketing platform, Ubiquitous. If one of your favourite activities is to scroll through entertaining apps then this could be the perfect job for you. The 12-hour TikTok binge can be completed over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PYMNTS

Meta’s VR Horizon Worlds Not Gaining Users, Documents Show

Meta is having some trouble selling its metaverse concept, facing headwinds including glitches, uninterested users and not much clarity on what it will take to succeed, The Wall Street Journal reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cautioned that patience will be needed — the transition could take years, he said. But...
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

How to log into your Gmail account on a computer or mobile device

You can log into your Gmail, and enable Gmail automatic logins, on the app or website. If you logged out of Gmail, signing back into your account is easy if you know your password. Make sure to log out of your Gmail when using shared or public computers for security.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

All six of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are now available

The staggered rollout of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets is finally complete. Last week, we pointed out that four of the six Lock Screen widgets Google announced on iOS 16 launch day were available, but now all six are out. The last two are Google Maps and Google Search — arguably the two sets of widgets that iPhone users wanted most.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg takes veiled shots at Apple after releasing $1,499 VR headset

CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a spiel that suggested that he sees Apple as the company's main competitor in virtual and augmented reality. Zuckerberg's remarks mirror Facebook's ongoing complaints with how Apple manages the App Store for iPhones and iPads. Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday hinted that he sees Apple as Meta's...
BUSINESS

