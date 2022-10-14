Read full article on original website
You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!Dianna CarneyPembroke, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Local Marshfield Brewery Announces Scary Good NEW Beer Will Drop at Spooky Movie Night!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now
The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
Controversial Jayson Tatum ejection mars entertaining Celtics-Raptors tilt | Brian Robb
On paper, Friday’s preseason finale was a meaningless preseason game between the Celtics and Raptors. However, an electric atmosphere (for the preseason) at the sold-out Bell Centre in Montreal along with both head coaches sticking with their regulars for big minutes in their final tuneup for the regular season provided a fun buzz for the international matchup.
ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Ignores Sister Who Publicly Blasts Him Over Battle For Late Mother’s Home
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
Robert Horry Calls Out Anthony Davis For His Reluctance To Play As Center: “They should Label Him As The Power Forward And Label LeBron James As The Center."
Robert Horry has an issue with Anthony Davis' reluctance to play as center for the Lakers.
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: ‘I lost millions because I couldn’t keep my mouth shut’
The United States of America was born from protest: the country’s roots grew from dissent. Yet, today, social protest is often looked upon with disdain, even as selfish. If any evidence is needed, just look at how Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel for the national anthem effectively cost him his NFL career. While the fallout from Kaepernick’s actions became an international talking point, it wasn’t at all unsurprising. Especially if you were to ask former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who, 20 years before Kaepernick, himself began to protest oppression and tyranny during the national anthem – and also suffered the consequences.
NBC Sports
Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT
Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Suffering A Hamstring Injury Against the Kings: "He Might Have Played His Last Game Ever For The Lakers"
NBA fans reacted to Russell Westbrook exiting the Lakers' preseason game against the Sacramento Kings with a hamstring injury.
Reacting to Jayson Tatum's ejection in the Boston Celtics' overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors
During the Boston Celtics‘ 137-134 preseason overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday evening, star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was hit with a pair of technical fouls and was subsequently ejected from the game. Reserve forward Grant Williams was then assessed a technical as well, and the team received yet another technical foul for the St. Louis native not leaving the basketball court fast enough, and the end result was Boston being hit with a total of three consecutive technicals in rapid succession.
Yardbarker
NBA Preseason: Mavs End on High Note vs. Jazz; Lakers Blown Out By Kings
Despite having some things to iron out on the court, the Dallas Mavericks are heading into the regular on a high note after their preseason finale on Friday night. The Los Angeles Lakers? Well … preseason or not, they don’t look like a team that’s poised to do much in the stacked Western Conference.
Darvin Ham Explains His Decision To Bring Russell Westbrook Off The Bench: "It’s Not A Demotion; It’s A Realignment."
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham stated that Russell Westbrook coming off the bench for their final preseason game wasn't a demotion for the star guard.
Yardbarker
Former Sacramento Kings Player Made Shocking Revelation On His Career: "I Never Played A Game Sober, Unfortunately… It Just Never Stopped."
Several NBA players come from difficult backgrounds, as they had to get over some tough experiences to be where they are right now. Kris Dunn had to play basketball to earn money for himself and his brother; Dennis Rodman was kicked out of his home, just like Jimmy Butler. All...
Five bold Celtics predictions for 2022-23 season as Boston eyes NBA title
The Celtics looked like they had the perfect offseason midway through the summer. They added Malcolm Brogdon through a trade and signed Danilo Gallinari in free agency, looking like huge complementary pieces for a team that just went to the NBA Finals. Then the dominoes slowly toppled … one by...
Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker to be likely waived by Pistons (report)
Kemba Walker is once again on the move, though this time it was more expected. The Pistons are likely to waive the former Celtics guard, according to The Athletic, meaning Walker will be able to find his new NBA home. Walker’s had a few NBA homes ever since he was...
Paolo Banchero Says His Game Is Modeled Off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, And Jayson Tatum
Paolo Banchero has gone on to say that he has modeled his game off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, and Jayson Tatum.
Clippers Offer Fans Six Game Streams in NBA-First Digital Service
The Los Angeles Clippers are the first NBA team to offer local fans a comprehensive series of options for watching games without the need for a cable subscription. The team’s new digital offering, ClipperVision, fulfills a long-time goal of owner Steve Ballmer, and is a potential glimpse into the future of local sports media. The Clippers will offer six different streams, including two non-English variations, the traditional RSN telecast, an augmented reality stream, and even a Clippers version of the ManningCast, on which alumni like Paul Pierce and Baron Davis will provide commentary. The service will launch in collaboration with the NBA...
