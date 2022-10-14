Read full article on original website
Related
2021 Boston Marathon women's winner could be stripped of title
BOSTON - Diana Kipyokei is on the verge of being stripped of her 2021 win at the Boston Marathon.The Athletics Integrity Unit in Monaco suspended the Kenyan marathoner Friday, saying she tested positive for a banned substance after winning the race on October 11, 2021, the first time the Boston Marathon had been held in the fall due to the pandemic.The sample was collected the day she won. She's also accused of obstructing the investigation by providing "false information or documentation."In a statement Friday, the Boston Athletic Association said Kipyokei "will be disqualified, pending the completion of relevant athlete appeals processes."If that happens, 2017 Boston winner Edna Kiplagat of Kenya will be declared the 2021 women's champion. She finished second at 2:25:09, 24 seconds behind Kipyokei.There has been no statement yet from Kipyokei.
US Paralympian From New Hampshire Competing to Win on New ‘Survivor’ Season
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. "Survivor" first aired all the way back in 2000. That was 22 years ago!. You might not know it, but the first winner of the.TV show,...
Comments / 0