Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
ABC 15 News
Two injured in single-vehicle wrong-way crash along US 60 near Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ — Arizona Department of Transportation is investigating a wrong-way crash in the West Valley overnight. The crash occurred late Saturday night along US 60 near Loop 303 in Surprise. DPS says a single vehicle was headed in the wrong direction when it struck a guardrail near 163rd...
clayconews.com
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
Ammonia leak causes evacuation near 40th Street and Broadway Road
The Phoenix Fire Department says an ammonia leak caused an evacuation near 40th Street and Broadway Road Saturday.
AZFamily
Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Area residents evacuated following ammonia leak at south Phoenix business
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hazardous materials teams from the Phoenix Fire Department and other area agencies are working to repair an ammonia leak at a business in south Phoenix. Crews were called to the Reddy Ice facility, located on 40th Street just south of Broadway Road, around 1 a.m....
ABC 15 News
One man dead after being stabbed near 36th Street and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — Phoenix police made an arrest after a deadly stabbing that occurred on Saturday afternoon. The stabbing occurred around 2 p.m. near 36th Street and Thomas Road. Police say the victim, only identified as a 36-year-old man, was stabbed and taken to a hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.
AZFamily
Power poles knocked down in San Tan Valley after intense overnight storms
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says at least 15 power poles were knocked down near Hunt Highway and Tangelo after intense storms moved into the region on Saturday. Salt River Project (SRP) power crews are working around the clock to repair poles...
KTAR.com
3 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix park
PHOENIX — Three teenagers were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting broke out in a Phoenix neighborhood park, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The investigation revealed...
fox10phoenix.com
Man killed, woman injured after 'dozens of shots' fired in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man and woman were shot near 29th Avenue and Camelback early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area on a shooting call and saw multiple people running from a "party house" in the neighborhood. Investigators learned that two gunshot victims were being...
fox10phoenix.com
Man sleeping in car near I-10 in Phoenix crashes after waking up, reversing onto freeway
PHOENIX - A man who was passed out in his car caused a crash near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix after he woke up and reversed his car into the center wall of the freeway, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say the man was sleeping and...
ABC 15 News
Businesses evacuated, neighborhood asked to shelter in place amid gas leak
Businesses were evacuated, several blocks were closed, and a neighborhood was asked to shelter in place after a crash caused a gas leak Sunday night. Crews responded to the area of 43rd and Olive avenues after a car crashed into a natural gas pipe station. Officials say there was an...
fox10phoenix.com
1 woman dead following crash along State Route 51, DPS says
PHOENIX - A crash that happened near State Route 51 near Downtown Phoenix caused some traffic disruptions on Oct. 14. The crash happened in the area of State Route 51 and the I-10. According to a brief statement by DPS officials, a man who was heading south lost control of his motorcycle, thereby causing the crash.
gilbertsunnews.com
Homeowners braced for Ocotillo Road fight
After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, town officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed to death in east Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a suspect is now in custody after a man was found stabbed to death in an east Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, it happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, identified as Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. He was identified only as a 36-year-old man. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police say they arrested LaBamba and booked him into the Maricopa County jail.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead after traffic pole fell on him in Buckeye, police say
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police officials say they are investigating a deadly incident involving a traffic pole on Oct. 13. Police say the victim, identified as 47-year-old Brock Salveson, was unloading a traffic pole to be installed near Miller and Broadway roads when the accident happened. The pole fell on...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
AZFamily
Family recalls traumatic moment Litchfield Park dad was shot during drive-by shooting
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Rain poured in Chandler...
AZFamily
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines
Family recalls traumatic moment Litchfield Park dad was shot during drive-by shooting. A dad living in Litchfield Park is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting Thursday night. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Rain poured in Chandler near Riggs and Lindsay Roads.
AZFamily
Pouring rain near Riggs & Lindsay Roads
Cindy Wyke sent us this video of hail from 83rd Avenue and Northern in Glendale. Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for...
Comments / 0