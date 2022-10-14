ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

AZFamily

Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One man dead after being stabbed near 36th Street and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police made an arrest after a deadly stabbing that occurred on Saturday afternoon. The stabbing occurred around 2 p.m. near 36th Street and Thomas Road. Police say the victim, only identified as a 36-year-old man, was stabbed and taken to a hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

3 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix park

PHOENIX — Three teenagers were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting broke out in a Phoenix neighborhood park, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The investigation revealed...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Homeowners braced for Ocotillo Road fight

After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, town officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after man found stabbed to death in east Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a suspect is now in custody after a man was found stabbed to death in an east Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, it happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, identified as Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. He was identified only as a 36-year-old man. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police say they arrested LaBamba and booked him into the Maricopa County jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead after traffic pole fell on him in Buckeye, police say

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police officials say they are investigating a deadly incident involving a traffic pole on Oct. 13. Police say the victim, identified as 47-year-old Brock Salveson, was unloading a traffic pole to be installed near Miller and Broadway roads when the accident happened. The pole fell on...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
AZFamily

Pouring rain near Riggs & Lindsay Roads

Cindy Wyke sent us this video of hail from 83rd Avenue and Northern in Glendale.
GLENDALE, AZ

