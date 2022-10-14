ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Tom Williamson
4d ago

Again too much government control. Time to get together and take our country back from these nuts. Vote in November and send Kathy Hocual down the road along with the rest of time wasting politicians.

llh
4d ago

This she cares about? No comment on the father shot dead in a hotel lobby when at parents weekend for his son? No comment on the rampant crime in the streets and subway? Amazing what the left care about. You have to be brain dead to visit New York now.

Juli LeGrand
3d ago

How about ditching the criminal reform bill? No a flag is more important to waste more tax $$$ on. You're a fool Hochul...BYE-BYE

Fox News

Democrat candidate who reportedly moved to district for employment is actually unemployed

New York Democratic candidate for Congress Matt Castelli claimed he moved into his election district from D.C. for employment, but it appears the job was running for Congress. Matt Castelli, the Democrat who will face off against Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., this November, has been the target of a number of accusations about his past since he embarked on his bid for Congress, but the latest question of his candidacy has to do with his work, or lack thereof.
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill

Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
wamc.org

Quinnipiac Poll shows tightening race between Hochul, Zeldin for New York

A Quinnipiac University poll shows Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul with a slight edge on Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the New York governor's race. The poll shows Hochul holding a 50% to 46% margin over Zeldin. Hochul leads in New York City by a 59% to 37% margin. However, Zeldin...
Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?

Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
cnycentral.com

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo launching weekly podcast through Quake Media

NEW YORK — A podcast company based out of Olympia, Washington is launching a weekly podcast hosted by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo has made various press statements since resigning as governor last year. Cuomo has stayed out of the limelight for the most part though since walking away from Albany following various sexual harassment allegations. He has said that the report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that led to his resignation was politically motivated. James has defended the report by her office.
WIBX 950

The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State

There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
Fox News

Fox News

