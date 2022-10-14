Read full article on original website
Related
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead
Enthusiasts are hungry for a potent V8. And others want an electrified alternative. The solution to both could've been a 2024 Ford Mustang hybrid. The post The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Boss Says Mustang Mach-E Allowed The ICE Pony Car To Survive
Now on its seventh iteration, the Mustang is soldiering on amid the age of electrification. Unless you've been living under a rock, the Detroit Motor Show last week hosted the arrival of a new Ford Mustang. The Blue Oval pony car soldiers on to its seventh-generation model with a good ol' internal combustion engine underneath its hood, the fourth generation of the Coyote V8. For fans and enthusiasts alike, this is good news, and they have to thank the Mustang Mach-E for that.
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Country Club Refuses Giving 2022 F-150 4×4 Prize To Hole-In-One Winner
A golfer won a 2022 Ford F-150 as the prize at a golf tournament, but now the country club won't give it to him. The post Country Club Refuses Giving 2022 F-150 4×4 Prize To Hole-In-One Winner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Rarest Production Mustang Ever Made
There is some mystery behind the only 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 ever built, but we have both the before and after of this rare car's journey. The post The Rarest Production Mustang Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible With Z07 Package In Rapid Blue: Live Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge amount of interest since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the attention has been centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been itching to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and GM Authority has been providing just that. Today, we have the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.
2024 Ford Mustang Vs. 2023 Chevy Camaro: More Than Looks
The 2024 Ford Mustang starts the S650 generation of pony cars. However, the soon-to-be-discontinued 2023 Chevy Camaro is a tough act to topple. The post 2024 Ford Mustang Vs. 2023 Chevy Camaro: More Than Looks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Adjustable Front Sway Bar Now Available
While it isn’t quite on the level of the ICE-powered Ford Mustang in terms of its booming aftermarket support, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has gained a few performance upgrades in recent months, including an adjustable rear sway bar from Steeda, which also just added a rear ride height adjustment kit and a high-performance MagneRide controller to its expansive catalog of regular Mustang parts. Now, those interested in shoring up the handling of their Ford Mustang Mach-E even further can also purchase an adjustable front sway bar from Steeda, too.
dcnewsnow.com
“The Fastest Woman on Earth” trailer previews Jessi Combs’ quest to break the land speed record
Jessi Combs’ ultimately fatal quest to break world land speed records is now the subject of an HBO Max documentary. Called “The Fastest Woman on Earth,” it premieres on the streaming service on Oct. 20. Combs was killed in a crash Aug. 27, 2019 during a record...
fordauthority.com
Ford Tech Explains Why He Doesn’t Like 5.4L V8 3V Part: Video
Veteran Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias, Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Blue Oval products with the three-valve Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine pass through his shop over the years. He’s made plenty of videos detailing the engine’s flaws, including roller follower issues, its incessant need for routine maintenance and the importance of using OEM spark plugs to avoid irreparable damage. Recently, he explained why he prefers the OE-style plastic composite tensioner instead of swapping to an upgraded cast-iron ratcheting tensioner found in older two-valve engines to solve timing set issues.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Outsells 4Runner, Narrows Gap With Wrangler During Q3 2022
Ford Bronco sales posted healthy increases in the United States and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Bronco deliveries totaled 31,545 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 235 percent compared to 9,403 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months...
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Atlanta Research And Innovation Center Officially Announced
News recently surfaced of a new Ford-owned research and innovation hub to be opened soon in the sprawling 8West complex located in Atlanta, Georgia. The automaker has now confirmed its plans to open the new facility, called the Ford Atlanta Research and Innovation Center (FARIC), which will play a pivotal role in the development of cutting-edge vehicle software for connected vehicles, artificial intelligence and EVs.
4 Great Ford Mustang Alternatives for Less Than $30,000
The Ford Mustang is a wonderful sports car with many positive attributes. However, there are some affordable alternatives that are worth considering. The post 4 Great Ford Mustang Alternatives for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
No. 41 Nascar Mustang Penalized For Manipulating Race: Video
The No. 41 Nascar Mustang of Cole Custer was penalized following the race at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday, October 9th for attempts to “artificially alter” its outcome. On the last lap of the race, Custer’s No. 41 Ford slowed abruptly in front of two competitors, holding them up as his Stewart-Hass Racing (SHR) teammate, Chase Briscoe in the No. 14 Mustang, passed them. Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford team was on the cusp of elimination from the Playoffs, and every position was critical if Briscoe was to avoid elimination. Note that Custer’s No. 41 Nascar Mustang did not make the Playoffs this year.
fordauthority.com
No. 2 Nascar Ford To Start Second At Las Vegas Fall 2022 Race
While his time came just short of earning the pole position, Austin Cindric will take the green flag from second place in the No. 2 Nascar Ford Mustang at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Cindric wheeled the No. 2 Ford around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval in 29.302 seconds at 184.288 mph....
Comments / 2