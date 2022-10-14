ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 2

Related
MotorBiscuit

The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead

Enthusiasts are hungry for a potent V8. And others want an electrified alternative. The solution to both could've been a 2024 Ford Mustang hybrid. The post The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Boss Says Mustang Mach-E Allowed The ICE Pony Car To Survive

Now on its seventh iteration, the Mustang is soldiering on amid the age of electrification. Unless you've been living under a rock, the Detroit Motor Show last week hosted the arrival of a new Ford Mustang. The Blue Oval pony car soldiers on to its seventh-generation model with a good ol' internal combustion engine underneath its hood, the fourth generation of the Coyote V8. For fans and enthusiasts alike, this is good news, and they have to thank the Mustang Mach-E for that.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Rarest Production Mustang Ever Made

There is some mystery behind the only 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 ever built, but we have both the before and after of this rare car's journey. The post The Rarest Production Mustang Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible With Z07 Package In Rapid Blue: Live Photos

The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge amount of interest since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the attention has been centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been itching to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and GM Authority has been providing just that. Today, we have the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Adjustable Front Sway Bar Now Available

While it isn’t quite on the level of the ICE-powered Ford Mustang in terms of its booming aftermarket support, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has gained a few performance upgrades in recent months, including an adjustable rear sway bar from Steeda, which also just added a rear ride height adjustment kit and a high-performance MagneRide controller to its expansive catalog of regular Mustang parts. Now, those interested in shoring up the handling of their Ford Mustang Mach-E even further can also purchase an adjustable front sway bar from Steeda, too.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Tech Explains Why He Doesn’t Like 5.4L V8 3V Part: Video

Veteran Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias, Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Blue Oval products with the three-valve Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine pass through his shop over the years. He’s made plenty of videos detailing the engine’s flaws, including roller follower issues, its incessant need for routine maintenance and the importance of using OEM spark plugs to avoid irreparable damage. Recently, he explained why he prefers the OE-style plastic composite tensioner instead of swapping to an upgraded cast-iron ratcheting tensioner found in older two-valve engines to solve timing set issues.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Outsells 4Runner, Narrows Gap With Wrangler During Q3 2022

Ford Bronco sales posted healthy increases in the United States and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Bronco deliveries totaled 31,545 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 235 percent compared to 9,403 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Atlanta Research And Innovation Center Officially Announced

News recently surfaced of a new Ford-owned research and innovation hub to be opened soon in the sprawling 8West complex located in Atlanta, Georgia. The automaker has now confirmed its plans to open the new facility, called the Ford Atlanta Research and Innovation Center (FARIC), which will play a pivotal role in the development of cutting-edge vehicle software for connected vehicles, artificial intelligence and EVs.
ATLANTA, GA
fordauthority.com

No. 41 Nascar Mustang Penalized For Manipulating Race: Video

The No. 41 Nascar Mustang of Cole Custer was penalized following the race at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday, October 9th for attempts to “artificially alter” its outcome. On the last lap of the race, Custer’s No. 41 Ford slowed abruptly in front of two competitors, holding them up as his Stewart-Hass Racing (SHR) teammate, Chase Briscoe in the No. 14 Mustang, passed them. Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford team was on the cusp of elimination from the Playoffs, and every position was critical if Briscoe was to avoid elimination. Note that Custer’s No. 41 Nascar Mustang did not make the Playoffs this year.
MOTORSPORTS
fordauthority.com

No. 2 Nascar Ford To Start Second At Las Vegas Fall 2022 Race

While his time came just short of earning the pole position, Austin Cindric will take the green flag from second place in the No. 2 Nascar Ford Mustang at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Cindric wheeled the No. 2 Ford around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval in 29.302 seconds at 184.288 mph....
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy