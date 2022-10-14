ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Boone: Gerrit Cole locked in as Yankees game four starter if necessary

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdYzx_0iZ3dSsH00

The Yankees’ schedule has to be tweaked after Thursday’s rainout, but it’s not changing Aaron Boone’s plans for a potential game four on Sunday.

Boone told reporters on Friday morning that regardless of what happens, Gerrit Cole is locked in to start game four in Cleveland. That could leave the Yanks bare in the starting pitching department for a potential winner-take-all game five back in the Bronx, but the Yanks will wisely commit to their best in a game that would be right in front of them, rather than focus on a hypothetical game afterward.

Cole looked like an ace in game one against the Guardians, allowing a solo home run and nothing else over 6.1 innings of work.

Of course, the Yanks could make it a moot point if they take the next two games and sweep their way into the ALCS.

