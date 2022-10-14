ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Healthy Habits for Healthy Bodies

By Mark Billingsley
Sacramento Magazine
Sacramento Magazine
 2 days ago

She grabs the handle of her shopping cart and immediately turns the clanky wheels to the perimeter aisles of her local grocery store. It’s there, on the outside, that Christina Spencer finds the most nutritious foods to put inside her body.

Spencer is an autoimmune certified health coach and integrative mental health nutritionist who specializes in helping teens dealing with autoimmune issues brought on by food. She, too, suffers from an autoimmune disorder and chose long ago to concentrate on eating healthier foods rather than popping pills. Those healthier foods are always found on the perimeter of grocery stores, she says.

“Think about it,” says Spencer, who owns a consulting business called Caippuccino Health. “The fresh produce is always on the wall. The deli counter with fresh meats, fish and poultry is on the other wall. The processed and unhealthy foods are always on the inside aisles. I stay away from those.”

Spencer takes a holistic approach to nutrition and knows that the fuel we put into our bodies has a direct effect on our performance. Put leaded, low-octane fuel into a race car and it may not complete a lap. Fuel up with clean foods and watch the engine purr and accelerate through the day. If you aren’t sleeping well, Spencer says, it may be a thyroid or adrenal issue brought on by poor diet.

Clean foods to Spencer are those found on those outer aisles. A very small percentage of her grocery store purchases are not raw foods. And with those raw food purchases, Spencer knows there will be the need for meal prep, but no preservatives.

“If the food you buy at the store doesn’t rot in a week, you probably shouldn’t be eating it,” she says. “There are exceptions to that, of course, such as beans, rice and quinoa.” Spencer spends a couple of hours each Sunday preparing meals for the week. Sure, that can get boring, she says, but she changes the menu up every week. The meal planning and prep she does help to keep her food costs down and her nutritional values up.

“For budgeting purposes and overall health, preparing foods at home is key,” says Kim Caudill, a Roseville-based registered dietitian. “If you are not eating most meals at home, I would recommend upping the percentage. For example, if you eat lunch out five days a week, try for just two days of making your own lunch. It takes about three weeks to make this a habit, so commit to three weeks to make small changes.”

Caudill, who owns Lifestyle Nutrition & Dietetics , says meal prepping saves money because her clients buy in bulk and freeze anything not to be consumed in a week. Caudill also recommends buying in-season fruits and vegetables for the best prices; shopping at local farmers markets for fresh produce; purchasing whole poultry, fruits and vegetables and cutting them up yourself; and, when cooking dinner, making double portions and putting the extras in containers to eat for lunch the next day.

“Processed foods are shelf stable due to the additives that may include high sodium content, added sugar in the form of high-fructose corn syrup and fat in the form of hydrogenated oils,” Caudill says.

“All of these can lead to health issues including obesity, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. As a registered dietitian, I am an advocate of knowing what you are putting into your body. Therefore, reading labels and being able to recognize all of the ingredients as actual foods is very important.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says there are more than 40 different kinds of nutrients in food, and they can be classified into seven major groups: carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, water, proteins and fats.

Spencer says a misconception that many people have about fat is that it’s all bad. That’s just not true, she says.

“There are lots of good fats,” Spencer says. “Avocados and nuts have wonderful fats that our bodies need. Our brains are about 70% fat, and if you’re not eating enough of the right kind of fat, then your brain isn’t operating at an optimal level.”

Cary Nosler says the only oil he adds to his meals is extra-virgin olive oil. Better known to Sacramentans as Captain Carrot, Nosler was a mainstay on the Sacramento airwaves, first as a DJ at KZAP and then as a health and fitness expert, where he got his moniker. Now 78, Nosler lives in Pasadena on a working farm—an urban farmstead, he calls it.

He says his steamer is his most important and most used kitchen tool. He says he’s no longer a vegetarian because his body needs protein and its amino acids as he ages, and they are hard to come by in sufficient amounts when you’re eating only, well, carrots. His sons treated him to a filet mignon dinner for Father’s Day, and he chowed down. But lighter fare is the norm for Nosler, who doesn’t look like he’s pushing 80.

“I just cooked in the steamer some Swiss chard, chicken thighs, some tempeh and jicama,” Nosler says. “Tempeh is fermented soy beans and plays a great role in gut health. It’s a pro- and pre-biotic. Jicama is a resistant starch and goes straight to the colon. I’ll season all that with some EVOO, and maybe a dash of apple cider vinegar, and it’s delicious.”

Nosler says he weight trains four times a week. Lifting weights and getting his daily requirement of protein helps him keep muscle mass and good bone density. He says that there’s long been a myth that older people shouldn’t lift weights. It’s the exact opposite, he says.

“In older people, our bodies start to cannibalize our bones and muscle tissue. So we have to combat that or we start to waste away, lose coordination and suffer falls,” Nosler says. “We have to weight train to maintain function. I can’t stress this enough.”

The medical term for the loss of muscle mass as we age is sarcopenia. The National Center for Biotechnology Information reports that beginning as early as the fourth decade of life, skeletal muscle mass and skeletal muscle strength decline in a linear fashion, with as much as 50% of mass lost by age 80.

Muscle mass accounts for up to 60% of total body mass, so any changes to this important, metabolically active tissue, the report continues, can have profound consequences on the older adult. Those consequences of sarcopenia include loss of function, acute and chronic disease states, increased insulin resistance, fatigue, falls and, yes, mortality. Studies have shown that weight training for older women is even more important and can combat a number of chronic ailments, including arthritis.

Nosler says these bits of nutrition and health hints are settled science. That’s not always the case with other health and nutrition schools of thought. Nosler references the recent medical debates on the virtues of eating eggs, ditching all fats from diets and carbohydrates.

“It can get confusing,” Nosler says. “Science always needs validation from within and I still get studies sent to me every day. I see ascending research in the benefits of vitamin D, for instance, which became especially important during the COVID lockdown. Vitamin D still remains one of the most underutilized vitamins around. Well, it’s actually a hormone and not a vitamin.”

Vitamin D is important for people of all ages, but especially for older adults, Nosler says. Vitamin D is required to help absorb calcium from the gut into the bloodstream, where it helps create bone density. It’s mostly produced in the skin when sunlight hits it. We absorb about 10% of our daily vitamin D requirement from healthy foods, the USDA reports.

“Most people aren’t getting enough vitamin D,” Caudill agrees. “Our bodies are so complex that calories alone or exercise alone does not determine our health and body weight. There are many things that play a role in our health, including calorie and protein content. Are we getting enough overall nutrients? What’s the state of our gut health, meaning are you pooping normally? And there’s always are you moving and exercising daily? The current recommendations are that we get 150 minutes of exercise a week, minimum. That would be about 20 minutes a day. Go on a walk, do yoga or stretch at home. Getting in a daily routine is more important than the intensity to start.”

Exercise, coupled with smart choices about nutrition, will lead to healthier outcomes no matter your age.

The post Healthy Habits for Healthy Bodies appeared first on Sacramento Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Supplements Doctors Swear By For Healthy Weight Loss Over 50

While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain

While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain

When you eat the right kind in moderation, carbs can be a great source of fiber and other nutrients that will help you crush your weight loss goals. However, it’s no secret that many carb-filled foods out there can cause serious damage to your overall health. Refined carbs, which are found in highly processed foods, frequently lead to inflammation, more sugar cravings, overeating, a slowed metabolism, and even disease over time.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

3 Inflammatory Foods Experts Say You Should Avoid If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating–They're So Bad For Your Gut!

Inflammation can lead to a range of health issues. On the short term side of things, it’s just plain painful, but when the problem becomes chronic, it may even result in serious disease. While inflammation can affect nearly every aspect of our health, one of the major factors it can play a role in is gut health. And oftentimes, it’s caused by the food you eat. That’s why if you struggle with digestive issues like chronic bloating, one of the first places you should look for the root of the problem is your diet.
HEALTH
shefinds

Here’s How Many Minutes Studies Say You Should Walk After Meals For Weight Loss

We probably don’t have to tell you twice that walking is good for your overall health. Getting up and moving on a regular basis is one of the best ways to keep your body functioning to the best of its ability. Taking daily walks can help promote heart health, stronger bones and muscles, and even protect your body from serious health risks like diabetes and stroke. Of course, it can also help you shed pounds and slim down.
DIETS
healio.com

Type 2 diabetes remission likely for adults with ‘healthy’ BMI and 10% weight loss

Adults with type 2 diabetes and a BMI of 21 kg/m2 to 27 kg/m2 have high likelihood of diabetes remission if they lose 10% of their starting weight, researchers reported. “Type 2 diabetes is often considered to be ‘caused’ by a higher body mass index, and certainly there is a strong link between increasing weight, increasing BMI and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” Alison C. Barnes, RD, lead research associate and dietitian at the Human Nutrition Research Centre at Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., said during a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “However, if we look at the numbers, 15% of new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes are actually in people who have a BMI within that healthy range.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cohaitungchi.com

Is Oatmeal Good for People Living with Diabetes?

Oatmeal is often hailed as a great breakfast option and you might have been told that oatmeal is especially good for people living with diabetes. You are reading: Which oats is good for diabetes | Is Oatmeal Good for People Living with Diabetes?. But is that really true? Is oatmeal...
NUTRITION
cohaitungchi.com

Time to bring on the beet to your diabetes diet

Individuals have been rising beets for hundreds of years and utilizing them for medicinal functions along with meals. Now analysis is proving that our ancestors have been actually onto one thing. Beets are nutritious, and in relation to diabetes, they are often an particularly good vegetable selection. For extra details about selecting greens on the grocery retailer, try this professional weblog by our dietitian.
NUTRITION
theeverygirl.com

Could Your Gut Be the Secret to Happiness? A Dietitian Breaks It Down

Ever feel “butterflies” in your stomach when you’re nervous or excited? Were you ever taught to “listen to your gut?” Same. It’s no secret that we feel emotions in our physical bodies. But could taking care of our gut health also be the secret to happiness?
FITNESS
WebMD

Yoga, Other Mindfulness Practices Improve Blood Sugar in Type 2 Diabetes

Oct. 14, 2022 -- Patients with type 2 diabetes achieve much better control of their blood sugar if they participate in mind-and-body-practices such as yoga, a new study shows. While past research has been done specifically for yoga, this study, published online recently in the Journal of Integrative and Complementary Medicine, also looked at the benefits of other mind-and-body practices for these patients, including qi gong and meditation.
WORKOUTS
Sacramento Magazine

Sacramento Magazine

Troy, MI
28
Followers
27
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Your ultimate guide for Sacramento events, food and culture.

 https://www.sacmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy