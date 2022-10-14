Read full article on original website
Related
Champaign Flannel Fest brings fun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A massive fall festival is happening this Saturday at Centennial Park. “The Champaign Park District’s Flannel Fest is bigger and better than ever before,” officials said. The Mustache Contest will start at 4 p.m. The contest encourages people of all ages to prepare their grown or crafted mustaches and beards for the fun […]
Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial
ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
Decatur Police: Commit to sober driving this Halloween
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a time filled with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and other fall destinations, but it’s also a time to stay safe. The Decatur Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving thisHalloween while children and their families trick-or-treat in neighborhoods afterdark.“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability […]
wglt.org
County clerks fight back amid election disinformation at Bloomington event
McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael referenced a quote from anchorman Howard Beale in the 1976 movie “Network” when she said, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any longer.”. That’s how she began an election question and answer session and voting...
chambanamoms.com
Do ALL of Fall – in One Day and with One Hour of Driving
Do all of fall in one day, with just one hour total drive time — we’ve already planned the day, so all you have to do is pile the kids in the car and go!. Champaign-Urbana is overflowing with autumnal activities. Sometimes, that can be overwhelming. We’ve mapped out a perfect fall day for your family.
Herald & Review
Conn: 'He's always been there.' Decatur church elder, childcare worker fighting kidney disease
Talk to Tim Shelley and you’ll hear about church, family, friends, work, food, music — just to name a few things. But you won’t hear much about diabetes, and even less about kidney failure. Shelley, 34, has been the Minister of Music at Love Fellowship Church for...
videtteonline.com
ISU students denounce Kappa Sigma hate speech, call for further accountability
Following the events of Sept. 28, members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University were condemned by several organizations across campus for spray-painting homophobic slurs on the signs of two sorority and fraternity houses. Several organizations issued statements criticizing the actions of these members, including Pride at ISU,...
videtteonline.com
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
WAND TV
South Wheatland couple hopes to overturn prohibition to open winery
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Butler family is hoping to open a winery in Macon County. They plan to make and serve wine that is fermented from honey, which is grown by bees on their farm. The problem is, the Butlers live in South Wheatland, which is a dry township....
smilepolitely.com
Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy
Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
Parent investigates Danville school’s food provider selection
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One parent showed up to the Danville School Board meeting on Wednesday with a stack of paperwork. She claimed the process of picking a produce provider for the district was mishandled. “There were no bids presented at this board meeting on Sept. 7 and they went ahead and passed it, approved […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Old Danville Mill Wooden Water Wheel Hub Being Preserved; Plans for Future
(Above) After being discovered, the wooden water wheel hub had to be kept wet, with daily watering for preservation. A piece of Danville’s history from the 1800s is being preserved in a very creative way, with hopes to someday put it on display permanently. Last July, local historian Brian Makowski was walking the Vermilion River looking for signs of the past, something he does quiet often.
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
Champaign student charged after gun found at school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old Centennial High School student is facing a gun charge after prosecutors said he brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday. The student is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 3 felony. After hearing evidence on Friday, Judge Roger Webber ordered the student to […]
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
Central Illinois Proud
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
WAND TV
Student charged for bringing .38 caliber revolver and three rounds of ammo to school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A 16-year-old Centennial student has been charged after bringing a gun to school on Thursday. School staff discovered the gun when the student walked through a metal detector. The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office charged the student with one count of Unlawful Use of Weapons,...
Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Illinois school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
Comments / 2