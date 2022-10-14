ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Comments / 2

Related
WCIA

Champaign Flannel Fest brings fun

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A massive fall festival is happening this Saturday at Centennial Park. “The Champaign Park District’s Flannel Fest is bigger and better than ever before,” officials said. The Mustache Contest will start at 4 p.m. The contest encourages people of all ages to prepare their grown or crafted mustaches and beards for the fun […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial

ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Commit to sober driving this Halloween

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a time filled with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and other fall destinations, but it’s also a time to stay safe. The Decatur Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving thisHalloween while children and their families trick-or-treat in neighborhoods afterdark.“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability […]
DECATUR, IL
chambanamoms.com

Do ALL of Fall – in One Day and with One Hour of Driving

Do all of fall in one day, with just one hour total drive time — we’ve already planned the day, so all you have to do is pile the kids in the car and go!. Champaign-Urbana is overflowing with autumnal activities. Sometimes, that can be overwhelming. We’ve mapped out a perfect fall day for your family.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU students denounce Kappa Sigma hate speech, call for further accountability

Following the events of Sept. 28, members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University were condemned by several organizations across campus for spray-painting homophobic slurs on the signs of two sorority and fraternity houses. Several organizations issued statements criticizing the actions of these members, including Pride at ISU,...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area

Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
smilepolitely.com

Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy

Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Parent investigates Danville school’s food provider selection

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One parent showed up to the Danville School Board meeting on Wednesday with a stack of paperwork. She claimed the process of picking a produce provider for the district was mishandled. “There were no bids presented at this board meeting on Sept. 7 and they went ahead and passed it, approved […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Old Danville Mill Wooden Water Wheel Hub Being Preserved; Plans for Future

(Above) After being discovered, the wooden water wheel hub had to be kept wet, with daily watering for preservation. A piece of Danville’s history from the 1800s is being preserved in a very creative way, with hopes to someday put it on display permanently. Last July, local historian Brian Makowski was walking the Vermilion River looking for signs of the past, something he does quiet often.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign student charged after gun found at school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old Centennial High School student is facing a gun charge after prosecutors said he brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday. The student is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 3 felony. After hearing evidence on Friday, Judge Roger Webber ordered the student to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
NORMAL, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Illinois school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy