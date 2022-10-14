Holder’s Handful: Nate Hobbs and Darren Waller suffer injuries, Maxx Crosby has a baby, Josh McDaniels recaps Chiefs loss, mailbag & more!

Read full article on original website
Game recap: Indianapolis Colts beat Jacksonville Jaguars on late Alec Pierce touchdown
The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road for an AFC South matchup in Week 6, traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium to meet the Indianapolis Colts in their second meeting of the 2022 NFL season. At 2-3, the Jaguars are suddenly showing signs of struggle after their strong start, including their 24-0 shutout of the Colts in Week 2. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence lost five turnovers two weeks ago against the Philadelphia Eagles and failed to move the offense...
Woody Paige: Red zone numbers say Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson must find "Gold Zone"
The promised land from the 20-yard line to the goal line, termed the Gold Zone by Nathaniel Hackett, is the Broncos’ pyrite. The Broncos are headed in a deplorable direction to the NFL’s lowest Red Zone touchdown percentage in 20 years. In 14 advances to the 20 and...
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
NFL・
Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Leading into Sunday morning, the Colts ruled out four players while one player was listed as questionable. The Jaguars had two players ruled out and another three players listed as questionable going into morning of the game.
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
Las Vegas Raiders schedule: Urgency coming out of the bye against the Texans
Las Vegas Raiders schedule: Week 7 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 Texans 4:05 PM CBS Prediction:
NFL・
Los Angeles Rams schedule: Matthew Stafford and Rams on bye in Week 7
Los Angeles Rams schedule: Week 7 (Bye) Next opponent: San Francisco 49ers (Week 8) Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saints without top 3 receivers Sunday against Burrow’s Bengals, Winston active
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are without their top three wide receivers as they host former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (Oct. 16). But quarterback Jameis Winston is active, though only as an emergency backup this week behind starter Andy Dalton. Veteran receivers Michael...
Gabe Jackson inactive for Seahawks; Marquise Goodwin, Dee Eskridge to play
The Seattle Seahawks will be missing their starting right guard against the Arizona Cardinals. Doubtful for the game with multiple injuries, he is among Seattle’s inactives. Here are the Seahawks’ list of inactive players. Seahawks’ Week 6 inactives. CB Artie Burns. WR Penny Hart. OL Gabe Jackson.
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
LT Terron Armstead leads Dolphins' list of inactives vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their sixth regular season game under head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re ready to host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left tackle Terron Armstead. Joining Armstead on this...
