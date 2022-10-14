Boomer convinced Theo Epstein will be Mets next team president

Boomer seems to think the Mets have a sure bet for their next team president, and it would be a notable one.

“When they hire Theo Epstein, everyone will relax, he’ll have a piece of the team, and then he’ll run the team,” Boomer said. “Uncle Stevie is all about winning and getting the fanbase excited.

“It makes total sense to me.”

Hiring Epstein, the architect of two curse-breaking champions in the Red Sox and Cubs in the past 20 years, would certainly spark excitement among Mets fans. But Epstein now works for the league, and mutually agreed with Cohen at this time last year that joining New York’s front office wasn’t the “right opportunity.” Epstein has seemed committed to helping grow the game from his current position, but that isn’t deterring Boomer from his belief that Epstein is coming to Queens.

“Yeah, why not? It’s obvious,” Boomer said. “To me, it’s obvious.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)