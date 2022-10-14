ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

9 questions we have after watching 'The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' season 1 finale

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero,Eammon Jacobs
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVOn0_0iZ3cSle00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGtJC_0iZ3cSle00
An Orc l in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Amazon

  • Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season one finale of "The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power."
  • The finale leaves loose ends regarding Sauron's plan, which will hopefully be solved in season two.
  • We rounded up every lingering question we had after watching episode eight.
Is the Stranger Gandalf?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vh1Gu_0iZ3cSle00
Daniel Weyman as the Stranger.

Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

Throughout the first season of "The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power," fans have been trying to work out the identity of the character known as the Stranger.

In the first episode, he falls from the sky in a meteor and ends up befriending a Harfoot, ancestor to the Hobbits, called Nori (Markella Kavenagh). Across the first season, it becomes clear that the Stranger has magical abilities. This led many fans to believe he is the fan-favorite wizard Gandalf, who has been played by Ian McKellan in previous adaptations.

The finale reveals that the Stranger is an Istar, the name for wizards in the "Lord of the Rings" world, which means it is still possible for the character to be Gandalf.

Until proved otherwise, all signs point to the Stranger not-so-secretly being the legendary Gandalf the Grey.

Why is the Stranger suddenly able to speak?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGsvZ_0iZ3cSle00
Daniel Weyman as the Stranger and Markella Kavenagh as Elanor Brandyfoot.

Amazon Prime Video

During his journey with the Harfoots, the Stranger struggles to communicate with them and appears to have lost his memory. Yet after holding the staff of one of Sauron's followers, he is suddenly able to speak clearly and remember his identity.

Does the staff have some restorative ability, or does it just mentally unlock his brain to be able to speak again?

Who were the followers of Sauron?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDehl_0iZ3cSle00
The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) faces off against three followers of Sauron.

Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

The Stranger has been chased by three mysterious people dressed in white throughout the first season. In the finale, they reveal themselves to be followers of Sauron thinking that the Stranger is Sauron. However, they are never able to reveal their full identity because they are vanquished by the Stranger.

Why do they want Sauron to regain his abilities? How were they able to mistake a wizard for their leader? Are there more magical followers like them or are they the last three?

These are all questions we may never get an answer to, especially since the mysterious group was newly created for the show rather than being based on book characters.

Was the creation of the rings Sauron's end goal or just a stroke of luck?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNQQI_0iZ3cSle00
The three rings for the Elven kings.

Prime Video

At the end of the first season, it appears that Sauron has gotten what he wanted: The creation of the three rings for the Elven-kings. Fans of the book series know that the dark lord eventually tricks the Elves, Dwarves, and Humans into forging powerful rings before creating his own ring to rule them all.

However, it is still unclear if at this point that this is Sauron's end goal. In season one, we see Sauron's journey through a secret identity, Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), who stumbles upon his greatest enemy, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Throughout the season, he reluctantly aids her, making it seem that she is the one leading him on and forcing him into the position of king of the Southlands.

Halbrand is then wounded during the battle for the Southlands in episode six, which means he is then brought to the Elven kingdom to be saved. This all seems like a complicated and almost unpredictable plan in order to trick the Elves into making the first Rings of Power.

Potentially, Halbrand truly wanted Galadriel to switch to his side and the rings were an addition to his plan once they stumbled into his lap.

Only time will tell how "Rings of Power" will reconstruct Sauron's greatest plan.

Why did Galadriel not reveal Sauron's plan?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T81LI_0iZ3cSle00
Morfydd Clark as Galadriel.

Matt Grace / Prime Video

Part of the answer to this question is if Galadriel didn't agree to the rings being made, we wouldn't have "The Lord of the Rings." However, it almost seems out of character for her to willingly go along with a plan concocted by Sauron.

In the finale, Galadriel discovers that Halbrand has been the enemy she has been chasing this whole time. She tries to attack him but he pulls her into a deep sleep where they discuss her options: Join him to rule Middle-earth together or tell the elves the truth and risk dishonor.

Galadriel chooses a third option. She doesn't tell the Elves the truth, even her close friend Elrond (Robert Aramayo). Instead, she slightly alters Sauron's plan and instead requests for three rings to be created instead of two, hoping the third will hopefully create balance for whatever evil is in the rings.

This fits her character since she has been hellbent on doing whatever she can to kill Sauron for revenge, including tapping into the darkness. However, it is a foolish thing to do when she just found out the rings were essentially created by the enemy of Middle-earth and doesn't truly know their purpose yet.

Plus, if it all backfires she will face more dishonor and distrust than if she put a stop to the rings.

Is Sauron heading to reclaim Mordor?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZY61U_0iZ3cSle00
Charlie Vickers as Sauron in Mordor.

Amazon Prime Video.

After Galadriel unmasks Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) as the dark lord Sauron, he vanishes from Eregion — although not before trying to pull Galadriel to his side. And in the closing moments of the episode, we see him striding through Mordor, as Mount Doom still burns in the background. But what's his actual plan?

Adar (Joseph Mawle) and the Orcs have already transformed the Southlands into Mordor, so he's probably gone there to take the land for himself. After that, it seems likely that he'll start heading to the kingdoms of men and dwarves to create rings for them next, but it's not exactly clear. Surely Galadriel and Elrond could just warn the other kingdoms of who Halbrand really is?

He's also going to forge the one ring (to rule them all) at some point in the future, but that might not happen for quite some time.

What happened to Prince Durin?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8eSg_0iZ3cSle00
Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV holding Mithril.

Amazon Prime Video.

While the finale mainly focuses on Galadriel, Sauron, Elrond, and Celerimbor creating the Rings of Power, it surprisingly doesn't return to Durin (Owain Arthur) and the Dwarves in the mountains. The former prince was stripped of his title by his father after revealing the existence of Mithril to Elrond.

But what happens to a member of the royal family if they lose their title? Durin probably isn't going to be exiled out of the mountain because he lives with his wife, Disa (Sophia Nomvete), and their children.

Durin will have to work hard to get back in his father's good graces because he eventually becomes King of Khazad-dûm in the Second Age , even wielding the ring of power supposedly given to them by the elves. Although this puts the dwarves in Sauron's crosshairs and he sends Orcs to constantly harass them, so we could get some epic dwarven action in future seasons.

Is Isildur alive?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGihA_0iZ3cSle00
Maxim Baldry as Isildur on the Númenorian ship.

Amazon Prime Video

Unfortunately, we still don't know what happened to Isildur (Maxim Baldry) following the eruption of Mount Doom and the ensuing chaos in episode seven.

He survives the initial blast but seemingly gets buried by a burning building when he tries to save some civilians inside.

But the most important thing is we didn't see a body. No body? No confirmed death!

Plus, the only witness to his apparent demise is Queen Miriel, who was blinded in the same incident and was simply pretending to be fine in the aftermath until giving her condition away to Elendil.

The "Rings of Power" season one finale doesn't offer any clues as to where Isildur is, but considering he becomes one of the most important figures in Middle-earth's history, it feels like a safe bet to say that he's not dead yet.

In Peter Jackson's trilogy, Isildur is the one who actually defeats Sauron by slicing his fingers off — causing him to lose the ring. However, the hero is easily seduced by the ring's powers and refuses to throw it into Mount Doom, keeping it for himself. He's eventually killed by Orcs near the gladden fields.

Basically, he can't be dead because it would drastically change a key part of the story further down the timeline.

What do the black flags in Numenor mean?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJJT4_0iZ3cSle00
Black flags hanging across the city of Númenor and its ships.

Amazon Prime Video.

Thankfully, this question is a little more straightforward.

When the Númenorian forces return to their kingdom after leaving the Southlands/Mordor, Elendil (Lloyd Owen) quickly realizes that something is wrong because the city and all of its ships are covered in black flags.

This means that the kingdom is mourning the death of King Tar-Palantír (Ken Blackburn), who passed away shortly after speaking to Elendil's daughter, Eärien (Ema Horvath)

While the dying king thought he was speaking to his own daughter, Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), he told Eärien that Númenor should embrace the elves and be more respectful to Valinor in an effort to stave off its apocalyptic future.

He also showed her the seeing stone (called the Palantír), although the finale didn't show the audience if Eärien actually used it.

The king's death is going to have drastic ramifications for Miriel and Eärien going forward, especially since Pharazon (Trystan Gravelle) doesn't believe in working alongside the elves whatsoever.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained

What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What's the deal with the elven rings in The Rings of Power?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It took most of season 1 for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally get to the magical artifacts mentioned in its title, but in this week's season finale, the elven blacksmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) at last fired up his forge and got to work.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Rings of Power Finale: Charlie Vickers Breaks Down That Halbrand Reveal, Those 'Definite Vibes' With Galadriel

The following contains spoilers from the Rings of Power Season 1 finale. Proceed accordingly. Finally, we know who Sauron is in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Dark Lord’s identity was revealed in Thursday’s Season 1 finale when Galadriel investigated the lineage of the true King of the Southlands. She uncovered a startling revelation in Eregion’s archives: The king’s line died a thousand years ago, and he had no heirs, meaning that Halbrand lied about who he was. When she confronted him about this, the mysterious Southlander confirmed that he was, indeed, the Sauron. While the audience only...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Even the biggest ‘Rings of Power’ fans wouldn’t mind if one key subplot was quietly abandoned

Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
TV SERIES
Collider

What Are the Three Rings That Celebrimbor Made in 'The Rings of Power'?

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of The Rings of Power.They are here at last. "Alloyed," the first season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, finally gave us some actual Rings of Power. In a superbly done sequence, the three Elven Rings are forged by Elvensmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) with the meddling help of Sauron himself, disguised as Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). From now on, they will likely become an integral part of the show's story. To be a Ringbearer is to be alone, as Cate Blanchett's Galadriel says in The Fellowship of the Ring, and soon the Elves will discover this in the hardest of ways.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 8 Recap: Where the Shadows Lie to You

Change is value neutral. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. The process of adaptation from source material to new material, from one medium to another, is tricky and complex and prone to being misunderstood by just about everyone. Books are not film, books are not television, and hell, film is not television; these are distinct media with distinct strengths and weaknesses and demands. In adapting one to another, change to the origin is necessary to suit the strengths and weaknesses and demands of the destination. The passage of time and the emergence of new social norms are...
TV SERIES
Polygon

Who is Galadriel’s husband in The Rings of Power?

Like Theo, that rambunctious Middle-earth scamp, a lot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers are a little taken aback from one key revelation in episode 7 of the Amazon series: Galadriel has a husband? Like a real, exchanged vows, signed the papers, emergency contact of a spouse?
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

The Lord of the Rings streaming guide: How to watch The Lord of the Rings online

With fantasy stories in film and television, few projects compare to the overall scale and importance of The Lord of the Rings. Based on the fantasy series of books by J. R. R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings is an epic story of good versus evil as a hobbit undertakes a quest to destroy the One Ring and defeat the Dark Lord Sauron. This saga was famously depicted in Peter Jackson’s award-winning The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Rings of Power Fans Discover Hidden Easter Egg on Twitter

As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans are still reeling from the fallout of the season one finale, some fans have discovered a hilarious but slightly startling Easter egg. In the day that followed the last episode of the season for the show, anyone that liked a tweet which included the hashtag #TheRingsOfPower on Twitter got a little surprise, a little evil surprise. Prior to the heart appearing on the tweet to indicate the like, a tiny animated silhouette of Sauron would appear, fading into the heart. You can see a screenshot of it in action below. Spoilers for the series follow!
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Star Wars News: ‘Andor’ dazzles with its best episode yet as a hated prequel trilogy actor threatens to expose some dark truths

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six — “The Eye” — is here, and its quality underlines that anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Star Wars fan should be watching this show. After two episodes of building up the characters and establishing the stakes, we finally saw the long-awaited heist on the Imperial base and it lived up to every single expectation we had.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Trek Reveals a Surprising Starfleet Member Joining Section 31

A surprising character joins the ranks of the secretive organization Section 31 in Star Trek: Lower Decks' most recent episode. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks' latest episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," follow. As a sequel to the original "Crisis Point" episode, it's no surprise that "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is mostly a parody of Star Trek films. The episode sees Boimler trying to create his own holodeck movie experience that's better than the one Mariner made in the original "Crisis Point" episode. At the end of the episode, Boimler mentions that he's glad his story didn't end on a dark cliffhanger since he hates that.
TV SERIES
Insider

Insider

630K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy