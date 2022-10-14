Read full article on original website
attractionsmagazine.com
Give Kids The World’s Night of a Million Lights is back
Named the “Number One Thing To Do In December In Orlando” by USA Today when it debuted in 2020, Night of a Million Lights is back for its third year in a new venue: Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee, Fla. Proceeds from Night of a Million Lights...
piratesandprincesses.net
Universal Orlando Operating Hours/Early Park Admission for November and December 2022
Universal Orlando often waits until the last possible moment to announce things. The largest example of this continues to be the construction project of Jurassic World Velocicoaster. With coaster supports being placed and landscaping being totally redone in Jurassic Park area, we started getting the joke of a new churro stand. Universal Orlando waited a long time before confessing that the apex predator of coasters would be opening. On a smaller scale, Universal Orlando tends to announce their theme park operating hours very late compared to similar theme park resorts. They also tend to change them very late as opposed to some other theme park resorts. This style of announcement can add stress to guests and even “unofficial” writers creating an expert resource about Universal Orlando. Sometimes, this casual announcement style by Universal Orlando works against them.
disneydining.com
Orlando Tourism Is Giving Away 12 Free Disney World Vacations!
Disney has been in the news a lot lately, but not for the best of reasons. Last week, Disney announced some pretty big price increases across the board, from theme park tickets to Disney Genie+, and even bottles of water. Guests were not overly happy, as a Disney vacation seems to be getting further and further out of reach for many families.
cohaitungchi.com
Date Yourself First: 8 Solo Date Ideas in Orlando
Whether you’re in a committed relationship or single, there is never a wrong time to spend quality time alone. From Lake Nona to Winter Park, you are sure to find a place where you can treat yourself! So do just that with this list of dates to take yourself on in Orlando.
allears.net
Tolls Return to Expressways Around Disney World
If you’ve ever driven to Disney World, you probably know there’s an additional cost that a lot of guests might not know to account for: tolls on expressways. You might have to go through a few toll booths when driving to Disney World, and they will generally add up to around a total of $5. Recently, tolls were suspended due to Hurricane Ian, but they’ll be returning soon.
allears.net
First Lady Jill Biden Is Coming to Orlando This Weekend
Neither of these events is taking place within Disney World, but they could still bring some bigger crowds to the general Orlando area. If you’ll be staying off of Disney World property, and especially if you’ll be anywhere near downtown Orlando tomorrow, be sure to give yourself LOTS of time to get around in case there is any extra traffic.
piratesandprincesses.net
Looks Like Universal Orlando Gained vs. Walt Disney World in 2021 (Maybe?)
The year of 2021 for Orlando area theme parks brought a rebirth but also a continued challenge of the virus conditions. All Orlando area theme parks faced the struggle of increasing park attendance capacity during 2021. Walt Disney World started their park reservation system the year before. Universal Orlando faced the challenge of no reservations but sometimes having to turn guests away due to lower capacity in 2021. Eventually both major Orlando area theme park resorts raised capacity.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Oct 15-21: More Oktoberfest, Weird Beers, Pride Brunch
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Oktoberfest, Pride Brunch and more. You’ve got less than a month now to snap up tickets for the 2022 Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs. This is Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m., at Mount Dora’s Long & Scott Farms. Disney chefs cook outside for you, a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. Each dish pairs with wines chosen by Master Sommelier George Miliotes (Wine Bar George at Disney Springs). Proceeds from Field to Feast go to the Kids Café Program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Tickets are $195 per person (ages 21 and older) and usually sell out, so get yours now!
click orlando
Thousands descend on downtown Orlando for annual ‘Come out with Pride’ event
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands descended on downtown Orlando on Saturday to celebrate at the annual Come out with Pride festival, wrapping up with a fireworks show at Lake Eola park. Festival organizers expected more than 200,00 people to attend this year’s Pride event. They also weren’t taking any chances...
themeparktourist.com
8 Refurbishments And Closures Happening Now At Universal Orlando Resort (UPDATED October 2022)
It is important for guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort to know which rides and attractions are closed for refurbishment or for another reason to avoid disappointment. It can be difficult to keep up to date with the changing schedules so we are collating the current list of refurbishments planned for Universal Orlando Resort during October and beyond.
click orlando
Celebrate National Pasta Day with these Orange County restaurants
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, and for those with a taste for carbs will have plenty of ways to celebrate in Orlando (not that you ever need an excuse to enjoy a good pasta dish!). Whether it’s ravioli, spaghetti, linguini, tortellini, fettucine or any other...
New: Holiday wine advent calendar coming to Winn-Dixie stores
ORLANDO, Fla. — Winn-Dixie is ringing in the holiday season with a limited-edition wine advent calendar in select stores. Winn-Dixie said that the advent calendars will feature a unique assortment of red, white and rosé varieties, including selections created by award-winning wineries. The new Mistletoe Magic Holiday Wine...
WESH
Thousands of people attend Come Out with Pride parade in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The most colorful festival is decorating the streets of downtown Orlando. Thousands are "Coming out with Pride" to kick off a week-long celebration by and for the LGBTQ+ community. The annual pride event is to foster a sense of belonging. It's to encourage our LGBTQ+...
Spooky, savory and sweet: Dunkin’ launches new Halloween treats
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dunkin’ expanded its fall seasonal menu to include new Halloween treats and old favorite drinks. The chain announced the frightful goodies on Wednesday. Fans can sink their teeth into the following items for a limited time:. — Dunk-o-Lantern Donut. — Spider Donut. — Peanut Butter...
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
disneyfoodblog.com
You Can Win a FREE Trip to Disney World — Here’s HOW!
There’s lots of exciting things going on in Orlando this holiday season — Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning to Disney World while a new Santa meet and greet will be happening in Disney Springs. However, things often get really expensive around Orlando during the holiday season, and it can really break the bank to make a trip happen. Thanks to Visit Orlando though, you could be one of 12 lucky people to win a trip to fly to the city and experience Disney World for FREE!
click orlando
Orlando radio host, actor Carlos Navarro discusses road to Hollywood and back again
ORLANDO, Fla. – Carlos Navarro is one of the voices behind “Monsters in the Morning” on Real Radio 104.1, but you may recognize him from “The Walking Dead” and the Marvel Studios series “Hawkeye,” too. What you may not know is that Navarro’s...
Smoke & Donuts BBQ plans debut for new Orlando restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Chuck Whittall’s Unicorp National Developments Inc. has put its ongoing redevelopment of the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive back in motion. The developer filed...
WDW News Today
New Annual Passholder Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World, Minnie Ear Headband Prices Up by $5, Work Resumes on Walt Disney World Railroad, & More: Daily Recap (10/13/22)
Splashdown Photos has partially closed in Frontierland. CommuniCore Hall is taking shape in the center of World Discovery. Minnie Ear headbands are now up by $5 as part of a wave of price increases. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer,...
