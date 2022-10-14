A classic Judge Dredd board game is being reprinted 40 years after its original release. Rebellion Unplugged will publish a new edition of the original Judge Dredd: The Game of Crime Fighting in Mega-City One board game later this year. The original version was published in 1982 by Games Workshop and was designed by Games Workshop founder Sir Ian Livingstone. Players will patrol the streets of Mega-City One, fighting gangs and some of the major villains of Judge Dredd lore. Players use their base stats, action cards, and dice rolls to determine whether they have successfully defeated an enemy. If a player defeats a criminal, they add it to their hand until the end of the game and add up the totals to determine the winner. The game includes card art by classic Judge Dredd artists Brian Bolland and Ian Gibson.

HOBBIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO