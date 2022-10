October 14, 2022 – Members of Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami will be the guest artists in the opening ceremony performance leading into the Young Dancer Workshop of North Central Florida at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in the Jackson N. Sasser Fine Arts Hall at the Northwest Campus of Santa Fe College (SF), 3000 NW 83rd Street, Gainesville.

