FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU have spent the majority of the season ranked, but they will enter Saturday’s key game both unranked. Both are coming off weekend losses and thus dropped out of the rankings. Arkansas (3-3) has lost three in a row and hopes to break that heading into the bye week. BYU (4-2) fell to Notre Dame in Las Vegas and also dropped a game to Oregon earlier in the year. They do own a win over Baylor among their biggest achievements.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO