Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwahomepage.com
World Restart a Heart Day
Gov. Hutchinson to host Republican summit in Bentonville. Polling sites will have translators available for …. Polling sites will have translators available for the midterm election. Pickleball Oktoberfest for women’s shelter at Matrix …. Pickleball Oktoberfest for women's shelter at Matrix Fitness Club in Lowell. Northwest Arkansas foodbank receives...
nwahomepage.com
Springdale prepares for annual ‘ArkanSalsa’ fest
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 9th annual ArkanSalsa Fest is set for Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jones Center in Springdale. According to a press release, emcee Patricia Rodriguez will introduce Mayor Doug Sprouse to proclaim “ArkanSalsa Fest and Lights On Afterschool Feed Your Brain Day.” Also as part of the festivities, Crystal Bridges will have “The CB to You: Mobile Art Lab” and host drop-in art activities with local artists Lupita Albarran and Lynette Thrower.
nwahomepage.com
Brews & Tunes returns to Downtown Springdale
It’s an event celebrating all things fall ya’ll. Brews & Tunes (an Ozarktober event) is back. Jill Dabbs joins us with all the details!. *This segment is brought to you by Downtown Springdale.
nwahomepage.com
2023 5-star Arkansas target Ron Holland making second stop in Fayetteville to headline Red/White game visitors
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program has welcomed talented 2023 Ron Holland back to Fayetteville for a second visit since early in the summer as the talented 5-star prospect is in the state to attend the Hoop Hogs’ annual Red/White game on Sunday. Holland...
nwahomepage.com
LIVE: Springdale at Rogers
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Catch Friday night high school football action on KXNW and on our website. The Springdale Bulldogs host the Rogers Mounties at 7 p.m. You can watch the game in the video below or on KXNW. You can watch the football game on Springdale’s YouTube page...
nwahomepage.com
What to look for in ’22-23 Hoop Hogs’ second exhibition season
LITTLE ROCK — It’s rare that a team gets a second exhibition season to sort out strengths, weaknesses, and player rotations among other things, but that’s exactly what’s in store for Eric Musselman’s 2022-23 Arkansas Razorbacks as phase two of the games that don’t count starts this weekend and runs through the end of October.
nwahomepage.com
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat BYU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU have spent the majority of the season ranked, but they will enter Saturday’s key game both unranked. Both are coming off weekend losses and thus dropped out of the rankings. Arkansas (3-3) has lost three in a row and hopes to break that heading into the bye week. BYU (4-2) fell to Notre Dame in Las Vegas and also dropped a game to Oregon earlier in the year. They do own a win over Baylor among their biggest achievements.
nwahomepage.com
SEC picks, kickoff times and networks for Week 7
FAYETTEVILLE — It’s Week 7 in the SEC though Arkansas will step outside of the league to take on BYU. There’s some big games this week including Alabama at Tennessee in what should be a classic. Last week, Kevin McPherson, Ty Hudson, Dudley E. Dawson and myself...
Comments / 0