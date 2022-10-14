Read full article on original website
Police investigating shooting behind Des Moines hotel that injured one man
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that injured one man near the Des Moines International Airport Monday. It happened behind the Baymont Inn at 6221 Willow Creek Ave. around noon. Police say the men involved chose the area to meet and were not staying at the hotel. They aren’t saying […]
KCCI.com
MercyOne updates visitor guidelines
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
KCCI.com
MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack
DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
Des Moines Police investigating shooting on south side
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they have a good lead on a suspect in a shooting that injured one person on the south side of Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were first called about suspicious activity near the Baymont on Willow Creek Drive to the southwest of the Des Moines International […]
KCRG.com
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis. However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done. Doug Arnold has more...
KCCI.com
Man arrested after chase and crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly led police on a chase before crashing his car and leaving a passenger behind. According to police, officers attempted to stop a car driven by Anthony John Formaro. Police attempted to pull Formaro over for traffic...
KCCI.com
A new metro emergency alert system rolls out this week
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A new Des Moines metro-area emergency alert system rolls out this week, but you must sign up to receive the life-saving notifications. For years, emergency dispatchers used the Code Red system to send emergency alerts to neighborhoods. Now, Polk County is switching to a new emergency alert system called Alert Iowa.
Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand
The talented and intrepid reporter Dave Hoekstra, a former 30-year writer with the Chicago Sun-Times, spent the better part of three years chronicling the struggle of independent newspapers like my family’s to survive amid a perfect storm of challenges and attacks that have shuttered thousands of locally owned papers or forced them to sell to […] The post Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Law enforcement investigating ransomware attack that took down some MercyOne systems
DES MOINES, Iowa — Health care providers in MercyOne's network are still struggling with aransomware attack that took down some computer systems. Online scheduling and other processes are still shut down. MercyOne's former parent company, CommonSpirit, says it is now working with law enforcement and cyber security experts to...
KCCI.com
4th teenager pleads guilty in shooting outside East High School
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teenager who took part in thedeadly shooting outside of East High School in March could spend up to 50 years in prison. Henry Valladares Amaya pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Jose Lopez. He also pleaded guilty to...
theperrynews.com
Tuesday’s school pictures canceled at Perry Elementary
There will be no Perry Elementary School pictures Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks. Wicks said a later date will be communicated to the district for elementary school picture day.
Man critically injured in West Des Moines hit-and-run crash
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A weekend hit-and-run crash in West Des Moines has left a man with life-threatening injuries. The West Des Moines Police Department released information about the crash Monday, saying it happened around 2:14 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Ashworth Road. Officers responded to the location on a report of […]
Search underway near Lake Red Rock for possible missing person
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a search at Cordova Park, along Lake Red Rock, after receiving information about a possible missing person. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the search began Sunday morning after it was notified by Mahaska County that the missing person was at the park on Sunday. […]
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department says juveniles fled a car in flames on I-235
DES MOINES, Iowa — A car burst into flames on a Des Moines highway early Sunday morning. It happened at I-235 at the Guthrie Avenue exit just after 3 a.m. The Des Moines fire department says two juveniles fled the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with KCCI...
KCCI.com
FOUND: Des Moines police have found missing 9-year-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have found 9-year-old Miko Shangab and reunited him with his family. According police, 9-year-old Miko Shangab went missing in the area of 13th and Clark streets on Saturday night. He was located around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
theperrynews.com
Tipsy Urbandalean arrested on multiple charges
A tipsy Urbandale man was arrested Monday after his van struck an impact attenuator in use at an interstate work site, and he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. Sunil Panday, 21, of 8509 Ridgemont Dr., Urbandale, was charged with first-offense OWI, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts, false report to 911, failure to stop in assured clear distance, operating without a valid license and violation of financial liability coverage.
Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions
A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
