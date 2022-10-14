Elon Musk famously claimed to not “know Ghislaine [Maxwell] at all” after a photo surfaced of the two at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, but according to the New York Times, there’s more to the story than a simple photobombing. A Vanity Fair staffer who was close to Maxwell and Musk at the party told the Times that the two had engaged in some rather strange conversation, with Maxwell asking Musk whether it was possible to remove oneself from the internet, and urging Musk to destroy it. Additionally, the two reportedly discussed aliens: the Vanity Fair staffer told the Times that Maxwell asked Musk why aliens had yet to make contact with Earth, and Musk responded that human beings may be living in a simulation, and that all civilizations eventually come to an end.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO