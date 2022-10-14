Read full article on original website
Related
Tucker Carlson Once Mocked Conspiracy Theories, Said ‘Alex Jones Freaks Me Out’
Before he was one of Alex Jones’ biggest defenders and trusted confidants, Tucker Carlson claimed that the Infowars founder “freaks me out” while denouncing the far-right host’s 9/11 conspiracy theories and the way such claims hurt the victims’ families.A year before Jones began attacking the grieving families of the Sandy Hook mass-shooting victims as “crisis actors” and labeling the massacre a hoax—defamatory actions that resulted in Jones owing those families a billion dollars—Carlson had not-so-kind things to say about the infamous conspiracy theorist.Outside of a GOP presidential campaign event for Michelle Bachman in January 2012, Carlson then merely a Fox...
Conspiracy theories are dangerous even if very few people believe them
There is an open question among pundits and researchers: Do more Americans believe in conspiracy theories now than ever before? But as a scholar of conspiracy theories and their believers, I am concerned that focusing on how many Americans believe conspiracy theories can distract from their dangers. Even if most people dismiss conspiracy theories or accept them only in some limited sense, leaving very small numbers of true believers, the high visibility of these false ideas can still make them dangerous. Association without belief Philosophers often suppose people can explain their actions in terms of what they want to do or get, and what...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Ludicrous Defense Of Alex Jones
Greene stood up for her fellow conspiracy theorist after a jury ordered Jones to pay $965 million for spreading lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre.
Alex Jones’s lawyer claims Infowars founder is ‘mad prophet’ like George Orwell or Margaret Atwood
Alex Jones's lawyer said the Infowars host was a "mad prophet" who won't be silenced, and compared him to authors such as George Orwell and Margaret Atwood. In his bizarre closing statement in the defamation trial, Norm Pattis said the right-wing broadcaster speaks of a "dystopian economy" in the same way 1984 highlights information control and The Handmaid's Tale warns of a patriarchal society. “There have always been creative geniuses in the world who feared of what's to come. And they speak loudly,” Mr Pattis said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MIA on vaccines, vindication and her visions of Jesus: ‘People fear me for some reason’
For 20 years, MIA has existed at the intersection of vilification and vindication. The London-born, Sri Lanka-raised rapper and singer has spent her entire career fighting perceived injustices in the world, from the underreporting and whitewashing of the Tamil genocide to the incarceration of her friend, the WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange. She also has terminal foot-in-mouth disease, and is prone to flippant, occasionally outright offensive trolling in the press and on Twitter.
The Alex Jones Verdict Exposed an Important Legal Truth
On Wednesday, two extraordinary things happened. First, a Connecticut jury awarded almost $1 billion to the families of eight Sandy Hook victims, imposing a massive legal liability on Alex Jones, a far-right media personality who had claimed that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax and that Sandy Hook families were “actors” who were “lying” and “manipulating” the public.
"It's not coming," Infowars host Owen Shroyer says as Jones gets hit with nearly $1 billion verdict
As a Connecticut jury read their verdict on Wednesday — awarding nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to families of Sandy Hook shooting victims negatively impacted by Alex Jones' claims that the tragedy was a hoax — statements are already being made by the Infowars camp that, somehow, the bank-busting debt is actually a win for Jones in his efforts to champion "the truth."
Alex Jones’ Downfall Could Spell the End for the Disinformation Business Model
Try to imagine having a young child die in a horrific mass shooting. Now, imagine spending a decade being attacked and mocked by a mob of nutjobs who claim your child never even existed. These people show up at your home, demanding to see your now-murdered child. Some even go so far as to make rape threats and desecrate your baby’s grave.All of these things happened in real life. And responsibility for all of those horrors that came after the massacre can be attributed to the repeated actions of one man: Alex Jones.This week, we began to see a glimmer...
‘I want to be the billion dollar man!’: Alex Jones cheers as he watches multimillion verdict against him live on Infowars show
Far right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones fumed live on his InfoWars show as the jury in his defamation trial awarded roughly billion dollars in damages against him to families of the victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting. “This is exactly what I expected,” Mr Jones said during the livestream on his website. The Connecticut jury reached its verdict on Wednesday afternoon after deliberating for three days. Lawyers representing the families of eight victims and an FBI agent pursuing Jones for had requested $550m in damages, the jury ended up awarding them around $1bn. “This is all just...
M.I.A. Roasted for Talking Alex Jones and COVID Vaccines in Questionable Tweets
Sri Lankan singer-songwriter M.I.A. is trending again, but not for another global hit like “Paper Planes.” The artist took to Twitter Wednesday to share her thoughts on the news that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in restitution to the families of Sandy Hook victims after he vehemently denied the existence of the massacre. “If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?,” she wrote. She then followed up with another tweet: “Alex jones lying and Pfizer lying both trending. One with penalty other without. If you have no critical...
Ghislaine Maxwell and Elon Musk Once Chatted About Aliens, Report Says
Elon Musk famously claimed to not “know Ghislaine [Maxwell] at all” after a photo surfaced of the two at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, but according to the New York Times, there’s more to the story than a simple photobombing. A Vanity Fair staffer who was close to Maxwell and Musk at the party told the Times that the two had engaged in some rather strange conversation, with Maxwell asking Musk whether it was possible to remove oneself from the internet, and urging Musk to destroy it. Additionally, the two reportedly discussed aliens: the Vanity Fair staffer told the Times that Maxwell asked Musk why aliens had yet to make contact with Earth, and Musk responded that human beings may be living in a simulation, and that all civilizations eventually come to an end.
IFLScience
"Killer Robots" Will Be Nothing Like The Movies Show – Here’s Where The Real Threats Lie
You might suppose Hollywood is good at predicting the future. Indeed, Robert Wallace, head of the CIA’s Office of Technical Service and the US equivalent of MI6’s fictional Q, has recounted how Russian spies would watch the latest Bond movie to see what technologies might be coming their way.
After being locked out of Twitter, Ye set to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was locked out of Twitter for antisemitic posts. Now he's set to buy a platform where he'll be uncensored.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: When Being Rational is Grounds for Termination
Have you ever wondered about the phrase, common sense? Simply put, it’s a rational way of thinking that comes naturally to all humans. It’s an innately-provided type of knowledge that is unspoken and unwritten. It’s taken for granted. We acquire such reasoning imperceptibly from the day we are born. Such reasoning keeps us from even contemplating notions that violate our God-given ability to make prudent judgments. Contrarily, an irrational way of thinking might cause us to accept such statements as, “My dog drove me to the supermarket,” or, “my mother is older than I am.”
Bill Maher And Guests Talk The Positives Of Nuclear War And Pandemic Tactics In ‘Real Time’
In the 1960s, an activist group of mothers coined the slogan, “War is not good for children and other living things.” Evidently, that message didn’t sink in to Bill Maher and his guests on Friday’s Real Time panel, as all talked openly about how we need to ramp things up in Ukraine based on some nuclear hypotheticals. This week’s panel discussion included Michael Smerconish, host of CNN’s Smerconish,” and Neil Degrasse Tyson, the astrophysicist and TV star. After some ritual harrumphing about this week’s conclusion to the Jan. 6 hearings, the talk turned to Ukraine. Maher confessed “I love Ukraine,” and wondered why...
psychologytoday.com
Fact Arrogance Breeds Alternative Facts
Motivated reasoning is the tendency to accept information that agrees with our biased worldview and reject information that contradicts it. It’s useful to think of biases as coping mechanisms, helping us avoid the pain of fear and shame. Acceptance of facts also depends on our emotional reactions to those...
Comments / 0