DeSean Jackson says he's not ready to retire, would like to rejoin Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday night, DeSean Jackson visited Philadelphia to appear on the I Am Athlete podcast tour with Brandon Marshall, Adam Pacman Jones, LeSean McCoy and other guests. Marshall, Pacman Jones and McCoy are all retired from the NFL, but Jackson isn't ready to join them just yet.

The 35-year-old wideout is currently a free agent, but he's hoping that changes soon.

When Jackson, who had two stints with the Eagles, was asked if he called it a career, he said: "Hell nah, I ain't retired! I'm a free agent, and ready to go."

Where would Jackson like to play? Well, the Eagles are the No. 1 team on his wish list. He also would like to play for the Green Bay Packers.

It goes without saying that the Packers could very well use him much more than the Eagles.

Last season, Jackson played in 16 games -- seven with the Los Angeles Rams and nine with the Las Vegas Raiders. That total was the most since his 2013 season with the Eagles.

Jackson recorded 20 catches for 444 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

But, in his most recent stint in Philadelphia, he wasn't able to stay healthy.

Jackson only played in eight games in the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Eagles, and he was never truly himself during that span, despite some big scoring plays.

If he were to rejoin the Eagles, it would be his third time in midnight green. He was with the Eagles from 2008 to 2013 before he got released in March of 2014.

The vibes would be incredible with Jackson back on the Eagles, but a reunion is unlikely to happen.

The Eagles are loaded at wideout with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith leading the way. Plus, they have Quez Watkins as a downfield vertical threat -- the role Jackson would play.

We still might see Jackson in a shade of green this season, but it won't be midnight green. Maybe Aaron Rodgers and the Packers give him a call.