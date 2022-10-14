Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones 'feels pretty strongly' Dak Prescott will start vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys will be getting their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, back soon. It just likely won’t be this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Who has the health edge in NFC East showdown?
Following Week 5, there are a lot of players banged up and playing through injuries. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is playing through a partially torn lat, Bengals WR Tee Higgins is fighting through an ankle sprain, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is battling a groin injury and many others are doing whatever they can to stay on the fields.
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (hip) questionable for Week 6
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) is questionable for Week 6's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Lamb was a surprise addition to the injury report after not practicing on Friday due to a hip injury. Cowboys' Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said he expects Lamb to play, stating I just think he's working through a couple of things there ...but feel like he'll get all that sorted out for the game." Jones' words are reassuring, but a late-week downgrade is still not a great sign. Stay tuned.
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Jared Goff and Detriot Lions visit in Week 7
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Week 7 Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs Lions 1:00 PM CBS Lions @
Tony Romo on Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush & Cowboys at Eagles: EXCLUSIVE Video Visit
"Cooper Rush is a good quarterback,'' Tony Romo tells us. "We know what Dak Prescott is - an incredible quarterback.'' The CBS analyst joins CowboysSI.com for a Cowboys and Eagles preview.
Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers
Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
Saints' Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore unlikely for 'TNF'
Wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are not likely to play Thursday for the New Orleans Saints due to injuries, according to NOLA.com. Thomas and Lattimore, along with wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, could progress enough by Wednesday to be considered game-time decisions against the Arizona Cardinals. But, according to the report, only Olave (concussion) is viewed as having a strong chance to play on the short week. ...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Joel Embiid, Several 76ers Support Eagles vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and some of his teammates were in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
NFL Week 6 top plays: Eagles top Cowboys; Bills edge Chiefs
Week 6 of the NFL season continued Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups. In the early games, the New York Jets stunned the Green Bay Packers, the New York Giants improved to 5-1 by rallying late to beat the Baltimore Ravens, and the Atlanta Falcons surprised the San Francisco 49ers.
Eagles inactives: Good news along the OL vs. Cowboys
The Eagles have their full starting offensive line intact tonight against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Jordan Mailata will return after missing last week’s game against the Cardinals with a shoulder injury. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice and has gotten back enough range of motion and strength in that shoulder to play.
