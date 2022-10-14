Read full article on original website
Ohio State Highway Patrol Expands Tattoo Acceptance for Troopers
(COLUMBUS) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced today a change to the Division’s uniform policy. Effective immediately, current troopers and potential applicants are permitted to wear the long sleeve uniform shirt to cover tattoos. Future employees with tattoos that would be visible when wearing the...
Governor DeWine Announces Availability of Safety and Security Support for Religious Institutions, Nonprofits, Preschools, Non-Public Schools
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that nearly $6 million in grant funding is available for religious institutions, chartered non-public schools, licensed preschools, and nonprofit organizations to help them implement safety and security enhancements. “This grant program is one of many efforts we’re undertaking in Ohio to help...
Summary of Petition to Amend Ohio’s Minimum Wage Requirements is Rejected
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today rejected a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate. On Oct. 5, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition, “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing to increase the...
Open Enrollment Has Arrived: Free and Unbiased Medicare Plan Comparison Help is Available
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French announced that the department’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) is providing free and unbiased Medicare insight, plan comparison, and enrollment assistance during Medicare’s Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 open enrollment period for Ohioans to select coverage for 2023.
