Google allows Donald Trump's Truth Social in Play Store
Google on Wednesday said it has allowed Donald Trump's Truth Social app in its Play Store for Android devices -- after receiving assurances the app would meet the platform's standards for moderating harmful content. A version of Truth Social tailored for Apple mobile devices is available at the App Store, which also enforces rules about content moderation.
itechpost.com
Meta Will End Support for Facebook’s Instant Articles Next Year
Facebook is retiring its Instant Articles feature, following the withdrawal of support from its parent company because of user preferences misalignment. Meta is no longer investing in fast loading articles as it pivots towards being a video sharing platform, and away from political content, Gizmodo writes. Meta Is Moving Away...
Ye agrees to buy conservative social media app, Parler following Twitter lockout
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has agreed in principle to buy Parler, a conservative social media platform, following his temporary lockout from Twitter and Instagram.
Misinformation most amplified on TikTok, Twitter: report
Posts spreading misinformation are most amplified on Twitter and TikTok, according to a new report that looked at the spread of false narratives online.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
The Verge
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
Mark Zuckerberg Has No Immediate Plan to Bring Ads to WhatsApp
Social media giant Meta Platforms (META) is going through a very tough time. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is being mocked and is watching the bond of trust with investors crumble day by day. Meta shares are down 62.3% since January, reflected in a fall in market value of nearly $570 billion.
Lebanon-Express
Google initiates the end of passwords, adds passkey support in Android and Chrome
In a blog post on Oct. 12, Google announced that web admins can now utilize the WebAuthn API to integrate passkeys into their sites.
Meta’s VR Horizon Worlds Not Gaining Users, Documents Show
Meta is having some trouble selling its metaverse concept, facing headwinds including glitches, uninterested users and not much clarity on what it will take to succeed, The Wall Street Journal reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cautioned that patience will be needed — the transition could take years, he said. But...
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg takes veiled shots at Apple after releasing $1,499 VR headset
CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a spiel that suggested that he sees Apple as the company's main competitor in virtual and augmented reality. Zuckerberg's remarks mirror Facebook's ongoing complaints with how Apple manages the App Store for iPhones and iPads. Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday hinted that he sees Apple as Meta's...
How spyware hides in apps already on your phone
Tools used to evade surveillance can be used by repressive governments too.
Fitbit to make Google accounts mandatory on new devices in 2023
Fitbit announced that it will begin requiring a Google Account in order to use new features and devices in 2023.
dailycoin.com
DecentWorld Launches New Spanish and Portuguese Metaverse Websites
DecentWorld’s most loyal followers may have already noticed that the website has become almost fully available in Spanish and Portuguese as the Swiss metaverse gaming platform seeks to service more users in different corners of the world. According to the team, the new functionality was a logical business step to improve accessibility for the ever-growing Latin American user base.
Android Headlines
Another WhatsApp Mod Found Distributing Malicious Trojan
A modded Android version of WhatsApp named YoWhatsApp has been found stealing users’ access keys. Security researchers at Kaspersky discovered that YoWhatsApp contains the Triada trojan that can steal access keys for users’ accounts and send them to the developer’s remote server. Last year, the same trojan was found in FMWhatsApp, another WhatsApp mod with similar shady practices behind the scenes.
