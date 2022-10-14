ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

nwahomepage.com

World Restart a Heart Day

Gov. Hutchinson to host Republican summit in Bentonville. Polling sites will have translators available for …. Polling sites will have translators available for the midterm election. Pickleball Oktoberfest for women’s shelter at Matrix …. Pickleball Oktoberfest for women's shelter at Matrix Fitness Club in Lowell. Northwest Arkansas foodbank receives...
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Springdale prepares for annual ‘ArkanSalsa’ fest

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 9th annual ArkanSalsa Fest is set for Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jones Center in Springdale. According to a press release, emcee Patricia Rodriguez will introduce Mayor Doug Sprouse to proclaim “ArkanSalsa Fest and Lights On Afterschool Feed Your Brain Day.” Also as part of the festivities, Crystal Bridges will have “The CB to You: Mobile Art Lab” and host drop-in art activities with local artists Lupita Albarran and Lynette Thrower.
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Brews & Tunes returns to Downtown Springdale

It’s an event celebrating all things fall ya’ll. Brews & Tunes (an Ozarktober event) is back. Jill Dabbs joins us with all the details!. *This segment is brought to you by Downtown Springdale.
SPRINGDALE, AR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Garfield, AR

Situated in Benton County, Arkansas, the city of Garfield is the perfect place for anyone who wants to experience country life or get away from it all. With its small-town charm, friendly people, and bountiful attractions, you’ll see why Garfield is a beautiful place to call home. The city...
GARFIELD, AR
freeweekly.com

In With The New! Three events added to fall crafts fair lineup

Two longtime favorite fall crafts fairs have packed up their tents and gone home, but three new ones are stepping into the lineup for next weekend. Spanker Creek Farm Arts, Crafts & More has been canceled for 2022, and the Bella Vista Arts & Crafts Festival has ended after more than 50 years.
BELLA VISTA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track

This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hudson Clark plays big role in Arkansas’ win

FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Clark was one of the catalysts for Arkansas in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. Clark finished with 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery to help the Hogs break a three-game losing skid. Clark’s interception came with 2:22 remaining in the first half. It was his first interception since picking off three against Ole Miss in 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Five keys for Arkansas to defeat BYU

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU have spent the majority of the season ranked, but they will enter Saturday’s key game both unranked. Both are coming off weekend losses and thus dropped out of the rankings. Arkansas (3-3) has lost three in a row and hopes to break that heading into the bye week. BYU (4-2) fell to Notre Dame in Las Vegas and also dropped a game to Oregon earlier in the year. They do own a win over Baylor among their biggest achievements.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

University of Arkansas chancellor search narrowed to two finalists

The search for the next University of Arkansas chancellor is down to two candidates, but names of the two finalists are not being released, according to a statement issued Friday (Oct. 14) by the University of Arkansas System. UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt announced Sept. 2 that four finalists...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

