22 Airports Where the Most Gun Incidents Made the News This Year

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlSGf_0iZ3Y1cU00 The Transportation Security Administration found nearly 6,000 firearms at airport security checkpoints last year, the most ever recorded. So far, 2022 is on pace to be another record-breaking year. As of mid-September, more than 4,600 guns have been discovered by TSA agents at airports across the United States - and nearly 90% of them were loaded.

While it is not illegal to fly with firearms, there are strict rules regarding their transport. At a minimum, guns must be unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case, declared to the airline, and stowed with checked baggage.

The regulations surrounding firearms on commercial flights are straightforward and critical to ensuring safe air travel. Yet, at airports across the country, TSA agents stop an average of about 17 firearms per day at security checkpoints.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed TSA press releases to identify the airports where the most people have attempted to fly with firearms in 2022. In each of the nearly two dozen airports on this list, there have been at least three instances where passengers have been caught with guns at a security checkpoint. We also reviewed the total number of departing passengers in 2021 at each airport with data from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Rising instances of travelers attempting to bring firearms through airport security coincide with a surge in gun sales. Driven in part by first-time buyers, gun sales hit all-time highs in the U.S. during the pandemic. Some experts attribute the growing number of firearms detected by TSA to uninformed and inexperienced gun owners. (Here is a look at the states where people buy the most guns.)

Indeed, many passengers who are caught with guns at airports have no apparent malicious intent. They often claim they either forgot they had a gun in their possession or were unaware of the rules regarding air travel and firearms.

Regardless of the explanation, firearm infractions at airports can come with severe penalties. The TSA can levy fines of up to nearly $14,000. Violations may also lead to criminal prosecution, depending on state and local laws.

It is important to note that the incidents tallied on this list are only those that were reported in the media - and not all cases involving airport firearm infractions receive media coverage, due in part to variations in state law. In New York, for example, failure to comply with TSA firearm regulations often results in arrest. Meanwhile, in Texas, travelers are often allowed to board their flight if they leave the airport and lock their guns in their car - even though a vehicle is never a safe place to store a firearm. Here is a look at the states where the most guns are stolen.

Click here to see 22 airports where the most gun incidents made the news this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vV4a9_0iZ3Y1cU00

New York Stewart International Airport (SWF)
> City: Newburgh, New York
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 3
> Most recent incident: Aug. 25, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 69,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4F7y_0iZ3Y1cU00

Westchester County Airport (HPN)
> City: White Plains, New York
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 3
> Most recent incident: Sept. 19, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 547,011

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaU5Z_0iZ3Y1cU00

Dane County Regional Airport (MSN)
> City: Madison, Wisconsin
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 3
> Most recent incident: Jul. 5, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 699,167

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2yNQ_0iZ3Y1cU00

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)
> City: Buffalo, New York
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 3
> Most recent incident: Apr. 28, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 1,427,891

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMyqK_0iZ3Y1cU00

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
> City: New York, New York
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 3
> Most recent incident: Jul. 21, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 15,273,342

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0iTS_0iZ3Y1cU00

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
> City: Chicago, Illinois
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 3
> Most recent incident: Jun. 10, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 26,350,976

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21uhlJ_0iZ3Y1cU00

Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR)
> City: Syracuse, New York
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 4
> Most recent incident: Jun. 10, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 840,994

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBgb3_0iZ3Y1cU00

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD)
> City: Warwick, Rhode Island
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 4
> Most recent incident: Sept. 7, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 1,159,679

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWgGH_0iZ3Y1cU00

Bradley International Airport (BDL)
> City: Windsor Locks, Connecticut
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 4
> Most recent incident: Sept. 21, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 2,273,259

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WwpXo_0iZ3Y1cU00

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
> City: Austin, Texas
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 4
> Most recent incident: Sept. 23, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 6,666,215

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfLpL_0iZ3Y1cU00

Harrisburg International Airport (MDT)
> City: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 5
> Most recent incident: Aug. 17, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 512,251

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbI5c_0iZ3Y1cU00

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA)
> City: Roanoke, Virginia
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 6
> Most recent incident: Sept. 15, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 242,814

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIqZI_0iZ3Y1cU00

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)
> City: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 6
> Most recent incident: Sept. 28, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 2,231,010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4DKQ_0iZ3Y1cU00

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
> City: Dulles, Virginia
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 8
> Most recent incident: Sept. 7, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 7,227,875

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLCzE_0iZ3Y1cU00

Laguardia Airport (LGA)
> City: New York, New York
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 8
> Most recent incident: Aug. 24, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 7,827,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3essP9_0iZ3Y1cU00

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
> City: Newark, New Jersey
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 10
> Most recent incident: Sept. 6, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 14,514,049

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDFQn_0iZ3Y1cU00

Richmond International Airport (RIC)
> City: Richmond, Virginia
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 12
> Most recent incident: Sept. 29, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 1,603,149

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1HRX_0iZ3Y1cU00

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
> City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 13
> Most recent incident: Sept. 26, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 9,820,222

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bR6yL_0iZ3Y1cU00

Norfolk International Airport (ORF)
> City: Norfolk, Virginia
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 17
> Most recent incident: Sept. 19, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 1,658,024

Reagan National Airport (DCA)
> City: Arlington, Virginia
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 20
> Most recent incident: Oct. 4, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 6,731,737

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmkKj_0iZ3Y1cU00

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)
> City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 22
> Most recent incident: Sept. 26, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 3,069,259

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229rQf_0iZ3Y1cU00

Logan International Airport (BOS)
> City: Boston, Massachusetts
> News reports referencing gun-related incidents in 2022: 23
> Most recent incident: Oct. 3, 2022
> Total departing passengers in 2021: 10,909,817

