ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
The Providence Journal

There are three seats open for new judges in Rhode Island. Here's who might fill them.

PROVIDENCE — The Judicial Nominating Commission made its picks late Wednesday of lawyers to interview for three judicial openings, lists that include a smattering of new names. For the Superior Court seat left vacant by the recent retirement of Judge Netti C. Vogel, the panel selected Angelyne E. Cooper-Bailey, legal counsel for the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training; Maria F. Deaton, a former prosecutor who now works for Lynch & Pine and is a probate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hartford Courant

Hartford is getting a $335 million federal courthouse. Here are the three sites in downtown being considered for it.

Three, high profile — and surprising — sites in downtown Hartford are being considered as the location for a new federal courthouse that would replace the nearly 60-year-old Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and Courthouse on Main Street. The U.S. General Services Administration, which oversees the development of federal buildings, announced the potential sites for the $335 million project ...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy