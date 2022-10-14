Read full article on original website
There are three seats open for new judges in Rhode Island. Here's who might fill them.
PROVIDENCE — The Judicial Nominating Commission made its picks late Wednesday of lawyers to interview for three judicial openings, lists that include a smattering of new names. For the Superior Court seat left vacant by the recent retirement of Judge Netti C. Vogel, the panel selected Angelyne E. Cooper-Bailey, legal counsel for the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training; Maria F. Deaton, a former prosecutor who now works for Lynch & Pine and is a probate...
Turnto10.com
Rep. Cicilline to discuss Inflation Reduction Act in East Providence
(WJAR) — Congressman David Cicilline is planning to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act in East Providence on Tuesday. Rep. Cicilline will be joined by Mayor Bob DaSilva at the East Providence Senior Center. The congressman is set to discuss how the law lowers drug prices and other benefits, according...
Hartford is getting a $335 million federal courthouse. Here are the three sites in downtown being considered for it.
Three, high profile — and surprising — sites in downtown Hartford are being considered as the location for a new federal courthouse that would replace the nearly 60-year-old Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and Courthouse on Main Street. The U.S. General Services Administration, which oversees the development of federal buildings, announced the potential sites for the $335 million project ...
